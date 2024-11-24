NFL Week 12 live updates, scores, highlights, injuries: Cowboys, Titans eye huge upsets vs. playoff contenders

Everything to know about Week 12 right here

With Thanksgiving around the corner, the time is now for NFL teams to make their move. There are currently 17 clubs who are .500 or better, yet only 14 spots in the 2024 playoffs. And that's not including sub-.500 teams like the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals -- all of whom have the talent to rip off several wins in a row and sneak into the postseason.

The most anticipated games of Week 12 will happen in prime time, with the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Los Angeles Rams on "Sunday Night Football" and the Harbaugh brothers going head-to-head Monday night when the Los Angeles Chargers host the Baltimore Ravens. But that's not to say that Sunday's action won't deliver -- because it always does.

We've got the high-flying Detroit Lions at the Indianapolis Colts, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing at the Tommy DeVito-led New York Giants, the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks battling it out in a massive NFC West showdown, and the San Francisco 49ers aiming to stay in the playoff hunt against the Green Pay Backers with backup quarterback Brandon Allen leading the way.

Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 12. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

All game times ET

Week 12 schedule

Thursday

Browns 24, Steelers 19 (Takeaways)

Sunday 

Cowboys at Commanders, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Lions at Colts, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Chiefs at Panthers, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Vikings at Bears, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Patriots at Dolphins, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Buccaneers 30, Giants 7 (Recap)
Titans at Texans, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Broncos at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)
Cardinals at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Packers at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Eagles at Rams, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Ravens at Chargers, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)

Cowboys score second kick return TD of day on onside kick

Special teams has been a mixed bag today in Landover, but the Cowboys returned their second TD of the game after a failed onside kick recovery from Washington. 

 
Seibert misses game-tying extra point!

"The worst special teams day in history!" 

Austin Seibert missed the game-tying extra point, and the Commanders will have to try for an onside kick 

 
JAYDEN DANIELS-TERRY MCLAURIN MAGIC

Washington got the ball back with 32 seconds left in the fourth quarter down seven points, and Daniels found McLaurin for an 86-yard touchdown!

Dan Quinn immediately held up the "one" for the extra point. Is that the right decision? 

 
Chiefs come up clutch with game-winning FG

It wasn't a banner day for the reigning Super Bowl champions, but they came up big when it mattered most. Harrison Butker wins the game for Kansas City. 

 
Bears recover onside kick!

 
Bears not done yet vs. Vikings

Caleb Williams just trimmed the deficit to three points with a Keenan Allen TD, and they have recovered the onside kick! 

 
Mahomes' potential game-winning run 

The Chiefs are looking to put together a game-winning drive after the Panthers scored, and this Mahomes 33-yard run will help with that. 

 
Panthers tie Chiefs with two-point conversion

The Panthers are looking to upset the Chiefs and hand them their second straight loss. Carolina just tied the game up with 1:46 left to play! 

 
KaVontae Turpin with the kick return TD of the year

The Commanders had just cut the Cowboys' lead to three points, but then KaVontae Turpin happened. After muffing the kick initially, he picked up the loose football at the 1-yard line and took it 99 yards the other way for a TD! It may be the play of the week. 

 
Final: Lions 24, Colts 6

The Lions had an impressive defensive effort on Sunday, as they held the Colts out of the end zone entirely. Jared Goff again relied on his backs. Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 90 yards and 2 TDs, while David Montgomery rushed for 37 yards and one score. 

The Lions are now 10-1, and do indeed look like the Super Bowl favorites. 

 
Final: Buccaneers 30, Giants 7

Tommy DeVito couldn't bring some magic to the Giants offense, as they were blown out by Baker Mayfield and Co. DeVito completed 21 of 31 passes for 189 yards, while Devin Singletary scored New York's lone touchdown of the game.

Bucky Irving, Rachaad White, Sean Tucker and Mayfield all rushed for touchdowns. The Bucs had lost four straight games prior to Sunday, but still have a great chance at the NFC South. 

