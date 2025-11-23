Skip to Main Content
NFL Week 12 inactives and live updates: Who's in, who's out and biggest injury updates before Sunday's slate

Get all the NFL Week 12 inactives, game-day injury updates and early news before Sunday's full slate kicks off

We've got another jam-packed the slate on tap for Week 12 in the NFL, with seven games in the early window and four in the late afternoon, followed by what should be a barn-burner of a "Sunday Night Football" game featuring two NFC contenders.

Alas, not everybody is going to be playing in these games. As per usual, there are plenty of players who will sit out due to injury, and still more whose statuses remain up in the air. 

Joe Burrow was not activated off injured reserve, for example, and will remain out for the Bengals. The same goes with Trey Benson for the Cardinals. Elsewhere, players like Isiah Pacheco, Jayden Reed, Nate Hobbs, Rashod Bateman, Trey Hendrickson, Jaxson Dart, Terrion Arnold, Kerby Joseph, Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, Tory Horton, Brian Thomas Jr., Travon Walker, Marvin Harrison Jr., Drake London, Lane Johnson, Bucky Irving, Haason Reddick and more will miss their teams' respective games.

Additionally, players such as Xavier Worthy, Jonathan Greenard, Josh Jacobs, Will McDonald, Rhamondre Stevenson, Penei Sewell, Taylor Decker, Alex Highsmith, Aaron Rodgers, Jaylon Johnson, Kenneth Walker III, Grey Zabel, Will Johnson, Jourdan Lewis, Chris Lindstrom, Alvin Kamara, Cam Jurgens, Chris Godwin and more have statuses remaining from questionable to doubtful.

We'll keep an eye on the injury reports throughout the day and let you know who is in and who is out. Later, you'll find every big moment from Sunday in our one-stop shop for Week 12. Scores, highlights, injuries, analysis, notable stats -- you name it. We're covering the entire slate from the first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

Week 12 schedule

Thursday

Texans 23, Bills 19 -- Takeaways

Sunday

Colts at Chiefs (1 p.m., Preview)
Patriots at Bengals (1 p.m., Preview)
Jets at Ravens (1 p.m., Preview)
Steelers at Bears (1 p.m., Preview)
Vikings at Packers (1 p.m., Preview)
Giants at Lions (1 p.m., Preview)
Seahawks at Titans (1 p.m., Preview)
Jaguars at Cardinals (4:05 p.m., Preview)
Browns at Raiders (4:05 p.m., Preview)
Falcons at Saints (4:25 p.m., Preview)
Eagles at Cowboys (4:25 p.m., Preview)
Buccaneers at Rams (8:20 p.m., Preview)

Monday

Panthers at 49ers, (8:20 p.m., Preview)

NFL Week 12 essentials

Aaron Rodgers will not play for Steelers

Mike Tomlin to CBS Sports Evan Washburn: "I'll provide you with complete clarity: He's not going to play today.''

Kevin Steimle
November 23, 2025, 3:45 PM
Nov. 23, 2025, 10:45 am EST
 
Possible good news for Buccaneers

