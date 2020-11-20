The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks kicked off Week 11 on Thursday night, as Russell Wilson got his revenge over Kyler Murray with a 28-21 victory. It's unfortunate that we won't be able to watch these two teams battle again this season, but maybe we can hope for a third matchup in the playoffs. Remember, next week is Thanksgiving! We have three Thursday matchups to look forward to next week, and they are quickly approaching. Let's take a look at those lines as well as some others from Week 12.

A highlight of my week is when the lookahead lines come out at William Hill Sportsbook. Every Friday, we take a look at the NFL lines a week and a half in advance to determine if we should put money down now in order to get the best bang for our buck. Depending on what happens in Week 11, all of these lines could change before we reach Week 12, so we want to go ahead and get our bets in if we see a nice opportunity for an upset or to jump on a favorite before the line moves even more in their favor.

Before we jump into some early bets to consider, here are the lookahead lines for Week 12. All NFL odds come courtesy of William Hill.

Week 12 lookahead lines

Texans at Lions (OFF)

Washington at Cowboys (-1)

Ravens at Steelers (-2.5)

Chargers at Bills (-5.5)

Dolphins (-7) at Jets

Cardinals (-2) at Patriots

Giants at Bengals (-2.5)

Raiders (PICK) at Falcons

Browns (-6) at Jaguars

Panthers at Vikings (-4)

Titans at Colts (-4)

Saints (-6) at Broncos

49ers at Rams (-7)

Chiefs (-2.5) at Buccaneers

Bears at Packers (-7.5)

Seahawks (-5) at Eagles

Picks to consider

Dolphins (-7) at Jets

Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is 3-0 against the spread, and he has a great chance to go 4-0 this week against the Broncos. The Dolphins have only been favored twice under head coach Brian Flores, but have covered both times! I'm going to place some money on this matchup now because I'm certain the line will increase by next week. Miami has covered in five straight games, which is the longest active streak in the NFL, and is 7-1 against the spread since its season opener. If the Dolphins come into Week 12 at 7-3 against a (probably) winless Jets team, there's no doubt this spread will increase.

Titans (+4) at Colts

The Colts did dominate the Titans by a score of 34-17 just last week, but most if not all of that loss could be blamed on special teams. There was no doubt that the Colts were the better team last Thursday night, but will they be better than the Titans in Week 12? The Titans face the Ravens on Sunday while the Colts take on the Packers. In a case where the Titans would win as underdogs and the Colts would lose as favorites, this line should shift in a big way. I'm not saying to throw your net worth on the Titans, but I'm encouraging you to sprinkle a little on them now and then watch how the line reacts. Whether the Titans win or lose next Sunday, I'm expecting this to be a much closer game than their first matchup.

Saints (-6) at Broncos

In a surprising move, Saints head coach Sean Payton is opting to go with Taysom Hill as his starting quarterback over Jameis Winston this week. I would feel much more comfortable taking this Saints -6 line if Winston was starting this Sunday, but I still think this may be worth putting a little bit of money on. The Broncos are struggling right now. Drew Lock is banged up and threw four interceptions against the Raiders last week, as the Broncos lost by 25 points. The second-year quarterback ranks in the bottom two in completion percentage, passer rating and interception rate this season, and as we already mentioned, I'm pretty high on their opponent in the Dolphins this week. I bet this line increases as well.