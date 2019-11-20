NFL Week 12 injuries: T.Y. Hilton questionable to return for Thursday, Julio Jones held of practice

Week 12 in the NFL is right around the corner as we're around 24 hours away from a pivotal AFC South showdown between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans, who both sit atop the division at 6-4.

Indy previously announced that running back Marlon Mack will be sidelined for this contest after breaking his hand, but reinforcements in the passing game in the form of T.Y. Hilton could be on the way. As for some other injury news throughout the league, the Steelers look like they're going to be down a number of offensive weapons this weekend. We're also monitoring situations in the Browns receiver unit, a Julio Jones injury and the Eagles backfield.

To find out more on those injuries and others like them, here's a complete rundown of the most newsworthy names on this week's injury report, which we'll update leading into Week 12:

Colts at Texans (-3.5)

Marlon Mack's status for this game isn't a surprise at all as the running back suffered a broken hard. His absence will thrust Jonathan Williams and Jordan Wilkins, who was removed from the injury report, into the main rotation in the Colts backfield. The big news is receiver T.Y. Hilton returning to practice fully on Wednesday after sitting out the pervious sessions. Head coach Frank Reich noted that he's made solid progress since suffering that calf injury that has sidelined him for the past few weeks and seems well on his way to returning to the field. Eric Ebron also returned to practice Wednesday and is questionable, giving him a shot to suit up as well.

Will Fuller and Bradley Roby were once again limited in practice for Houston, but their questionable designation does give them a window to return to game action this week against Indy. The Texans will be down two starters in the secondary, however, with Johnson and Reid sidelined. Meanwhile, starting right tackle Tytus Howard (knee) and linebacker Dylan Cole (knee) were full participants on Wednesday and carry no injury designation.

Wednesday practice report notes

Dolphins at Browns (-10.5)

The Dolphins secondary took a hit on Wednesday as the team placed safety Reshad Jones (chest, ankle) and corner Bobby McCain (shoulder) on injured reserve, ending their seasons. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was back on the injury report and limited in practice with right shoulder and right forearm injuries. Blindside tackle Julien Davenport (knee) was also among those limited.

Cleveland is getting a bit of a boost offensively as they've activated tight end David Njoku, who has been out since Week 2 after he suffered a broken wrist. He practiced on Wednesday and is eligible to play against Miami, but head coach Freddie Kitchen said the team hasn't made a decision yet on whether or not Njoku will be active. Meanwhile, Odell Beckham Jr. (groin) and Jarvis Landry (hip) were both limited in practice. Starting left guard Joel Bitonio (groin) was also limited for Wednesday's session.

Broncos at Bills (-4)

The Bills had a number of players on the initial injury report of the week. The least concerning are linebacker Lorenzo Alexander and receiver John Brown as the team was resting those two. Defensive end Jerry Hughes (groin), defensive back Siran Neal (concussion) and tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle) were also put on the shelf for Wednesday.

Steelers (-6.5) at Bengals

JuJu Smith-Schuster's knee injury isn't looked at as serious, but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted that he is not expected to play this Sunday against the Bengals. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that running back James Conner, who seemed to re-injure his shoulder last week, and receiver Diontae Johnson (concussion) are also in question this week. Schefter even said it would be a "mild upset" to see any of them play.

For the Bengals, A.J. Green continues to be sidelined in practice due to his ankle injury. Not only was the team missing him, but fellow receiver Auden Tate (concussion) and Stanley Morgan (illness) were not present. Defensive tackle Geno Atkins, corner Darqueze Dennard and Tyler Eifert all were given rest days.

Giants at Bears (-6)

Tight end Evan Engram (foot) was sidelined for Wednesday's practice, leaving his status for Week 12 very much in doubt. He told reporters that he was feeling good, but didn't definitively says whether not he'll play this weekend. Starting left tackle Nate Solder (concussion) was limited in practice, while receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion) and corner Janoris Jenkins (concussion) were among those who participated fully.

After exiting in the final minutes of Sunday's loss to the Rams with a hip injury, Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky was listed as a full participant to start the week. Assuming Trubisky doesn't suffer a setback, head coach Matt Nagy has shown no indications that he'll bench the former No. 2 overall pick for veteran Chase Daniel. Tight end Adam Shaheen (foot) and linebacker Danny Trevathan (elbow) did not participate.

Raiders (-2.5) at Jets

For the Jets, the offensive tackle sports are injuries to monitor throughout the week as starting right tackle Chuma Edoga (knee, ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Starting left tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle) was limited after head coach Adam Gase revealed that he had his ankle rolled up more than once against Washington. Corner Darryl Roberts (calf) also did not practice.

