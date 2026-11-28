About one-third of the NFL will operate with backup quarterbacks in Week 12 as an injury plague continues to ravage the position league-wide. This year has seen a carousel of quarterbacks and a near record number of starters, and two more teams will join the list of squads that have had to insert a No. 2 signal-caller into the starting lineup.

The San Francisco 49ers will be without an MVP contender on Sunday as Brock Purdy deals with an ankle injury that occurred in last week's win over the Minnesota Vikings. Coach Kyle Shanahan said this week that it is not a high ankle sprain, which is good news, but he did not practice at all in the lead-up to the NFC West battle against the Seattle Seahawks. Mac Jones, who is widely regarded as a top-flight backup, is in line to make his first start of the year.

And in Southern California, an already dismal Los Angeles Chargers offense could become even more ineffective with Justin Herbert ruled out for the contest against the New England Patriots. The worst offense in the league by EPA per play is poised to insert DJ Uiagalelei into action for the first start of his career.

The silver lining for the Chargers is that the Patriots will also trot out a backup in Tommy DeVito.

These signal-caller ailments amount to the highest-profile absences of Week 12, but other standouts will miss time when Sunday rolls around, too. Here are the final injury reports for every team playing this weekend.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Saints at Bengals (-10)

The tight end group in New Orleans is in rough shape with at least one of the top receiving threats in that unit poised to miss Week 12. Juwan Johnson has been a focal point in the passing game throughout Kellen Moore's coaching tenure and will sit this week after he left the last game with a hamstring issue, and Noah Fant is no guarantee to suit up following his limited participation in Friday's practice.

Tee Higgins popped up on the injury report on Friday after he woke up with hamstring soreness, but coach Zac Taylor said the situation is "not a concern" and that the star receiver is expected to play. Dalton Risner, on the other hand, is out for a second consecutive week with knee injuries but is day-to-day, which suggests he will be poised to return when the Bengals take on the Browns next week. Jalen Rivers will man the right guard duties in his absence.

Giants at Colts (+6)

The interior of the Giants defensive line will be a touch lighter than usual as Shelby Harris sits out with an illness, but the rest of the front is at full strength as edge rusher Abdul Carter and linebacker Arvell Reese avoided injury designations. Reese practiced in full on Friday, and Carter was a limited participant after he missed the Wednesday and Thursday sessions.

Indianapolis' secondary is in rough shape. Sauce Gardner will return to the lineup, but with Charvarius Ward out and Cam Taylor-Britt's availability to be determined, the Giants could be in for a big day through the air against this defense. Stopping Cam Skattebo on the ground will also be a challenge for the Colts with Jerry Tillery on the sideline.

Jets at Dolphins (+5.5)

A stop-and-start rookie season for Omar Cooper Jr. continues with his sixth absence and second in as many weeks. The Jets still own a number of weapons around quarterback Geno Smith and last week enjoyed an unforeseen two-touchdown effort from veteran Sterling Shepard in Cooper's absence. The trio of defensive linemen on the injury report could be an issue for a beleaguered defense that surrendered 28 points in a loss to the Dolphins in Week 7.

The Dolphins have done a whole lot of punting during their one-win season. When they do so in Week 12, it will be Jack Browning handling those duties with Bradley Pinion out due to the groin injury he suffered on his final punt a week ago. Browning is a former college walk-on who bounced around rosters as an undrafted rookie, made five appearances with the Buccaneers and even spent a year in the UFL.

Falcons at Vikings (-7)

Wide receiver depth behind Drake London is limited with Zachariah Branch and Jahan Dotson both ruled out. The next most productive wideout available is Olamide Zaccheaus, who has just eight catches on the year. The Falcons figure to lean heavily on their running backs and tight end Kyle Pitts to pick up the slack.

The Kirk Cousins-led offense is still not quite at full strength in Minnesota as Jordan Addison remains out as he recovers from thumb surgery. Coach Kevin O'Connell said this week that the No. 2 receiver is "progressing well," but it will be at least another week until he returns. Addison hurt his thumb in practice on Nov. 13. Defensively, the Vikings' elite unit might have to operate without the anchor of its secondary in Smith since he missed the first two days of practice and was a limited participant on Friday.

Titans at Jaguars (-14)

The Jaguars own a plethora of capable wide receivers and need them to step up with Parker Washington on the shelf. Washington injured the AC joint in one of his shoulders during practice on Thursday and is week-to-week. They will also lean on their running back depth since Bhayshul Tuten will miss at least one game following his aggravation of an ankle injury in last Sunday's loss. Chris Rodriguez Jr. has been a productive No. 2 ballcarrier all year and could thrive in an expanded role.

