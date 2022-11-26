Week 12 got underway with a trio of thrilling Thanksgiving matchups, but we've still got a full slate of Sunday and Monday action on tap. After the Lions nearly upset the Bills, the Giants hung around with the Cowboys and the Patriots threatened to spoil Turkey Day in Minnesota, it's anyone's guess who should actually be favored in the next big NFL games. But that's where we come in, bringing you expert analysis and best bets for what lies ahead.

Buccaneers at Browns



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Buccaneers -3

Current: Buccaneers -3.5

"After rallying to beat the Rams in Week 9 and then edging the Seahawks -- who were a 2.5-point favorite -- in Germany, it does feel like the Bucs are on the verge of fully righting the ship. They ran the ball well in Week 10 (161 yards on 44 attempts) and Tom Brady looked sharp with his complement of receivers healthy. Meanwhile, they get a Browns team that may be in for a letdown after giving the Bills a run for their money on Sunday and are on the doorstep of getting Deshaun Watson back next week. Since Kevin Stefanski arrived in Cleveland, the club is 17-26 ATS, which is the second worst ATS mark in the NFL over that span."

CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan likes Tampa Bay to win by at least a touchdown in this road matchup with the Browns. Catch more of his Week 12 analysis, along with picks for every game on the schedule, right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Buccaneers (-3.5) at Browns Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Browns Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers

Bengals at Titans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Bengals -2

Current: Bengals -2.5

"If Ja'Marr Chase doesn't play, the Bengals should be fine. On the other hand, if he is on the field, then Joe Burrow should thrive. The problem for the Titans is that if they have one weakness, it's stopping the pass. They're surrendering 245.2 yards per game through the air, which is the eighth most in the NFL, and that's not a weakness you want to have when you're playing the Bengals. This is a revenge game for the Titans, but it's also a game the Bengals can't afford to lose. The prediction here is that this game ends just like last year's playoff game: with an Evan McPherson field goal on the final play."

CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech, a Tennessee local with Bengals ties, has been anticipating this matchup for a long time. He likes Cincinnati to win and cover, but just barely. Catch his analysis of every Week 12 game right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bengals (-2) at Titans Titans Titans Titans Bengals Bengals Bengals Titans Titans

Texans at Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Dolphins -9.5

Current: Dolphins -14

The Texans are rolling with Kyle Allen at quarterback instead of Davis Mills, but that's not selling Larry Hartstein, former PFF and Covers analyst, on a Houston turnaround. A week after sweeping his best bets to improve to 20-13 (61%) on the season, Hartstein loves Miami even as a nearly two-touchdown favorite at home.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Texans at Dolphins (-13) Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Texans Dolphins Dolphins

Bears at Jets

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Jets -3.5

Current: Jets -6

"The Jets were favored by 4.5 points over the Bears before the news of Zach Wilson's benching. Now, they are favored by six points. I said before even knowing who the starting quarterback was going to be that the Jets are a best bet this week. They have a great squad! All they need is a quarterback who can complete basic passes, and I think Mike White can do that. As for the Bears, Justin Fields has been on a tear as of late, but he hasn't been able to will Chicago to victory by himself. Now that he's banged up, I don't expect that to change. Give me the Jets to cover at home."

CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani is elated that Gang Green made a QB change going into this matchup. Check out his full breakdown of the matchup, plus all of his Week 12 picks, right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bears at Jets (-6) Jets Jets Jets Bears Bears Jets Jets Jets

Falcons at Commanders

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Commanders -3

Current: Commanders -4

Taylor Heinicke has the Commanders rolling as they look for a third straight win after surprising the Eagles and routing the Texans. But the Falcons have played spoiler this year, too, keeping pace with the Buccaneers, thanks to a strong ground game.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Falcons at Commanders (-4.5) Commanders Commanders Commanders Falcons Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders

Broncos at Panthers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Broncos -2.5

Current: Broncos -1

Sam Darnold is back under center for the Panthers, making his 2022 debut in place of Baker Mayfield. Is the QB carousel in Carolina enough to trust the Broncos in this one? Nope. Or at least that's according to the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception: "Denver is winless in true road games this season, as its only victory in an away game came in London versus the Jags. Meanwhile, all three of Carolina's wins have come at its home stadium, including upset victories in its last two played at Bank of America Stadium. Carolina is averaging nearly 45 more rushing yards per game since trading away Christian McCaffrey, while the Broncos rank just 26th in yards per rush allowed."

Wanna know which game you should look to for survivor picks in Week 12?