Panthers at Saints (-9.5)

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (knee) and corner Ross Cockrell (quad) were missing from practice, while safety Eric Reid (knee), linebacker Shaq Thompson (ankle) and tackle Dennis Daley (groin) were limited. It should be noted that star running back Christian McCaffrey isn't listed on the injury report, after he appeared on it last week with a foot injury.

Star corner Marshon Lattimore, who missed last week's win due to a hamstring injury, was not present at practice to begin the week. New Orleans' offensive line is a bit banged up as starting left guard Andrus Peat (forearm) was held out of practice, while starting right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) and starting right guard Larry Warford (thigh) were limited.

Buccaneers at Falcons (-4.5)

The Falcons were without a number of stars on Wednesday as quarterback Matt Ryan (ankle), receiver Julio Jones (foot), running back Devonta Freeman (foot) and tight end Austin Hooper (knee) were all absent. Defensive ends Takkarist McKinley (shoulder) and Adrian Clayborn (groin) were also missing from practice. Corner Desmond Trufant (toe) was limited. Atlanta also designated punter Matt Bosher to return off injured reserve on Wednesday. He is eligible to play in Week 14 against the Panthers.

Lions (-3.5) at Redskins

Matthew Stafford still isn't practicing for the Lions as he continues to deal with hip and back injuries. Joining him on the sideline was corner Jamal Agnew (ankle), defensive end Trey Flowers (concussion), defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (ankle), punter Sam Martin (abdomen), offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (concussion) and defensive back Tracy Walker (knee). The good news for the Lions is that starting right tackle Rick Wagner (concussion) was limited.

Head coach Bill Callahan noted that running back Adrian Peterson (toe) did not practice on Wednesday, but he was simply resting the veteran. Meanwhile, the Redskins did see the return of fellow running back Chris Thompson (toe) at practice on a limited basis along with tight end Vernon Davis (concussion) and receiver Paul Richardson (hamstring).

Seahawks at Eagles (-1.5)

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said on Wednesday that receiver Tyler Lockett (leg) did go through walkthroughs with the team today, but did not practice. The plan for him is to try and get on the field on Thursday. Carroll does expect Lockett to play against Philadelphia.

Running back Jordan Howard, who missed last week's loss to the Patriots due to a shoulder injury, was able to hit the practice field on a limited basis. He remains day-to-day with the injury. If he doesn't play this week against Seattle, Miles Sanders, Jay Ajayi and Boston Scott are Philly's other backs. Elsewhere, receiver Nelson Agholor (knee) did not practice and starting right tackle Lane Johnson is still in concussion protocol. Receiver Alshon Jeffery (ankle) was limited.

Jaguars at Titans (-3)

The Jags had receivers DJ Chark and Chris Conley limited on Wednesday due to hamstring injuries, while tight end Seth DeValve (oblique) was the lone player absent from the session. Starting center Brandon Linder (shoulder) and defensive end Calais Campbell (back) were among those were who also limited.

The Week 11 bye appears to have done the Titans some good as tight end Delanie Walker was able to practice on a limited basis after missing the last few weeks due to an ankle injury. Receiver Corey Davis, who also missed Tennessee's Week 10 win over the Chiefs due to a hip injury returned to practice fully. Defensive lineman Jurrell Casey (shoulder) and inside linebacker Jayon Brown (groin) were also full participants in practice.

Cowboys at Patriots (-6.5)

Dallas was missing tackle La'el Collins (knee, back) along with linebacker Joe Thomas (illness) from practice. Meanwhile, Guard Zack Martin (back, ankle, eblow), guard Connor Williams (knee) and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (shoulder) were all limited. Receiver Amari Cooper (knee) was a full participant.

For the Pats, receivers Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and Phillip Dorsett (concussion) were missing from practice. New England also had a number of players limited to start the week, including safety Patrick Chung (heel, chest), receiver Julian Edelman (shoulder) and linebackers John Simon (elbow) and Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee).

Packers at 49ers (-3)

To begin the week, San Francisco was down nearly their full compliment of offensive stars as tight end George Kittle, running back Matt Breida, tackle Joe Staley, kicker Robbie Gould along with receiver Emmanuel Sanders and Deebo Samuels all didn't practice Wednesday. Defensive end Dee Ford, who suffered a hamstring injury against the Cardinals, was also missing from practice and reportedly isn't expected to play on Sunday night.