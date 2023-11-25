NFL Week 12 kicked off with a Thanksgiving tripleheader, as the Green Bay Packers upset the Detroit Lions, the Dallas Cowboys blew out the Washington Commanders and the San Francisco 49ers bested the rival Seattle Seahawks. Next up was the Miami Dolphins at New York Jets on Black Friday, which Miami won easily. Now, we have 11 games Sunday to look forward to.

As is the case every week, injuries are a pivotal storyline here in Week 12. Below, we will break down the final injury reports for Sunday's matchups. Who's in? Who's out? Everything you need to know is right here.

For the Saints, Lattimore will not play due to the ankle injury he suffered in New Orleans' last outing vs. Minnesota. Miller is out with an ankle injury as well. Both players did not practice at all this week.

Hollins won't suit up for Atlanta after not practicing on Thursday or Friday. Heinicke is questionable to back up Desmond Ridder due to his hamstring injury. He was limited in practice all week. In what is good news for the Falcons, kicker Younghoe Koo has no game designation with his back injury, and is good to go.

Fitzpatrick is set to miss another game with his hamstring injury. He did not practice all week. Adams will be inactive this weekend as well, but he was limited in practice all week. Pierre is questionable after missing practice Friday with a shoulder injury.

The Jake Browning era is upon us in Cincinnati, but the Bengals' new QB won't have Higgins to throw the ball to Sunday, as he will miss another contest due to a hamstring injury. He did not practice all week, just like Taylor-Britt, who has been ruled out as well with a quad injury. Pratt, who is questionable to play, popped up on the injury report Friday, as he missed practice due to an illness.

Jacksonville will be without its top corner this week, as Campbell did not practice at all. Jones was limited in practice all week with a knee injury. He is questionable to play, as is Robertson-Harris with an ankle issue.

The Texans will be without Brown on offense and Ward on defense, as both did not practice all week. Pierce and Scruggs both have great opportunities to play Sunday, as both were full participants in practice all week. This would be Scruggs' NFL debut.

The Buccaneers are banged up on the defensive side of the ball, as Todd Bowles won't have his defensive leader David on the field this weekend, or one of his top corners in Dean. To make matters worse, Davis and White are questionable to play as well. Davis was a full participant in practice on Friday, while White was limited. Greene and Hall popped up on the injury report Friday for the first time, and did not practice. Saturday, the team announced Greene would not travel, while White was added to the report with a knee injury, and is officially questionable to play.

Indy will be without Brents and Ogletree, who did not practice all week. Kelly was limited on Wednesday, a full participant on Thursday, then missed practice on Friday due to a concussion. He has been ruled out as well.

Each of the Patriots' questionable players were limited throughout the week. Brown is trying to suit up on Sunday after being inactive each of the last two games.

Neal will miss another game due to injury, as he did not practice all week with the ankle issue. Lawrence is doubtful to play, and like Neal, he did not practice all week either. Slayton was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday, and is doubtful to play as well.

Carolina will be without Hurst on Sunday, who missed practice all week with his concussion. Chinn isn't yet ready to return to the lineup, but was limited in practice all week. Henderson is listed as doubtful with a concussion despite being a full participant in practice on both Thursday and Friday. Fellow cornerback Horn is also doubtful after being limited all week. Luvu is someone to watch, as he was limited in practice on Wednesday with his shoulder injury, then returned to full participant status on Thursday, but went back to being limited on Friday. He's officially listed as questionable.

Burks will miss his third straight game this week, as he has still yet to return to practice after suffering a concussion vs. the Steelers earlier this month. Hubbard will reportedly miss the remainder of the season with a biceps injury, and he has officially been ruled out for Sunday. Quarterback Will Levis was listed on the injury report with a foot/ankle injury, but he was a full participant all week.

Rams coach Sean McVay announced Friday afternoon that Cooper Kupp will face the Cardinals. Injuries have limited the former Super Bowl MVP to just six games this season.

Brown was the Cardinals' only questionable player who was not a limited practice participant on Friday. Brown did not practice the last two days after being limited Wednesday.

With Ward out, veteran backup Mike Ford is expected to start alongside fellow cornerback Greg Newsome II. A six-year veteran, Ford recorded his first career interception during Cleveland's Week 10 come-from-behind win over Baltimore.

For the Broncos, Locke's status is trending up as he was a full practice participant on Friday.

Hardman won't suit up on Sunday, as he did not practice all week with a thumb injury. Patrick Mahomes won't have McKinnon in the backfield this week due to a groin injury, which could open the door for more playing time for Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce said that Crosby will get around-the-clock treatment with the hope of facing the Chiefs.

"One thing about him, if he can be there Sunday, he'll be there," Pierce said of Crosby, via the team's website.

Buffalo did get some good news when defensive backs Micah Hyde (neck/stinger) and Cam Lewis (shoulder) were taken off the injury report after practicing in full on Friday.

Goedert's status is big given that Jake Stoll -- the Eagles' second-leading tight end as far as receiving goes -- has just three catches this season.

Beckham, Flowers and Williams are trending up for Sunday as each player was a full practice participant on Friday. Beckham said that he will be a game-time decision.

A positive for the Chargers was Everett practicing in full on Friday after being limited the previous two days. Everett's status on Friday was even more significant given that Vannett will be inactive on Sunday.

