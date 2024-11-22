The NFL regular season is nearly two-thirds of the way complete as we enter Week 12. While the playoff races are starting to take over the talk of the league, the injury reports are also piling up as all 32 teams enter the home stretch.

Let's take a look at how each NFL team is faring from a health standpoint. Below is a rundown of every team's initial injury report entering this week's games.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore hasn't practiced since joining the Commanders and once again didn't practice Friday. He will be out against the Cowboys. The Chiefs will once again be without running back Isiah Pacheco, despite reports that he was expected to be back.

The Panthers had a lengthy injury report this week. Kicker Eddy Pineiro, who is the league's most accurate kicker of all-time, is questionable after not practicing Friday. Running back Miles Sanders is the only player out ahead of Sunday, as he didn't practice all week, while wide receiver Adam Thielen was limited all week and is questionable.

The Chiefs were expected to get running back Isiah Pacheco (ankle) back this week, but the team announced he is out. With a short week ahead of them -- they play the Raiders on Black Friday -- the Chiefs' coaches and trainers felt it was best for Pacheco to remain sidelined, despite him being healthy enough to play. Charles Omenihu (IR) is also out.

The Vikings had quarterback Sam Darnold (foot) listed on the initial injury report, but he was a full participant Thursday and Friday after being limited Wednesday. He has no game designation. Running back Aaron Jones (ribs) was a full participant in practice all week and is clear to play.

A surprise to see running back D'Andre Swift on the injury report for the Bears, as he's battling a groin injury and is questionable. Swift did not practice Wednesday and was limited the rest of the week.

The Titans had quite a few players listed on the injury report. Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and running rack Tyjae Spears are among those sidelined this Sunday.

For the Texans, pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. (ankle) was limited to start the week after he missed last week's game, but was a full participant Friday and has no game designation. Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was also limited Wednesday and Thursday, but improved as a full participant by Friday.

As you can see, the Lions are dealing with injuries at cornerback. Fortunately for them, Moseley was a full practice participant throughout the week. Arnold was a full participant Friday after being limited Thursday.

Tackle Bernhard Raimann (knee) was the only nonparticipant to start the week and he is officially listed as out. Defensive end Tyquan Lewis was a full participant, but is questionable.

It would almost be easier to name the Patriots who aren't on the injury report. With the exception of Barmore, every Patriot with a questionable designation was limited during Friday's practice. Gonzalez was limited Friday after not appearing on the injury report on Wednesday and Thursday.

For the Dolphins, Armstead didn't practice all week, while McMorris was questionable despite being a full practice participant all week. Ingold and Wynn were limited Friday.

The Buccaneers are expected to have wide receiver Mike Evans (hamstring) back Sunday, as he was a limited participant Friday after practicing in full the previous day. Conversely, Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers did not practice Friday due to a groin injury and is questionable. Kayvon Thibodeaux was limited Wednesday but was a full participant the rest of the week.

Cowboys: TBA

Commanders: TBA

The Commanders will be without Marshon Lattimore, who hasn't practiced since he was traded to the team. Kicker Austin Seibert (right hip) was a limited participant and there was no injury designation for quarterback Jayden Daniels (ribs) on Wednesday.

The Cowboys held a walkthrough Wednesday after playing on "Monday Night Football" in Week 11, and thus their practice report was an estimation. NFL 2023 interceptions leader and Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (stress fracture in foot) was a full participant. Dallas No. 2 wide receiver Brandin Cooks returned to practice as a limited participant after missing the Cowboys' past six games with a knee injury. Second-round rookie edge rusher Marshawn Kneeland also returned as a limited participant after missing the Cowboys' past five games with a knee injury. Both of Dallas Pro Bowl offensive guards -- right guard Zack Martin (ankle/shoulder) and Tyler Smith (ankle/knee) -- did not practice. Cowboys All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was limited while dealing with both back and foot issues.

Broncos: TBA

TBA Raiders: TBA

Broncos guard Ben Powers (shoulder) didn't practice in Denver on Wednesday while both safety Brandon Jones (abdomen) and edge rusher Zach Allen (vet rest day) were limited.

The injury bug is ripping through the Raiders at the moment with as many as eight players who didn't practice Wednesday: defensive back Jakorian Bennett (shoulder), tight end Harrison Bryant (ankle), cornerback Nate Hobbs (ankle), center Andre James (ankle), cornerback Jack Jones (back), running back Alexander Mattison (ankle), tight end Justin Shorter (illness) and running back Zamir White (quadricep). Center Cody Whitehair (ankle) was limited.

49ers: TBA

TBA Packers: TBA

No Trent Williams (ankle) for the 49ers on Wednesday, as he was listed as a nonparticipant. Running back Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) was given a rest day. Quarterback Brock Purdy (shoulder) and tight end George Kittle (hamstring) were limited.

Packers Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee) was the only player who didn't practice Wednesday in Green Bay. The following eight players were limited: defensive tackle Kenny Clark (toe), linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring), running back Josh Jacobs (quadricep/calf), guard Elgton Jenkins (vet rest day), center Josh Myers (wrist), left tackle Rasheed Walker (knee), safety Evan Williams (hamstring) and defensive lineman Colby Wooden (shoulder).

Cardinals: TBA

TBA Seahawks: TBA

The Cardinals had two players sit out at practice Wednesday: offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (vet rest day) and safety Jalen Thompson (ankle). Four Cardinals contributors were limited: running back Emari Demercado (shoulder), defensive lineman Darius Robinson (calf), safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (back) and offensive lineman Jonah Williams (knee).

The Seahawks had five players not practice Wednesday for injury-related reasons: tight end Noah Fant (groin), tight end Brady Russell (foot), wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (back), cornerback Dee Williams (ankle) and defensive end Leonard Williams (foot).

Eagles: WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring) OUT; WR Britain Covey (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring) OUT; WR Britain Covey (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE Rams: TBA

Eagles edge rusher Bryce Huff (wrist) did not practice this week as he underwent wrist surgery. With Smith out, expect a bigger workload Sunday from fellow wideout A.J. Brown, tight ends Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra and running back Saquon Barkley.

The Rams only had two players miss practice Wednesday: offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (ankle) and defensive back Charles Woods (ankle). Guard Joe Noteboom (ankle), cornerback Cobie Durant (thigh) and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (neck) were all limited for Los Angeles.

Ravens: TBA

TBA Chargers: TBA