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Broncos (-2) at Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers Broncos Broncos Broncos Panthers Panthers

Ravens at Jaguars

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Ravens -4

Current: Ravens -3.5

"The Baltimore defense has come alive in recent weeks and will present a real challenge for Trevor Lawrence. Lamar Jackson and the offense have to pick it up. This will be low scoring, but it's close."

CBS Sports senior NFL writer Pete Prisco, resident Jaguars expert, likes Baltimore to pull out a close victory here, but he'd rather bet on the Jags to cover at home. Catch picks for every Week 12 game from Prisco, who went 11-3 in straight-up picks the week prior, right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Ravens (-4) at Jaguars Jaguars Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Jaguars Ravens

Chargers at Cardinals

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Chargers -2.5

Current: Chargers -3

"Did you know that the Chargers are cover machines? Not only are they 7-3 ATS on the year, but they are 9-4 ATS on the road since 2021 (fourth best in the NFL), which includes covering the spread in each of the last five road games. The Cardinals, meanwhile, are 4-10 ATS at home since 2021, which ranks worst in the NFL over that span. I think the Chargers have a pretty great offense with Keenan Allen back, plus that Josh Palmer kid isn't bad either. At three points, I'll take the Chargers."

Jordan Dajani has been bringing expert analysis at CBS Sports all year, going a tremendous 106-57-1 in straight-up picks. And as you can see, he's buying into the Chargers as road favorites, betting on Justin Herbert to get the "W" despite Kyler Murray's return for Arizona. Get all of Dajani's Week 12 picks right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chargers (-4.5) at Cardinals Chargers Chargers Cardinals Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Cardinals

Raiders at Seahawks

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Seahawks -3.5

Current: Seahawks -3.5

The Raiders finally got in the win column last Sunday against the rival Broncos. Are they ready to upset the upstart Seahawks on the road? Not according to the SportsLine simulation model, which enters Week 12 on a 155-109 run making top-rated NFL picks that dates to the 2017 season. One of the model's best bets is Pete Carroll's squad, which covers the spread against the Raiders over 60% of the time. The model also projects the Over (47.5) hitting in well over 50% of simulations.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Raiders at Seahawks (-3.5) Seahawks Seahawks Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders Seahawks Seahawks

Rams at Chiefs

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Chiefs -10.5

Current: Chiefs -15.5

Matthew Stafford is still banged up for the Rams, so backup Bryce Perkins is expected to make his first career start as Sean McVay's signal-caller in this matchup. The Chiefs, meanwhile, are fresh off a tight win over the Chargers, seeking their fifth straight victory. L.A.'s defense has remained competitive, but the Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce duo is lethal against any foe. The question here doesn't seem to be so much whether Kansas City can extend its win streak, but rather how easily it can do so.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Rams at Chiefs (-14.5) Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs

Saints at 49ers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: 49ers -8.5

Current: 49ers -9.5

"Andy Dalton has been red hot and ice cold in eight starts replacing Jameis Winston, but after folding against stingy fronts in Pittsburgh and Baltimore, he could be due for a turnover spree against DeMeco Ryans' high-flying unit, which just dominated the Cardinals in prime time. Desperate to remain in the NFC wild card hunt, Dennis Allen may finally decide he needs the upside of Winston's arm. A switch would make for even better Week 13 drama, by the way, with the Saints set to rematch Winston's old friends in Tampa." A QB change in New Orleans is one of CBS Sports NFL writer Cody Benjamin's five bold predictions for Week 12, and it presumes a big 49ers win at home.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Saints at 49ers (-9.5) Saints 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers

Packers at Eagles

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Open: Eagles -6.5

Current: Eagles -6.5

SportsLine expert R.J. White has such a strong feel for the Packers that you'd be forgiven for mistaking him as a Cheesehead. Highly esteemed for cashing out big in two different Westgate Las Vegas SuperContests, he's gone 56-19-1 in his last 76 ATS projections involving Green Bay. Now, he's got a pick locked in for the Pack's prime-time showdown with the Eagles, aware that Philly is the superior talent but also that Aaron Rodgers is 5-1 against the Birds in his career. We can tell you he's leaning Under for the total here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Packers at Eagles (-6.5) Packers Eagles Eagles Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers

Steelers at Colts

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Open: Colts -3

Current: Colts -2.5

Matt Ryan nearly led the Colts to an upset of the Eagles in Week 11. Now he's up against the Steelers, who have remained feisty but have struggled overall with rookie Kenny Pickett under center. Can Pittsburgh be trusted to stay within two points of Indy, let alone pull off the prime-time victory? The right man to ask is SportsLine expert R.J. White, who is a whopping 56-32-4 on his last 92 Steelers predictions. We can tell you he's leaning Under the total.