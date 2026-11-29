Sunday of Week 12 of the NFL season is here, and there are important matchups across the slate after Thursday night and Friday provided plenty of drama and stunning finishes. We hope you didn't fill up on football on Thanksgiving.

This Sunday, Joe Burrow will look to get his Cincinnati Bengals back on track against the New Orleans Saints, Anthony Richardson makes his return to the starting lineup for the Indianapolis Colts as they take on the New York Giants, Kirk Cousins hosts his former team in the Atlanta Falcons, and Sam Darnold looks to score an important divisional win against Mac Jones and the San Francisco 49ers.

Below you'll find every big moment from Sunday in our one-stop shop for Week 12. Scores, highlights, analysis, notable stats -- you name it. We cover the entire slate from the first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

Week 12 schedule

Wednesday

Rams 26, Packers 13 (takeaways)

Thursday

Bears 39, Lions 35 (takeaways)

Eagles 39, Cowboys 38 (takeaways)

Bills 13, Chiefs 10 (takeaways)

Friday

Steelers 27, Broncos 5 (takeaways)

Sunday (all times ET)

Jets at Dolphins, 1 p.m.

Ravens at Texans, 1 p.m.

Saints at Bengals, 1 p.m.

Giants at Colts, 1 p.m.

Falcons at Vikings, 1 p.m.

Titans at Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Patriots at Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Commanders at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m.

Seahawks at 49ers, 4:25 p.m.

Raiders at Browns, 8:20 p.m.

Monday

Panthers at Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m.

NFL Week 12 essentials