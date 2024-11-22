The NFL regular season is nearly two-thirds of the way complete as we enter Week 12. While the playoff races are starting to take over the talk of the league, the injury reports are also piling up as all 32 teams enter the homestretch.

Let's take a look at how each NFL team is faring from a health standpoint. Below is a rundown of every team's initial injury report entering this week's games.

The Steelers won't have Highsmith on a short week, but are relatively healthy for Thursday. Highsmith didn't play in Sunday's win over the Ravens, so he'll have an extra 10 days to get right. Preston Smith and Nick Herbig will take the added pass-rushing snaps in Highsmith's absence.

No injury designation for tight end David Njoku (knee) or defensive end Myles Garrett (hip) for the Browns, as both will play on Thursday. Njoku was a full participant in practice while Garrett was limited.

The Panthers held out running back Miles Sanders (ankle) in Wednesday's practice, along with outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (knee). Cornerback Jaycee Horn (calf) and wide receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) were limited.

The Chiefs are expected to get running back Isiah Pacheco (ankle) back this week, as he was limited participant in Wednesday's practice. Running back Kareem Hunt (knee) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) were listed as full participants.

The Vikings had quarterback Sam Darnold (foot) listed on the initial injury report, but he was limited. Running back Aaron Jones (ribs) was a full participant in practice.

A surprise to see running back D'Andre Swift on the injury report for the Bears, as he's battling a groin injury. Swift did not practice on Wednesday while offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (ankle) was limited.

The Titans had quite a few players listed on Wednesday's injury report. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley (illness), cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (quad) and running rack Tyjae Spears (concussion) did not practice.

For the Texans, pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. (ankle) was limited after he missed last week's game. Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (hip) was also limited. The Texans had a walkthrough.

A walkthrough for the Lions on Wednesday, but tight end Sam LaPorta (shoulder) was a full participant. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (pectoral), who is on his 21-day practice clock, was a full participant.

The Colts had a short injury report to start the week, as tackle Bernhard Raimann (knee) was the only nonparticipant. Indianapolis held a walkthrough, so the report is an estimate. Tackle Braden Smith (foot) was limited.

The Patriots had safety Kyle Dugger (ankle) as a limited participant along with tight end Austin Hooper (neck). Offensive lineman Cole Strange is on injured reserve/designated for return and was limited as well.

The Dolphins held out tackle Terron Armstead (knee) in Wednesday's practice (which was a walkthrough). Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (wrist) was a limited participant, as was cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee). Running back Raheem Mostert (hip) was a full participant.

The Buccaneers are expected to have wide receiver Mike Evans (hamstring) back on Sunday, as he was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. Running back Bucky Irving (toe) was a full participant. Cornerback Zyon McCollum (hamstring) did not practice.

Everyone practiced for the Giants on Wednesday as they came off their bye week. Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (knee) was limited as was pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux (wrist).

The Commanders had the mini-bye from playing on Thursday last week, but cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) still hasn't practiced. Lattimore was a nonparticipant in Wednesday's practice while kicker Austin Seibert (right hip) was a limited participant. No injury designation for quarterback Jayden Daniels (ribs).

The Cowboys held a walkthrough Wednesday after playing on "Monday Night Football" in Week 11, and thus their practice report is an estimation. NFL 2023 interceptions leader and Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (stress fracture in foot) was a full participant. Dallas No. 2 wide receiver Brandin Cooks returned to practice as a limited participant after missing the Cowboys' past six games with a knee injury. Second-round rookie edge rusher Marshawn Kneeland also returned as a limited participant after missing the Cowboys' past five games with a knee injury. Both of Dallas Pro Bowl offensive guards -- right guard Zack Martin (ankle/shoulder) and Tyler Smith (ankle/knee) -- did not practice. Cowboys All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was limited while dealing with both back and foot issues.

Broncos guard Ben Powers (shoulder) didn't practice in Denver today while both safety Brandon Jones (abdomen) and edge rusher Zach Allen (vet rest day) were limited.

The injury bug is ripping through the Las Vegas Raiders at the moment with as many as eight players who didn't practice on Wednesday: defensive back Jakorian Bennett (shoulder), tight end Harrison Bryant (ankle), cornerback Nate Hobbs (ankle), center Andre James (ankle), cornerback Jack Jones (back), running back Alexander Mattison (ankle), tight end Justin Shorter (illness) and running back Zamir White (quadricep). Center Cody Whitehair (ankle) was limited.

No Trent Williams (ankle) for the 49ers on Wednesday, as he was listed as a nonparticipant. Running back Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) was given a rest day. Quarterback Brock Purdy (shoulder) and tight end George Kittle (hamstring) were limited.

Packers Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee) was the only player who didn't practice today in Green Bay. The following eight players were limited: defensive tackle Kenny Clark (toe), linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring), running back Josh Jacobs (quadricep/calf), guard Elgton Jenkins (vet rest day), center Josh Myers (wrist), left tackle Rasheed Walker (knee), safety Evan Williams (hamstring) and defensive lineman Colby Wooden (shoulder).

The Arizona Cardinals had two players sit out at practice on Wednesday: offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (vet rest day) and safety Jalen Thompson (ankle). Four Cardinals contributors were limited: running back Emari Demercado (shoulder), defensive lineman Darius Robinson (calf), safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (back) and offensive lineman Jonah Williams (knee).

The Seattle Seahawks had five players not practice on Wednesday for injury-related reasons: tight end Noah Fant (groin), tight end Brady Russell (foot), wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (back), cornerback Dee Williams (ankle) and defensive end Leonard Williams (foot).

Eagles edge rusher Bryce Huff (wrist) did not practice on Wednesday since he is set to have surgery. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring), outside linebacker Jalyx Hunt (ankle) and defensive tackle Milton Williams (foot) also didn't practice. Both quarterback Jalen Hurts (ankle) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (groin) were limited.

The Rams only had two players miss practice on Wednesday: offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (ankle) and defensive back Charles Woods (ankle). Guard Joe Noteboom (ankle), cornerback Cobie Durant (thigh) and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (neck) were all limited for Los Angeles.

