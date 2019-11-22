NFL Week 12: Key games with playoff implications, stats that stand out and everything to know

Welcome to Week 12 of the 2019 NFL season! We've got a packed slate for you all this week, complete with several marquee games. The Colts and Texans got us started with an AFC South showdown on Thursday night, which resulted in the Texans taking a one-game lead in the division race. But that was just one of the 13 games on tap for this weekend.

In the space below, we'll tell you who's in, who's out, and which of this weekend's games have direct playoff implications. Then, we'll give you one big stat to know that could help decide every Week 12 game.

Let's dig in.

Who's In



AFC: Patriots (9-1), Ravens (9-2), Chiefs (9-3), Colts/Texans (7-4), Bills (7-3), Raiders (6-4)

NFC: 49ers (9-1), Packers (8-2), Saints (8-2), Cowboys (6-4), Seahawks (8-2), Vikings (8-3)

Who's Out

Teams eliminated from playoff contention are denoted with an asterisk.

AFC: Colts/Texans (6-5), Steelers (5-5), Titans (5-5), Browns (4-6), Jaguars (4-6), Chargers (4-7), Broncos (3-7), Jets (3-7), Dolphins (2-8), Bengals (0-10)*

NFC: Rams (6-4), Eagles (5-5), Panthers (5-5), (Bears 4-6), Lions (3-6-1), Cardinals (3-7-1), Falcons (3-7), Buccaneers (3-7), Giants (2-8), Washington (1-9)

Which teams will cover the spread in Week 12? Pete Prisco and R.J. White join Will Brinson to pick every game, offer gambling advice and more. Listen below and subscribe here for daily NFL goodness fired into your eardrums.

Week 12 Games With Playoff Implications

Week 12 features two games where both teams currently occupy playoff spots.

Cowboys at Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET

Packers at 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET (SNF)

The leaders of each conference's Eastern division will meet on late Sunday afternoon in Foxborough, MA. The Cowboys will bring their 6-2 record the No. 1 ranked offense (by DVOA) to New England to face the 9-1 Patriots, who sport the league's No. 1 ranked defense (by DVOA). Dallas currently has a one-game lead on the Eagles in the NFC East, while New England has a two-game lead on the Bills in the AFC East.

Later on Sunday evening, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers head to Levi's Stadium to take on Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers in a game that will determine who holds the No. 1 seed in the NFC at the end of Week 12. San Francisco has the conference's best record, with the Packers (and Saints) one game behind.

Week 12 also features one game where both teams are within one game of a playoff spot.

Seahawks at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET

Seattle, sitting a game behind the 49ers in the NFC West, currently holds the No. 5 seed in the conference. If they can score a win over the Eagles and then watch the Packers beat the Niners, though, the Seahawks would take control of the division lead, by virtue of their holding the tiebreaker over San Francisco at this moment. The Eagles, meanwhile, are a game back of the Cowboys and could put some pressure on them by coming away with a win.

Stats to Know

Dolphins at Browns, 1 p.m.

The Browns' offense will likely get most of the attention in this game, but it should feature a fascinating matchup on the other side of the ball. DeVante Parker has been playing like one of the NFL's best wideouts for a while now, and he'll likely tangle with Denzel Ward on the outside for much of the game. Parker has caught 27 passes for 375 yards and two scores in the past five games alone. Ward has given up just 15 catches for 238 yards and a touchdown on 39 throws in his direction this season, per Pro Football Focus, good for a 68.1 opponent's passer rating. That figure ranks 15th out of 90 corners who have played at least 200 passing down snaps this year.

Lions at Washington, 1 p.m.

Detroit has lost six of its last seven games, with the Lions' only win in that span coming against the 1-9 Giants. Their prior two wins were against the 4-7 Chargers and the 5-5 Eagles. Washington's only win of the season is against the 2-8 Dolphins. Neither team has beaten an opponent with a 0.500 or better record, and that won't be changing this week.

Raiders at Jets, 1 p.m.

The Jets have an incredible $48,699,587 in salary on injured reserve right now. Trumaine Johnson, Ryan Kalil, Avery Williamson, Brian Winters, Quincy Enunwa, Josh Bellamy, Trevor Siemian, Rontez Miles, Brent Qvale, Albert McClellan, Chris Herndon, Blake Cashman, John Franklin-Meyers, Trenton Cannon, and Brandon Hitner are all on IR. The Jets are also paying $26,258,905 in dead money, which means they have $74,958,492 worth of players not playing for their team. That's just about 37 percent of their adjusted salary cap number for this season. That's insane.

Giants at Bears, 1 p.m.

Remember all that preseason talk about regression for the Bears' defense? Well, it's happened. Last year's Bears checked in second in rush defense DVOA, first in pass defense DVOA, and first in overall defense DVOA. This year's Bears are at 12th against the run, sixth against the pass, and fourth overall. Even just that slight dip takes them from a historically good defense to merely a very good one, and that combined with their total offensive regression has knocked them down from being one of the NFC's best teams to one of its worst.

Panthers at Saints, 1 p.m.

