NFL Week 12 insider notes: Carson Wentz underwhelms again, too many QBs aren't big-game ready and more

I am a Carson Wentz guy. I figured he would be a factor in the MVP race. I thought the Eagles would compete for a Super Bowl. Things are not going as I expected.

For the second straight week, Wentz left me underwhelmed, even with the limitations of the Eagles' offense given the lack of healthy wide receivers. Once again, he seemed off to me. He missed too many easy throws (I am aware it was a windy day, but he was all over the place at times and never appeared totally settled or comfortable to me). He forced balls and telegraphed too many throws and his four turnovers undermined any chance the Eagles had to knock off the Seahawks at home.

It's all giving me a little pause. I still believe Wentz is an upper echelon QB with the potential to be truly transcendent, but, lately, with his team needing him most while injuries mount, he's looked more like Jared Goff than Russell Wilson. He's looked more like a QB who needs to have everything else around him in place in order to hit the heights.

He does not appear to be someone who could carry this particular team through any sort of January gauntlet if he had to. He very well may be far less than 100 percent healthy himself. His QB rating the last two weeks is 62.35. I get that they aren't pushing the ball downfield that much, with the offensive line beat up and him lacking proven outside receivers – but the short and intermediate passing must be more crisp, and this team needs to establish some positive momentum ASAP.

Now at 5-6, the margin for error is slim. Beating Dallas is a must, and cleaning up on the also-rans the schedule features down the stretch (Washington, Giants, Miami, Giants again). They cannot slip up at this point, and it's time for Wentz to make the kind of late-season power moves that his former backup, Nick Foles, used to write himself into Philadelphia sports lore. If nothing else, the turnovers have to cease. It's time to seize the opportunity.

Far too many QBs aren't ready for late-season push

The 1 p.m. ET slate of games was pretty rough from a quarterbacking standpoint, and the deeper we get into the season the tougher it is to win with less talented QBs. That's just how it goes. A lot of these guys were, frankly, a tough watch. And for every Kyle Allen, a novice QB who made a great statement by shaking off his recent woes to play well enough for the Panthers to pull off an upset of the Saints (though they fell just short), there was a bevy of others who remained mired in mediocrity, and well, even more for whom mediocrity would be a welcome accomplishment.

It always seems to me that by the time we hit Thanksgiving teams separate and the best quarterbacks have their teams in position to thrive. It's one thing to be hot for a month or a half season, but by Week 12 there is a distinct playoff vibe, and, on Sunday afternoon, there were far too many guys under center who are not close to being ready for primetime.

Mason Rudolph got benched at the halftime, mercifully, by Mike Tomlin in a desperate move that I fully applaud; Duck Hodges pulled off an ugly win and should remain the starter. But for the Steelers, without Big Ben everything is going to be a struggle. We got treated to Dwayne Haskins (who did rally in the fourth quarter to earn his first win) and Jeff Driskell and Brandon Allen and Mitchell Trubisky and Daniel Jones and Ryan Fitzpatrick and, once Derek Carr was pulled from the Raiders blowout loss, we got a rare glimpse at Mike Glennon actually playing football, too. Lest I leave out rookie Ryan Finley, who I guarantee you will be replaced next season by whichever QB the Bengals select first overall (Joe Burrow, come on down!). Heck Jameis Winston, hellbent on turnovers the last four years, was one of the standouts of the 1 p.m. window.

The storyline of 'The Year Of The Backup QB' has been fun and all, but we're about to see the same 'ol same 'ol, by and large, back on the biggest stage with the postseason looming (save for a Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen). That's how it works. It's a quarterback driven league and the best will still be standing when we get to the second season.

More insider notes from Week 12