NFL Week 12 live updates, scores, highlights, injuries: Cowboys, Titans eye huge upsets vs. playoff contenders

With Thanksgiving around the corner, the time is now for NFL teams to make their move. There are currently 17 clubs who are .500 or better, yet only 14 spots in the 2024 playoffs. And that's not including sub-.500 teams like the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals -- all of whom have the talent to rip off several wins in a row and sneak into the postseason.

The most anticipated games of Week 12 will happen in prime time, with the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Los Angeles Rams on "Sunday Night Football" and the Harbaugh brothers going head-to-head Monday night when the Los Angeles Chargers host the Baltimore Ravens. But that's not to say that Sunday's action won't deliver -- because it always does.

We've got the high-flying Detroit Lions at the Indianapolis Colts, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing at the Tommy DeVito-led New York Giants, the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks battling it out in a massive NFC West showdown, and the San Francisco 49ers aiming to stay in the playoff hunt against the Green Pay Backers with backup quarterback Brandon Allen leading the way.

Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 12. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

All game times ET

Week 12 schedule

Thursday

Browns 24, Steelers 19 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Cowboys at Commanders, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Lions at Colts, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Chiefs at Panthers, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Vikings at Bears, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Patriots at Dolphins, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Buccaneers 30, Giants 7 (Recap)

Titans at Texans, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)

Broncos at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)

Cardinals at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)

Packers at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)

Eagles at Rams, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Ravens at Chargers, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)