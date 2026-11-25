The term "feast week" has long been associated with college basketball, but this week, the NFL is rolling out a spread unlike any seen before. It hasn't even been that long — Week 17, 2024 — since the last NFL week with games on five different days.

But this specific combination of games on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday?

Never, ever before, according to CBS Sports Research.

If the last few weeks have felt like duds, this week will feel like drinking water from a firehose, and not just in terms of quantity but quality. With all 32 teams in action and several games between teams vying for a playoff spot in the same conference, the playoff picture is bound to get a major makeover. According to CBS Sports' forecasts and projections, 12 teams could see their playoff leverage swing by at least 15% depending on their outcomes. These are the five most important contests for the playoff picture.

1. Panthers at Buccaneers

Monday, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN (Stream: fubo, try for free)

Playoff chance Panthers (5-5) Buccaneers (3-7) Current 50% 37% With win 78% 53% With loss 33% 11% Leverage 45% 42%

The Panthers are already two games clear of every other team in the division, but this is Carolina's chance to deliver an early dagger, as their drastic swing in postseason chance indicates. Not only would the Panthers be three games up on the Buccaneers in the standings with a win, but they'd also even the head-to-head tiebreaker. A Buccaneers win, though, would draw Tampa Bay within a game, secure the head-to-head tiebreaker over Carolina and push Baker Mayfield and Co. to 3-0 in the division.

A fittingly crucial finale to a crucial week.

2. Packers at Rams

Wednesday, 8 p.m. on Netflix

Playoff chance Packers (6-4) Rams (6-4) Current 38% 35% With win 57% 49% With loss 23% 17% Leverage 34% 32%

The week ends with a bang, but it starts with a bang, too. The Packers currently own the final NFC playoff spot, but the Seahawks and the Rams have the same record and trail only on tiebreakers. It's not quite an elimination game, but the fact that both teams' chances drop so drastically with a loss shows it's close to one.

3. Raiders at Browns

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. on NBC (Stream: fubo, try for free)

Playoff chance Raiders (4-7) Browns (6-4) Current 3% 73% With win 9% 81% With loss 0% 53% Leverage 9% 28%

The Browns have been one of the season's biggest surprises, currently sitting sixth in the AFC. Right now, there's some separation between the back half of the AFC playoff field and the teams trying to chase it down, and if Cleveland keeps stacking wins, teams on the outside will continue to look in, unable to draw any closer. An upset loss, though, would open the door some.

4. Ravens at Texans

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS, streaming on Paramount+

Playoff chance Ravens (4-7) Texans (4-6) Current 3% 30% With win 9% 37% With loss 1% 14% Leverage 8% 23%

Speaking of teams trying to track down the Browns (or, perhaps more likely, the Steelers) at the back end of the AFC playoffs, the Texans have to take care of business here against the Ravens. A Texans win plus a Steelers loss to the Broncos would draw Houston to within a game of Pittsburgh.

5. Seahawks at 49ers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: fubo, try for free)

Playoff chance Seahawks (6-4) 49ers (9-1) Current 56% 99% With win 70% 100% With loss 44% 99% Leverage 26% 1%

Our projections currently favor the Seahawks most among the three 6-4 NFC teams (Seattle, Green Bay, Los Angeles), but either Green Bay or Los Angeles will get to 7-4 on Wednesday, and Seattle won't want to fall a game off pace. Remember, the Seahawks already blew one critical game against the 49ers, turning the ball over four times in a 32-29 Week 5 loss.

BONUS: Bears at Lions

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS, streaming on Paramount+

Chance to win NFC North Bears (8-2) Lions (8-2) Current 25% 51% With win 44% 67% With loss 10% 29% Leverage 34% 38%

In this series, when we've talked about the playoff picture, we've thought of it as if teams are included, not where.

But the Thanksgiving Day opener, airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+, is too big to ignore. The Bears and Lions are both playoff shoo-ins, but this will go a long way in determining which one is the king of the North. And remember, it's not just a potential division title on the line, but playoff seeding and home-field advantage, too.