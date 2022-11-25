As they scarfed down turkey and pumpkin pie, football fans were treated to three entertaining games on Thanksgiving. Each of the NFL's Thanksgiving Day games were competitive, one-score affairs that surely kept fans glued to their televisions throughout the day. While it wasn't easy, all of Thursday's favored teams -- the Bills, Cowboys and Vikings -- were able to come away with wins before heading out on their mini break.

This weekend's Week 12 games have a lot of to live up to after Thursday's thrillers. There are several that promise to mimic that excitement, including a rematch of January's riveting divisional round playoff showdown between the Bengals and Titans. Adding to that game's intrigue is the health of Bengals stars Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Mixon, whose statuses for Sunday have been closely monitored all week.

Here's a rundown of every team's final injury report heading into the Week 12 weekend games.

-- All odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Buccaneers (-3.5) at Browns

Buccaneers: WR Russell Gage (hamstring), G Luke Goedeke (foot) OUT; RB Leonard Fournette (hip) DOUBTFUL; Vita Vea (foot) QUESTIONABLE

Browns:

Fournette is doubtful despite being limited throughout this weeks practices. Vea was limited on Friday after not practicing on Wednesday and Thursday.

Bengals (-2.5) at Titans

Bengals: RB Joe Mixon (concussion) OUT; WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip), LB Joe Bachie (knee), DB Daxton Hill (shoulder), DT Josh Tupou (calf) QUESTIONABLE

Titans:

With Mixon out, the Bengals will lean more on backup/third-down back Samaje Perine, who caught three touchdown passes in Sunday's win over the Steelers. The Bengals may also have Chris Evans for Sunday's game after the backup running back was a full participant during the week's final two practices. Chase was limited all week, but quarterback Joe Burrow expects his teammate to be on the field Sunday in Nashville.

Texans at Dolphins (-14)

Texans:

Dolphins:

Analysis to come.

Bears at Jets (-6)

Bears: DB Jaquan Brisker (concussion), DB Kyler Gordon (concussion), LB Sterling Weatherford (concussion) OUT; QB Justin Fields (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

Jets: DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow) OUT; TE Kenny Yeboah (calf) DOUBTFUL; OT Duane Brown (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

Fields was limited throughout this week's practices after sustaining the injury during Sunday's loss to the Falcons. While Bears coach Matt Eberflus said that he believes Fields' condition is getting better, he said his quarterback's status for Sunday will be a game-time decision.

Corey Davis, Quincy Williams, Nate Herbig, and Sauce Gardner do not have injury designations for Sunday after appearing on the midweek injury report. Yeboah did not practice all week, while Brown was a full practice participant on Friday after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

Falcons at Commanders (-4)

Falcons: DT Jalen Dalton (toe) DOUBTFUL; TE Feleipe Franks (calf), RB Caleb Huntley (ankle), LB Arnold Ebiketie (arm), OT Chuma Edoga (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Commanders:

Each of the Falcons' questionable players were limited throughout this week's practices. Dalton did not practice the last two days after being limited on Wednesday.

Broncos (-1) at Panthers

Broncos:

Panthers: FS Myles Hartsfield (ankle), DT Matthew Ioannidis (calf), OLB Cory Littleton (ankle) OUT; TE Giovanni Ricci (neck), QB P.K. Walker (ankle) DOUBTFUL; WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (shoulder), TE Ian Thomas (illness), TE Stephen Sullivan (illness) QUESTIONABLE

Marshall was limited all week, while Thomas and Sullivan appeared on the injury report later in the week. Ricci did not practice all week. Walker was limited all week as he continues to recover from an injury he sustained back in Week 10.

Ravens (-3.5) at Jaguars

Ravens: CB Jayln Armour-Davis (hip), OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) OUT; RB Gus Edwards (hamstring/knee), S Kyle Hamilton (knee), WR Demarcus Robinson (hip), WR Devin Duvernay (hamstring), TE Isaiah Likely (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

Jaguars:

Lamar Jackson (hip) is off the injury report, but the Ravens have a host of other players whose status for Sunday is in question. Edwards was a full participant during the week's last two practices. Hamilton did not practice all week, while Robinson was a full participant on Friday after sitting out Thursday's practice. Duvernay and Likely were both limited Friday after not being on the injury report on Wednesday and Thursday.

Chargers (-3) at Cardinals

Chargers:

Cardinals:

Analysis to come

Raiders at Seahawks (-3.5)

Raiders:

Seahawks:

Analysis to come.

Rams at Chiefs (-15.5)

Rams: QB Matthew Stafford (concussion), C Brian Allen (thumb), LB Travin Howard (hip) OUT; TE Tyler Higbee (knee), OT Ty Nsekhe (ankle), C Matt Skura (knee), WR Allen Robinson (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

Chiefs: WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) OUT; G Joe Thuney (ankle), S Juan Thornhill (calf), CB Chris Lammons (concussion) QUESTIONABLE

John Wolford will make his second start of the year in Stafford's absence. In his first start, the 27-year-old backup went 24 of 36 for 212 yards with a touchdown and a pick in the Rams' Week 10 loss to the Cardinals. He's hoping to have Higbee and Robinson at his disposal on Sunday. Allen was limited during practice, Higbee was limited at the end of the week after not practicing on Wednesday.

For the Chiefs, Thuney was limited on Friday after missing the weeks first two practices. Thornhill did not practice Friday after being limited the previous two days. Lammons did not practice Friday after being a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday.

Saints at 49ers (-9.5)

Saints:

49ers:

Analysis to come.

Packers at Eagles (-6.5)

Packers:

Eagles:

Analysis to come.

Steelers at Colts (-2.5), Monday

Steelers:

Colts:

Analysis to come.