Dan Moore Jr. was a non-participant on Wednesday and only practiced in a limited fashion the following two days, so the Titans could be preparing to shake up their offensive line as their starting left tackle enters the weekend with a "questionable" designation. If he cannot play, Tennessee could be in trouble against a loaded Jaguars defensive front capable of rattling Cam Ward.

Ravens at Texans (-6.5)

This is the second absence of the year for Olaivavega Ioane and is related to a hand injury he sustained during Thursday's practice. The promising rookie lineman's exclusion from the lineup is just the latest blow to a Ravens interior offensive line that has been an issue over the last couple of seasons, and with this season slipping away, it is untimely. If the shakeup in the trenches hampers Baltimore against the stout Houston front and factors into a loss, the Ravens' campaign will effectively be over.

Speaking of that ferocious Texans defensive line, Danielle Hunter missing a third consecutive game strips Houston of half of an elite pass-rushing tandem with Defensive Player of the Year candidate Will Anderson Jr. This is as much of a must-win game for the Texans as it is for the Ravens, so his extended absence is also ill-timed. Meanwhile, at wide receiver, Houston boasts great depth and should be able to overcome Kayshon Boutte's hip issue.

Patriots at Chargers (+2.5)

Sunday marks Tommy DeVito's insertion into the starting lineup as the Patriots' starting quarterback while Drake Maye begins an indefinite absence with a fractured fibula. DeVito entered New England's last game on the opening drive when Maye suffered the injury and oversaw a pitiful offensive showing en route to a blowout loss to the Lions on international soil, but with a bye week to prepare for his first start, perhaps DeVito will fare better against the lowly Chargers. He will be without a number of weapons around him, though, as the Patriots remain one of the most injury-riddled teams in the NFL.

This is a backup vs. backup game at the quarterback position since the Chargers will also debut a new signal-caller. DJ Uiagalelei is poised to fill in for Justin Herbert, who is out with a concussion. An already awful year for the Los Angeles offense could get even worse.

Commanders at Cardinals (+6.5)

The number of key Commanders on injured reserve is brutal, but at least most everyone on the active roster will be available come Sunday. All but Amik Robertson practiced in full on Friday. The starting slot cornerback did not play last week, either.

It is another week of Josh Johnson atop the Cardinals offense as Carson Beck continues to nurse the back issue that held him out last week. Neither quarterback has won a game as the starter this year, but Beck owns more upside than the 40-year-old Johnson and figures to return to the lineup once healthy so the Cardinals can gauge whether the rookie has a future in the league. Coach Mike LaFleur said this week that the team needs to identify a better plan for Beck's recovery moving forward.

Seahawks at 49ers (-3)

Sam Darnold is ready to return to the Seahawks offense after he missed the last two games. Although Drew Lock managed the offense at a high level and remains unbeaten as a fill-in starter this year, coach Mike Macdonald made it clear that the starting job is Darnold's. He could not return for a more meaningful game since Seattle has a chance to take down the ailing, NFC West-leading 49ers in a rematch of the Week 5 classic that went San Francisco's way.

Situations like this are exactly why the 49ers valued Mac Jones so greatly in the offseason and at the trade deadline. Owning one of the NFL's most renowned backup quarterbacks is a luxury. The litany of injuries across this roster have not yet proved costly thanks to immense depth at all positions, and this may be another case of the 49ers being as stocked as anyone. Either that or they will feel the impact of losing an MVP-caliber quarterback for at least a week and suffer just their second loss of the year.

Raiders at Browns (-4.5)

Brock Bowers did not participate in the Raiders' Friday practice, which is a concerning development after he practiced in a limited fashion the previous two days. It could have been a rest day, but the star tight end may also have sustained a setback in his recovery from the ankle issue that held him out last week. Rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza moved the ball quite well even without the Raiders' primary receiving threat a week ago but would undoubtedly benefit greatly from Bowers' return should he make his way back into the lineup on "Sunday Night Football."

One of the top offensive rookies in the league is in danger of missing his first game. Denzel Boston suffered a quad injury last week and is questionable for "SNF." Browns coach Todd Monken said the coaching staff pushed him "pretty hard" early in the week, pulled back on Friday and will know more about his status on Saturday when they conduct a walkthrough. If he cannot go, fellow rookie KC Concepcion could see an uptick in targets. The offense may also have to operate without its starting right guard, Austin Barber, although he is trending in the right direction as a limited participant in Friday's practice.