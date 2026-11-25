The NFL is in the midst of its most chaotic week of the season. Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, we've embarked on a six-day stretch that includes five days of games. While the Packers and Rams get things started on Wednesday night, we still have the Thanksgiving triple-header and the Black Friday game before we even start talking about the regular Sunday slate and, of course, Monday Night Football.

When you sprinkle in some utter madness between Aaron Rodgers and his now-former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, there will be plenty to talk about around the dinner table this holiday season.

Of course, one of the topics of conversation will also be injuries. They're an omnipresent aspect of the NFL and are a factor as we step into Week 12. Below, we examine every injury report across the league, as well as highlight the game statuses for Thanksgiving.

All games are Sunday unless noted.

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (Thursday)

While Wednesday's practice was conducted as a walk-through, Tyrique Stevenson Sr. did pop up on the injury report with a groin injury. He was limited for the session and officially listed as questionable.

Gill Howard nor Rakestraw practiced this week, so it's not surprising to see them ruled out. On a more positive note, Chuck Clark returned to practice on Tuesday and remained a limited participant during Wednesday's session. Moreover, pass rusher DJ Wonnum was limited on Wednesday after missing the first two practices of the week with a back injury.

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (Thursday)

Quinyon Mitchell carries no game designation, so the Eagles star corner is slated to play. He was a full participant during Wednesday's practice after missing Monday's session and being limited on Tuesday due to a hamstring injury.

Dak Prescott was listed on the injury report this week with a left hand injury, but the Cowboys quarterback was a full participant throughout and has no game designation. Meanwhile, Booker and Ferguson did not practice at all this week and will be sidelined for Week 12.

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills (Thursday)

For the third straight week, the Chiefs will be without Kenneth Walker III. The star back continues to deal with a groin injury and, after practicing on a limited basis on Tuesday, did not participate on Wednesday. Emmett Johnson will once again assume the role as Kansas City's lead back.

After missing Monday's session, Bills corner Christian Benford logged back-to-back limited days of practice and is officially questionable to play. Meanwhile, Kincaid, Sanders, Torrence and Williams were limited throughout the week.

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers

The Broncos have already ruled out safety Taylor Rapp and defensive end Sai'vion Jones (hamstring) for this Black Friday matchup with Pittsburgh. Elsewhere, the roster is pretty healthy as running back Tyler Badie (thumb), wide receiver Pat Bryant (ankle), safety Brandon Jones (hamstring), tight end Caleb Lohner (foot) and safety JL Skinner (shoulder) were all full participants on Wednesday.

Linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle) and receiver Ben Skowronek (calf) both did not practice on Wednesday due to injury. Meanwhile, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward was given a rest day. Safety DeShon Elliott (knee), linebacker Nick Herbig (hip, ribs), and linebacker Cole Holcomb (heel) were all limited.

New Orleans Saints at Cincinnati Bengals

Tight end Juwan Johnson was the lone player missing from practice as he deals with a hamstring and wrist injury. Guard David Edwards (hamstring), offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga (knee), center Erik McCoy (biceps), offensive tackle Asim Richards (knee) and linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring) were limited.

New York Giants at Indianapolis Colts

Pass rusher Abdul Carter did not practice on Wednesday due to ankle and calf injuries. John Harbaugh said Carter is day-to-day, but should play this weekend. Defensive tackle Shelby Harris and corner Andru Phillips also missed practice due to illness. Tight end Isaiah Likely (groin) and linebacker Arvell Reese (back) were limited.

Tight end Will Mallory (hamstring), running back Seth McGowan (hamstring), tight end Andrew Ogletree (knee), defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (calf), offensive tackle Jalen Travis (knee), and corner Charvarius Ward (knee) all missed Wednesday's practice for the Colts.

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

Rookie wideout Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle, groin) and defensive lineman Harrison Phillips (ankle) were held out of Wednesday's practice for the Jets. Receiver Isaiah Williams (ribs), offensive lineman Dylan Parham (knee) and edge rusher Joseph Ossai (ankle, foot) were limited.

Miami held out corner Julius Brents (neck, shoulder), punter Bradley Pinion (right groin) and receiver Jared Wayne (quad) from the opening practice of the week. Linebacker Ronnie Harrison (hamstring), offensive tackle Austin Jackson (elbow, knee), defensive end Rodney McGraw (shoulder), safety Dante Trader Jr. (shoulder, groin) and linebacker Jackson Woodard (hand) were all limited.

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings

Atlanta was without six players to begin the week of practice: receiver Zachariah Branch (hamstring), receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring), safety DeMarcco Hellams (foot), guard Matthew Bergeron (hamstring), defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) and defensive end Za'Darius Smith (rest). Defensive end James Pearce (back) was limited.

The Vikings held a walk-through practice, so the initial injury report is an estimate. That said, receiver Jordan Addison (thumb), offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw (shoulder), defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (ankle), corner Isaiah Rodgers (thigh), and safety Harrison Smith (thigh) were held out. Receiver Tai Felton (hip), quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) and receiver Myles Price (knee, groin) were limited.

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Safety Terrell Burgess (knee), corner Cor'Dale Flott (neck) and offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (knee) were listed as non-participants at practice for the Titans. Defensive tackle John Franklin-Myers (back) was limited.

Running back Bhayshul Tuten was the only Jaguars player held out of Wednesday's practice as he deals with an ankle/foot injury. Defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (neck), linebacker Dennis Gardeck (neck), offensive lineman Robert Hainsey (knee), offensive tackle Walker Little (knee, receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle, offensive lineman Jonah Monheim (ankle), defensive end Danny Striggow (concussion), offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (ankle) and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (back) were all limited.

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans

Analysis to come.

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers

Analysis to come.

Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals

Washington listed Stefon Diggs as a non-participant during Wednesday's practice due to personal reasons. The only other player to miss the session was corner Amik Robertson due to an ankle injury. Receiver Treylon Burks (foot) and defensive end Charles Omenihu (rib) were limited.

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

After missing two games due to quad and rib injuries, Sam Darnold returned to practice on Wednesday, and coach Mike Macdonald said he is on track to start, provided practice goes well.

Quarterback Brock Purdy did not practice for the 49ers on Wednesday due to an ankle injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that Purdy suffered the injury in the second quarter of last week's win over the Vikings and was able to finish the game. On top of Purdy, receiver Mike Evans (Achilles), receiver Jordan Watkins (groin), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (neck) and safety Siran Neal (knee, foot) were held out of practice. Corners Deommodore Lenoir (foot) and Upton Stout (shoulder, neck) were limited, along with offensive linemen Carver Willis (illness) and Austen Pleasants (knee).

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns

The Raiders have listed Brock Bowers as a limited participant during Wednesday's practice as the tight end continues to deal with an ankle injury. Defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (stinger) was also limited, while defensive tackles Adam Butler (concussion) and Tim Keenan (knee) did not practice.

Cleveland was without four players to start the week of practice: guard Austin Barber (knee), defensive end Derek Barnett (hamstring), receiver Denzel Boston (quad), and defensive end Isaiah McGuire (calf). Tight end Harold Fannin (groin) was limited, as were center Elgton Jenkins (knee), running back Raheim Sanders (hip), tight end Blake Whiteheart (hip) and linebacker Quincy Williams (knee).