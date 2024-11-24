NFL Week 12 injury tracker, inactives: Latest player news, updates, injuries from Sunday's games

Anthony Walker Jr. downgraded to out
Anthony Walker Jr. was initially ruled questionable to return with a hamstring injury, but has been downgraded to out.
It's Week 12 of the NFL season, and several teams are dealing with injuries that will affect the status of key players throughout the league.
The 49ers enter Sunday short-handed, with quarterback Brock Purdy (right shoulder) and defensive end Nick Bosa (hip/oblique) both ruled out for San Francisco's big matchup with the Green Bay Packers. Also, Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is inactive for Philadelphia's showdown with the Rams.
Some notable players active include running back D'Andre Swift (Bears) and wide receivers Mike Evans (Buccaneers), Malik Nabers (Giants) and Keenan Allen (Bears).
Keep it locked here for the full list of Week 12 inactives and latest injury updates in our live blog below.
RB Zamir White (quadricep) and RB Alexander Mattison (ankle) were doubtful and are both inactive.
LB Drew Sanders (Achilles) and WR Josh Reynolds (hand) were both ruled out ahead of Sunday. DE Zach Allen (heel) was questionable and is inactive.
The Panthers are bringing out the cart for Ja'Tavion Sanders who suffered a scary injury.
Giants left tackle Jermaine Eluemunor is questionable to return with a quad injury.
The Colts wide receiver is questionable to return with a shoulder injury.
Commanders running back Brian Robinson went down with an ankle injury and was initially listed as questionable to return. Shortly after, he was cleared to return, but is now back to being listed as questionable to return.
CeeDee Lamb was listed with back and foot injuries, but was not given a game designation.
G Zack Martin (ankle/shoulder) was doubtful and is out. WR Brandin Cooks (knee), CB Trevon Diggs (groin/knee) and DE Marshawn Kneeland (knee) were all questionable. Diggs is inactive.
The Colts had a short injury report. DE Tyquan Lewis (elbow) was questionable and OT Bernhard Raimann (knee) was ruled out.
WR Malik Nabers (groin) was questionable and is active.
WR Mike Evans (hamstring) was questionable and will make his return this week.
OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), WR Adam Thielen (hamstring), RB Jonathon Brooks (knee) and K Eddie Pineiro (left knee) were among the many players listed as questionable. The team will not only have Thielen back, but Brooks is active and will make his NFL debut.
Here's a look at Carolina's inactives:
RB Isiah Pacheco (ankle) was expected to return for the Chiefs, but the coaches and trainers made the decision to hold him back, with an upcoming short week. He is healthy enough to play, but is officially out. DE Charles Omenihu (knee) is also out.
The Patriots were another team with a lengthy injury report. CB Christian Gonzalez (hip) was not on the injury report until Friday, when he was a limited participant. He is cleared to go.
DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (foot), S Kyle Dugger (ankle), S Marte Mapu (neck) and DE Keion White (knee) were among those questionable.
CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) has not practiced since joining the Commanders and he is out this week. K Austin Seibert (right hip) was among those listed as questionable and is active.
Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and running rack Tyjae Spears were both out ahead of Sunday.
DT Denico Autry (knee/oblique) was questionable. DT Foley Fatukasi (foot) and OT Blake Fisher (concussion) were both ruled out ahead of Sunday.
RB D'Andre Swift is on the injury report with a groin injury and was questionable. OT Ryan Bates (concussion) and SAF Elijah Hicks (ankle) were both ruled out ahead of Sunday.
CB Terrion Arnold (groin) and CB Emmanuel Moseley (pectoral) were the two players listed as questionable. Arnold is inactive.
OT Terron Armstead (knee) was questionable after not practicing all week. G Isaiah Wynn (quad/knee) was also questionable and was limited Friday. Both are active.
OLB Gabriel Murphy (knee) and TE Nick Muse (hand) were the only two players ruled as questionable and are both active, while TE Josh Oliver (wrist/ankle) is out.
Panthers coach Dave Canales confirmed that the second rounder is expected to make his NFL debut today against the Chiefs.
Williams will likely play today for Seahawks vs. Cardinals.
The Patriots are expected to have Christian Barmore and Christian Gonzalez out there today for the divisional matchup.
The Dolphins offensive tackle played last week, but it will once again be a late call on whether he will play.
Seahawks tight end Noah Fant is questionable and the team has not made a call yet on if he will play.
Evans, who has missed time with a hamstring injury, is expected to play today with no restrictions.
The 49ers will make the final decision after pre-game warmups.