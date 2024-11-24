NFL Week 12 live updates, scores, highlights, injuries: Baker Mayfield destroying Giants; Colts battling Lions

Jayden Daniels finds the end zone
Washington started slow, but finally found the end zone in the third quarter thanks to the legs of Jayden Daniels. Check out the lead block on this play:
With Thanksgiving around the corner, the time is now for NFL teams to make their move. There are currently 17 clubs who are .500 or better, yet only 14 spots in the 2024 playoffs. And that's not including sub-.500 teams like the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals -- all of whom have the talent to rip off several wins in a row and sneak into the postseason.
The most anticipated games of Week 12 will happen in prime time, with the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Los Angeles Rams on "Sunday Night Football" and the Harbaugh brothers going head-to-head Monday night when the Los Angeles Chargers host the Baltimore Ravens. But that's not to say that Sunday's action won't deliver -- because it always does.
We've got the high-flying Detroit Lions at the Indianapolis Colts, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing at the Tommy DeVito-led New York Giants, the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks battling it out in a massive NFC West showdown, and the San Francisco 49ers aiming to stay in the playoff hunt against the Green Pay Backers with backup quarterback Brandon Allen leading the way.
Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 12. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.
All game times ET
Thursday
Browns 24, Steelers 19 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Cowboys at Commanders, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Lions at Colts, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Chiefs at Panthers, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Vikings at Bears, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Patriots at Dolphins, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Buccaneers at Giants, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Titans at Texans, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Broncos at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)
Cardinals at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Packers at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Eagles at Rams, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)
Monday
Ravens at Chargers, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)
Washington started slow, but finally found the end zone in the third quarter thanks to the legs of Jayden Daniels. Check out the lead block on this play:
Addison is having himself A DAY vs. this Bears defense. He's caught four passes for 126 yards and 1 TD, while Justin Jefferson has caught just one pass for seven yards so far.
Stroud gifted Tennessee perfect field position right before halftime with a misfire. His first interception vs. an AFC South opponent.
The Buccaneers are blowing out the Giants, and the most recent touchdown came via Baker Mayfield's legs. Check out how he mocked DeVito's celebration afterwards!
Travis who? After catching two touchdowns against the Bills last week, Noah Gray caught two scores versus the Panthers in the first half!
Not much has gone right for the Cowboys this year, but Chauncey Golston made quite the play by picking off Jayden Daniels on this pass attempt to Brian Robinson Jr.
You can't forget about Mahomes' legs! He will make you pay if you leave him some space to run. That's what happened on this third-and-13 vs. Carolina.
Gibbs paid tribute to the 76ers legend by stepping over teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown on his rushing TD
The Bears were unable to upset the Packers last week because the potential game-winning field goal was blocked. They had another field goal blocked on Sunday.
C.J. Stroud responded to the Titans TD with a TD of his own. He finds Nico Collins for a 5-yard score to trim the deficit to three points.
It's all Bucs in New Jersey. Tommy Cutlets hasn't given Giants fans much to cheer about just yet.
Will Levis has put together his two best performances of 2024 over the last two weeks, and he's on fire to begin Week 12. He hasn't missed a pass yet, and a Tony Pollard rushing TD put the Titans up 10 in the second quarter.
Texans fans are booing.
How often do you see a fumble where no one realizes the ball is loose?
The Vikings fell behind by 7 after a Roschon Johnson TD, but Sam Darnold found Jordan Addison for a monster gain to get near the goal line as the first quarter came to a close.
You absolutely have to see this throw by the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Rolling right, he threw off platform and placed it in the bucket to D'Andre Swift.
Jonnu Smith is one of the most underrated tight ends in the NFL because of his versatility. New England didn't utilize him, so he signed with the rival Dolphins this offseason. After catching six passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns vs. the Las Vegas Raiders last week, Smith found the end zone against his former team.
He has already caught four passes for 37 yards, and this score.
The Titans are looking to upset the rival Texans down in Houston, and for the second time in as many weeks, Will Levis hit Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for a long touchdown.
NWI now has six touchdowns over the last seven games(!)
Owens is known by many as Olympic legend Simone Biles' husband, but today, he's known as the Bear that saved a touchdown and stole away possession from the Vikings.
Don't come face-to-face with Rhamondre Stevenson unless you're prepared to match his physicality.
It feels like things are just getting worse for the Cowboys. Brandon Aubrey's FG was blocked on Dallas' opening drive of the game.
The former No. 1 overall pick is growing up right before our very eyes. Check out this dot to Xavier Legette:
The Chiefs are looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season, which came last week against the Buffalo Bills. Patrick Mahomes found a wide-open Noah Gray to get the scoring started in Charlotte. Check out those slick black end zones.
Our first touchdown of the day went to rookie TE Cade Stover of the Houston Texans -- on the first play from scrimmage!
The TD was set up thanks to an 80-yard kick return from Dameon Pierce.