NFL Week 12 live updates, scores, highlights, injuries: Cowboys, Titans eye huge upsets vs. playoff contenders

Cowboys score second kick return TD of day on onside kick
Special teams has been a mixed bag today in Landover, but the Cowboys returned their second TD of the game after a failed onside kick recovery from Washington.
With Thanksgiving around the corner, the time is now for NFL teams to make their move. There are currently 17 clubs who are .500 or better, yet only 14 spots in the 2024 playoffs. And that's not including sub-.500 teams like the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals -- all of whom have the talent to rip off several wins in a row and sneak into the postseason.
The most anticipated games of Week 12 will happen in prime time, with the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Los Angeles Rams on "Sunday Night Football" and the Harbaugh brothers going head-to-head Monday night when the Los Angeles Chargers host the Baltimore Ravens. But that's not to say that Sunday's action won't deliver -- because it always does.
We've got the high-flying Detroit Lions at the Indianapolis Colts, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing at the Tommy DeVito-led New York Giants, the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks battling it out in a massive NFC West showdown, and the San Francisco 49ers aiming to stay in the playoff hunt against the Green Pay Backers with backup quarterback Brandon Allen leading the way.
Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 12. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.
All game times ET
Thursday
Browns 24, Steelers 19 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Cowboys at Commanders, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Lions at Colts, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Chiefs at Panthers, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Vikings at Bears, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Patriots at Dolphins, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Buccaneers 30, Giants 7 (Recap)
Titans at Texans, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Broncos at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)
Cardinals at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Packers at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Eagles at Rams, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)
Monday
Ravens at Chargers, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)
Special teams has been a mixed bag today in Landover, but the Cowboys returned their second TD of the game after a failed onside kick recovery from Washington.
"The worst special teams day in history!"
Austin Seibert missed the game-tying extra point, and the Commanders will have to try for an onside kick
Washington got the ball back with 32 seconds left in the fourth quarter down seven points, and Daniels found McLaurin for an 86-yard touchdown!
Dan Quinn immediately held up the "one" for the extra point. Is that the right decision?
It wasn't a banner day for the reigning Super Bowl champions, but they came up big when it mattered most. Harrison Butker wins the game for Kansas City.
Caleb Williams just trimmed the deficit to three points with a Keenan Allen TD, and they have recovered the onside kick!
The Chiefs are looking to put together a game-winning drive after the Panthers scored, and this Mahomes 33-yard run will help with that.
The Panthers are looking to upset the Chiefs and hand them their second straight loss. Carolina just tied the game up with 1:46 left to play!
The Commanders had just cut the Cowboys' lead to three points, but then KaVontae Turpin happened. After muffing the kick initially, he picked up the loose football at the 1-yard line and took it 99 yards the other way for a TD! It may be the play of the week.
The Lions had an impressive defensive effort on Sunday, as they held the Colts out of the end zone entirely. Jared Goff again relied on his backs. Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 90 yards and 2 TDs, while David Montgomery rushed for 37 yards and one score.
The Lions are now 10-1, and do indeed look like the Super Bowl favorites.
Tommy DeVito couldn't bring some magic to the Giants offense, as they were blown out by Baker Mayfield and Co. DeVito completed 21 of 31 passes for 189 yards, while Devin Singletary scored New York's lone touchdown of the game.
Bucky Irving, Rachaad White, Sean Tucker and Mayfield all rushed for touchdowns. The Bucs had lost four straight games prior to Sunday, but still have a great chance at the NFC South.
It's an upset in Washington! Cooper Rush finds Luke Schoonmaker for a 22-yard touchdown to extend the Cowboys' lead to 11! The Commanders were favored by double digits in this matchup.
A comeback in Miami feels unlikely, but Christian Gonzalez had a nice scoop-and-score after a fumble in the Dolphins backfield.
The Bears are fighting back after going down 14 to the Vikings. DJ Moore finds the end zone to pull Chicago within eight points. the two-point conversion was no good.
Tennessee isn't done yet! Titans TE Chig Okonkwo took this catch 70 yards to the house when it probably should have just been a gain of 20. What is the Texans defense doing?
Titans lead 30-27 with 9 minutes remaining in the game.
New England has had a rough day in Miami, but this Drake Maye bomb to Austin Hooper got the Patriots on the board in the fourth quarter.
It hasn't been the best day for Minnesota, but the Vikings have now acquired a double-digit lead thanks to Aaron Jones' rushing touchdown. However, we still have a full quarter left to play.
Levis had avoided the devastating turnover since returning from injury, but he just gifted Houston the lead late in the third quarter with a bad pick six. Yikes.
The Chiefs responded to Bryce Young's TD drive with a nice TD drive of their own. Patrick Mahomes finds trade-deadline addition DeAndre Hopkins for 6.
27-16 Chiefs with time dwindling in the third quarter
Dallas was another team that was a double-digit underdog this week, but the Cowboys just took the lead in D.C. thanks to a Jalen Tolbert touchdown.
Tampa Bay has an easy schedule to close out the year. The Bucs may win the NFC South.
Kansas City was favored by more than 10 points against the lowly Panthers, but Bryce Young has actually had a nice day against a good defense. Here, he found David Moore to pull Carolina within four points. Could the Chiefs lose their second straight game?
Washington started slow, but finally found the end zone in the third quarter thanks to the legs of Jayden Daniels. Check out the lead block on this play:
Addison is having himself A DAY vs. this Bears defense. He's caught four passes for 126 yards and 1 TD, while Justin Jefferson has caught just one pass for seven yards so far.
Stroud gifted Tennessee perfect field position right before halftime with a misfire. His first interception vs. an AFC South opponent.
The Buccaneers are blowing out the Giants, and the most recent touchdown came via Baker Mayfield's legs. Check out how he mocked DeVito's celebration afterwards!
Travis who? After catching two touchdowns against the Bills last week, Noah Gray caught two scores versus the Panthers in the first half!
Not much has gone right for the Cowboys this year, but Chauncey Golston made quite the play by picking off Jayden Daniels on this pass attempt to Brian Robinson Jr.
You can't forget about Mahomes' legs! He will make you pay if you leave him some space to run. That's what happened on this third-and-13 vs. Carolina.
Gibbs paid tribute to the 76ers legend by stepping over teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown on his rushing TD