NFL Week 12 live updates, scores, injuries, highlights: Cowboys, Titans pull big upsets vs. playoff contenders

Broncos pick off Gardner Minshew
Denver started off slow Sunday vs. the Raiders, but Sean Payton's squad is ready for a comeback. Brandon Jones made a big play to get the Broncos into the red zone.
Week 12 of the NFL season is off to a hot start. In the 1 p.m. window, we saw the Tennessee Titans upset the Houston Texans, Cooper Rush and the Dallas Cowboys stun the Washington Commanders, and the Minnesota Vikings beat the Chicago Bears in overtime.
Up next, we will see two NFC West foes in the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks face off, the Brock Purdy-less San Francisco 49ers will try to upset the Green Bay Packers, and Bo Nix looks to keep his hot streak alive against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 12. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.
All game times ET
Thursday
Browns 24, Steelers 19 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Lions 24, Colts 6 (Recap)
Buccaneers 30, Giants 7 (Recap)
Cowboys 34, Commanders 26 (Recap)
Titans 32, Texans 27 (Recap)
Chiefs 30 Panthers 27 (Recap)
Dolphins 34, Patriots 15 (Takeaways)
Vikings 30, Bears 27 (OT) (Recap)
Broncos at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (Gametracker)
Cardinals at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (Gametracker)
Packers at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (Gametracker)
Eagles at Rams, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)
Monday
Ravens at Chargers, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)
Denver started off slow Sunday vs. the Raiders, but Sean Payton's squad is ready for a comeback. Brandon Jones made a big play to get the Broncos into the red zone.
Don't count out the 49ers just yet. Brandon Allen hit star tight end George Kittle for San Francisco's first TD of the game with one minute remaining in the first half.
The Seahawks are looking to prove they are the team to talk about in the NFC West, not the Cardinals. Jaxon Smith-Njigba sparked the offense with a massive pickup, and finished off the drive himself a few plays later.
We knew San Francisco had an uphill battle this week without several key players such as Brock Purdy and Trent Williams. The Packers got off to a hot start by scoring 17 unanswered, including this Josh Jacobs touchdown.
Alfred James Cole III could play quarterback if he wanted to. Check out this fake punt from the Raiders at their own 36-yard line!
Don't get in between Kraft and the end zone. He will run you over -- even if you're wearing the same colors he is.
After a Dylan Laube 59-yard kick return that gave the Raiders good field position, Gardner Minshew hit running back Ameer Abdullah for a 6-yard touchdown to put Vegas in the lead.
A 17-point fourth quarter from the Bears took the game to overtime, but Minnesota had the better offense in the extra period.
Caleb Williams threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns while also leading Chicago with 33 rushing yards on six carries. DJ Moore caught seven passes for 106 yards and one touchdown.
Jordan Addison was Sam Darnold's favorite receiver on Sunday. He caught eight passes for 162 yards and one touchdown. Justin Jefferson caught just two passes for 27 yards.
It had to be the weirdest game of the day. We saw blocked kicks, blocked punts, two Cowboys kick return TDs and four total turnovers. The Cowboys became the first team in NFL history to have two kickoff return TDs in the fourth quarter of a game. 41 total points were scored in the fourth quarter!
Cooper Rush rebounded from Monday night with 247 passing yards and two touchdowns, while CeeDee Lamb caught 10 passes for 67 yards. It wasn't the best day for Jayden Daniels, who threw two touchdowns and two interceptions, but he led the team in rushing with 74 yards and a touchdown, and threw an 86-yard TD to Terry McLaurin.
Washington fans won't be happy, as their team was favored by 10.5 points.
Tua Tagovailoa had a great day with 317 passing yards and four touchdowns, while De'Von Achane caught three passes for 24 yards and two scores to go along with 32 rushing yards. Jaylen Waddle had a massive day with 144 receiving yards and one touchdown on eight catches. Tyreek Hill, on the other hand, had just 48 receiving yards. All 15 Patriots points came in the fourth quarter when the game was already out of hand.