Christian McCaffrey was selected with the No. 8 overall pick back in 2017. The Saints selected Alvin Kamara 59 picks later. They have since blossomed into two of the best running backs in the NFL, with each of them sporting career averages of better than 100 scrimmage yards per game. (McCaffrey averages 110.1 per game and Kamara averages 102.3 per game.) The teams have played four times in the regular season since then, with the Saints holding a 3-1 advantage, though it's notable that Carolina's only win came in a game Kamara did not play. In the four matchups (one of which saw him play only a handful of snaps), McCaffrey has totaled 326 yards and one touchdown while Kamara has racked up 271 yards and four scores in three contests.

Seahawks at Eagles, 1 p.m.

The Eagles have been one of the more disappointing offenses in the NFL this season, but almost all of their underperformance can seemingly be traced to injuries. Jordan Howard and Dallas Goedert each missed a game, while Alshon Jeffery missed two, Darren Sproles missed four, DeSean Jackson missed seven, and Jason Peters missed three. That's a whole lot of missed time for a whole lot of core pieces of the offense. Their absences have pushed players into larger roles than they should be playing, and that has dragged Philadelphia's offensive performance down.

Buccaneers at Falcons, 1 p.m.

The Bucs have surrendered 25 passing touchdowns so far this year. That's the tied for the fourth-most ever through a team's first 10 games of the season. (Among the teams they're tied with: Last year's Bucs! Great job, guys.) They've allowed 2,909 passing yards. That's also fourth-most all-time through the first 10 games of a team's season. The 265 completions Tampa has allowed are the second-most of all time through 10 weeks. This week's opponent, Matt Ryan, is on pace for a 4,724-yard season himself, so get ready for some fireworks.

Broncos at Bills, 1 p.m.

Bills wide receiver John Brown has become a model for consistency this season. Brown ranks 16th (among the group of 66 receivers with at least 44 targets this season) in Football Outsiders' DVOA, and he has at least four catches and at least 51 receiving yards in all 10 of Buffalo's games this year. In 72 games played prior to this season, Brown had passed both of those benchmarks in the same game only 19 times. Brown should see a whole lot of Chris Harris Jr. on Sunday, and it'll be fun to watch them go head to head.

Steelers at Bengals, 1 p.m.

Honestly, there is not much all that interesting to say about a Bengals game at this point. Nor is there all that much interesting to say about a game where the teams will be quarterbacked by Mason Rudolph and Ryan Finley. But it's notable that the Steelers have one elite unit (No. 3 defense by DVOA), one terrible unit (No. 28 offense), and one half-decent unit (No. 17 special teams) that doesn't matter quite as much as the others, while the Bengals have an awful offense (No. 29), awful defense (No. 31), and apparently incredible special teams (No. 1).

Jaguars at Titans, 4:05 p.m.

Do you trust Ryan Tannehill's improvement this season? In six years with the Dolphins, Tannehill completed 62.8 percent of his passes, averaged 7.0 yards per attempt, and carried an 87.0 passer rating. With the Titans, those numbers have spiked to 71.3 percent, 8.5 yards per attempt, and a 104.4 rating. But it's not as though Tannehill hasn't had good four-game stretches like this before. There was a four-game stretch in 2014 where his passer rating was 106.5. The Jags have the league's 11th-ranked pass defense by DVOA, so he might be in for a tougher test this time around.

Cowboys at Patriots, 4:25 p.m.

Dak Prescott will become just the 12th NFC quarterback to make a start at Gillette Stadium against the Bill Belichick-coached Patriots within the first four years of his career. The previous 12 guys' record in those starts? That would be 1-11. The only guy to win? Colin Kaepernick, back in 2012. The last Cowboys quarterback to start at New England within the first four years of his career? Quincy Carter. The Cowboys lost 12-0 back in 2003. Dak is looking to buck a whole lot of history.

Packers at 49ers, 8:20 p.m. (SNF)

All the way back in 2005, Aaron Rodgers thought the 49ers were going to take him with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. The Niners took Alex Smith instead, Rodgers fell to No. 24 overall, and the rest is NFL history. In six career games against San Francisco, Rodgers has compiled a 4-2 record while throwing for 321.2 yards per game. He averages more yards against only three teams: Washington, the Titans, and the Steelers. Of course, these 49ers have arguably the best pass defense in the league, so it's a tougher test than he's used to.

Ravens at Rams, 8:15 p.m. (MNF)

Last year's Rams had arguably the best running game in the NFL. LA averaged 139 rushing yards per game and 4.9 per carry. They had the league's No. 1 rush offense by DVOA and set an all-time record in Football Outsiders' Adjusted Line Yards. This year's Ravens have improved on almost all of that, averaging 203.1 rushing yards per game and 5.7 per carry, while also boasting the NFL's No. 1 rush offense by DVOA and checking in fifth in Adjusted Line Yards. They obviously went about things in very different ways, with the Rams employing an outside-zone heavy scheme based around Todd Gurley and the Ravens using more of a hybrid power system focused on Lamar Jackson, but it's still fascinating to compare the two units.