Week 12 in the NFL gets started with a Thanksgiving tripleheader on Thursday for us to enjoy alongside some turkey. Buffalo and Detroit will get us started, the Cowboys and Giants will square off for the middle game and Patriots-Vikings will wrap up the holiday in prime time.

Of course, with a new week of games comes a new collection of injuries that we need to follow. With those teams finishing up the short week of practice, they've released their final injury reports and rolled out game statuses for Week 12. Meanwhile, the rest of the league has hit the field for the first time on Wednesday and have given their initial injury reports for the week. Below, you'll be able to find each of those reports and a breakdown of some of the biggest injuries.

Bills (-9.5) at Lions, Thursday

The Bills will be without Edmunds and Rousseau on a short week, as neither starter practiced all week. Josh Allen (elbow) was limited, but wasn't given an injury designation (he's played every offensive snap the past two weeks). Allen actually was seen without the elbow sleeve this week.

The Lions will have five starters out for Thursday's Thanksgiving showdown with the Bills as both starting guards, Brown and Jackson, won't be available. D.J. Chark was limited most of the week with an ankle injury, but had no game designation. Reynolds was limited in Wednesday's practice, so we'll see if he can go Thursday.

Giants at Cowboys (-10), Thursday

The Giants are fighting the injury bug heading into Thursday's showdown with the Cowboys, as Neal will miss his fourth straight game with the knee injury. Phillips is going to be a game-time decision, so the Giants will have some shuffling to do at right tackle. Nick Gates will start at center with Feliciano out and Jack Anderson is slated to get the start at left guard. The Giants are down three starters on the offensive line (and Thomas is questionable to boot). They are also down their top two cornerbacks in Jackson and Moreau.

An illness has affected the Cowboys defensive line, having two players doubtful and four players questionable. Parsons is the player to watch, as he was limited in practice on a short week with various injuries. Parsons said he's "good to go" Wednesday.

Patriots at Vikings (-2.5), Thursday

Wynn didn't practice Wednesday with the foot injury, so the short week will cause him to miss this one. Yodny Cajuste is expected to start in Wynn's place. If Andrews can't go, Kody Russey is listed as the backup center on the depth chart.

Darrisaw didn't clear concussion protocol on a short week, so he's out for the Vikings. Blake Brandel allowed two sacks and four pressures filling in for Darrisaw last week -- and he's expected to get the start again. Tomlinson was limited in practice all week, but he's expected to be back for the first time since Week 8.