 
Cowboys go up double digits on Commanders!

It's an upset in Washington! Cooper Rush finds Luke Schoonmaker for a 22-yard touchdown to extend the Cowboys' lead to 11! The Commanders were favored by double digits in this matchup. 

 
Patriots scoop-and-score

A comeback in Miami feels unlikely, but Christian Gonzalez had a nice scoop-and-score after a fumble in the Dolphins backfield. 

 
DJ Moore pulls Bears within 8

The Bears are fighting back after going down 14 to the Vikings. DJ Moore finds the end zone to pull Chicago within eight points. the two-point conversion was no good.

 
Titans retake lead with 70-yard TD

Tennessee isn't done yet! Titans TE Chig Okonkwo took this catch 70 yards to the house when it probably should have just been a gain of 20. What is the Texans defense doing? 

Titans lead 30-27 with 9 minutes remaining in the game. 

 
Patriots avoid shutout

New England has had a rough day in Miami, but this Drake Maye bomb to Austin Hooper got the Patriots on the board in the fourth quarter. 

 
Vikings go up 14 on Bears

It hasn't been the best day for Minnesota, but the Vikings have now acquired a double-digit lead thanks to Aaron Jones' rushing touchdown. However, we still have a full quarter left to play. 

 
Pinned
Will Levis pick six gives Texans the lead

Levis had avoided the devastating turnover since returning from injury, but he just gifted Houston the lead late in the third quarter with a bad pick six. Yikes. 

 
Mahomes finds D-Hop for TD

The Chiefs responded to Bryce Young's TD drive with a nice TD drive of their own. Patrick Mahomes finds trade-deadline addition DeAndre Hopkins for 6. 

27-16 Chiefs with time dwindling in the third quarter

 
Cowboys take lead vs. Commanders

Dallas was another team that was a double-digit underdog this week, but the Cowboys just took the lead in D.C. thanks to a Jalen Tolbert touchdown. 

 
Buccaneers still embarrassing Giants

Tampa Bay has an easy schedule to close out the year. The Bucs may win the NFC South. 

 
Panthers not going away against Chiefs

Kansas City was favored by more than 10 points against the lowly Panthers, but Bryce Young has actually had a nice day against a good defense. Here, he found David Moore to pull Carolina within four points. Could the Chiefs lose their second straight game? 

 
Jayden Daniels finds the end zone

Washington started slow, but finally found the end zone in the third quarter thanks to the legs of Jayden Daniels. Check out the lead block on this play:

 
Jordan Addison exploding vs. Bears

Addison is having himself A DAY vs. this Bears defense. He's caught four passes for 126 yards and 1 TD, while Justin Jefferson has caught just one pass for seven yards so far. 

 
C.J. Stroud makes critical mistake before halftime

Stroud gifted Tennessee perfect field position right before halftime with a misfire. His first interception vs. an AFC South opponent. 

 
Baker Mayfield mocks Tommy DeVito after rushing TD

The Buccaneers are blowing out the Giants, and the most recent touchdown came via Baker Mayfield's legs. Check out how he mocked DeVito's celebration afterwards! 

 
Noah Gray scores again

Travis who? After catching two touchdowns against the Bills last week, Noah Gray caught two scores versus the Panthers in the first half!

 
Cowboys intercept Jayden Daniels

Not much has gone right for the Cowboys this year, but Chauncey Golston made quite the play by picking off Jayden Daniels on this pass attempt to Brian Robinson Jr. 

 
Patrick Mahomes rushes for first down on third-and-13

You can't forget about Mahomes' legs! He will make you pay if you leave him some space to run. That's what happened on this third-and-13 vs. Carolina. 

 
Jahmyr Gibbs Allen Iverson step-over celebration

Gibbs paid tribute to the 76ers legend by stepping over teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown on his rushing TD 