Despite sacking Will Levis a total of eight times, the Texans were upset by the Titans, 32-27. Joe Mixon managed just 22 rushing yards on 14 carries, while Tony Pollard rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown. Levis threw for 278 yards, two touchdowns and a pick six, while Calvin Ridley caught five passes for 93 yards.
C.J. Stroud threw for 247 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He had a chance to lead a game-winning drive with 1:29 remaining in the fourth quarter, but instead took a safety. There are legitimate concerns about the Texans defense.
Bryce Young turned in an impressive performance with 263 yards and one touchdown, while Patrick Mahomes threw for 269 yards and three scores -- two of which went to Noah Gray.
A Chuba Hubbard TD and two-point conversion tied the game at 27 with under two minutes remaining, but Mahomes led the offense 57 yards down the field on seven plays, and set up a Shrader game-winning field goal.
Special teams has been a mixed bag today in Landover, but the Cowboys returned their second TD of the game after a failed onside kick recovery from Washington.
"The worst special teams day in history!"
Austin Seibert missed the game-tying extra point, and the Commanders will have to try for an onside kick
Washington got the ball back with 32 seconds left in the fourth quarter down seven points, and Daniels found McLaurin for an 86-yard touchdown!
Dan Quinn immediately held up the "one" for the extra point. Is that the right decision?
It wasn't a banner day for the reigning Super Bowl champions, but they came up big when it mattered most. Shrader wins the game for Kansas City.
Caleb Williams just trimmed the deficit to three points with a Keenan Allen TD, and they have recovered the onside kick!
The Chiefs are looking to put together a game-winning drive after the Panthers scored, and this Mahomes 33-yard run will help with that.
The Panthers are looking to upset the Chiefs and hand them their second straight loss. Carolina just tied the game up with 1:46 left to play!
The Commanders had just cut the Cowboys' lead to three points, but then KaVontae Turpin happened. After muffing the kick initially, he picked up the loose football at the 1-yard line and took it 99 yards the other way for a TD! It may be the play of the week.
The Lions had an impressive defensive effort on Sunday, as they held the Colts out of the end zone entirely. Jared Goff again relied on his backs. Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 90 yards and 2 TDs, while David Montgomery rushed for 37 yards and one score.
The Lions are now 10-1, and do indeed look like the Super Bowl favorites.
Tommy DeVito couldn't bring some magic to the Giants offense, as they were blown out by Baker Mayfield and Co. DeVito completed 21 of 31 passes for 189 yards, while Devin Singletary scored New York's lone touchdown of the game.
Bucky Irving, Rachaad White, Sean Tucker and Mayfield all rushed for touchdowns. The Bucs had lost four straight games prior to Sunday, but still have a great chance at the NFC South.
It's an upset in Washington! Cooper Rush finds Luke Schoonmaker for a 22-yard touchdown to extend the Cowboys' lead to 11! The Commanders were favored by double digits in this matchup.
A comeback in Miami feels unlikely, but Christian Gonzalez had a nice scoop-and-score after a fumble in the Dolphins backfield.
The Bears are fighting back after going down 14 to the Vikings. DJ Moore finds the end zone to pull Chicago within eight points. the two-point conversion was no good.
Tennessee isn't done yet! Titans TE Chig Okonkwo took this catch 70 yards to the house when it probably should have just been a gain of 20. What is the Texans defense doing?
Titans lead 30-27 with 9 minutes remaining in the game.
New England has had a rough day in Miami, but this Drake Maye bomb to Austin Hooper got the Patriots on the board in the fourth quarter.
It hasn't been the best day for Minnesota, but the Vikings have now acquired a double-digit lead thanks to Aaron Jones' rushing touchdown. However, we still have a full quarter left to play.
Levis had avoided the devastating turnover since returning from injury, but he just gifted Houston the lead late in the third quarter with a bad pick six. Yikes.