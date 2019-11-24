NFL Week 12 odds, picks, how to watch: Jets upset Raiders, Ravens keep win streak alive against Rams

We are flying down the back stretch of the 2019 season, and have officially reached Week 12. Can you believe it? What goes down this week could end up having massive ramifications down the road. Teams are jockeying for playoff positioning and MVP candidates are out to prove their worth. Russell Wilson can't ignore the headlines Lamar Jackson is making week in, week out anymore.

The AFC South no longer belongs to the Texans, as they were blown out by the Ravens last Sunday. The division is now completely up for grabs, and with all four teams facing off against each other, we could see some major reshuffling in the standings. The Buccaneers, Panthers, and Bears are looking for rebound wins while the Cowboys have a chance to upset the Patriots in Foxborough.

It should be another incredible week in the NFL. Let's jump in to my picks.

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (Fox/NFL Network)

Point spread: Texans -3.5

The Colts appear to be the better team at this point in the season. They beat the Texans at home in Week 7, and also spoiled Nick Foles' return to the field last week. With that victory, the Colts are now in first place in the division, and they can create a little bit of breathing room against the Texans with a win on Thursday night. The Texans really let the NFL world down last week when they lost by 34 points to the Ravens. Since Jackson and Deshaun Watson delivered an incredible matchup to fans in college, many expected fireworks in Week 11, but it was not to be. Watson has an opportunity to rebound on a national stage this week, and he historically has been great in those big games. He has scored 19 touchdowns and thrown just two interceptions in six career primetime games, and is looking to record his third game in a row at home with three or more touchdown passes. I was surprised to see the spread in this matchup. I get that many think this will be the perfect opportunity for the Texans to rebound after a big loss, but this also could be an opportunity for the Colts to grab control of the division and never look back. Jacoby Brissett recorded a career-high 126.7 passer rating when he played the Texans last month. While he's been great so far this season, he's motivated to prove to everyone he's the right guy to lead the Colts into the future. Marlon Mack may have broken his hand last week, but running back Jonathan Williams came in and played incredibly well. Against the Jaguars, he recorded a career-high 147 yards from scrimmage. I'll take the Colts to win on Thursday.

The pick: Colts 30-27 over Texans

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Raiders -3

How about the Oakland Raiders! Jon Gruden's squad has now won three games in a row, but they will hit the road this week for the first time in almost a month. The Jets have now won their last two games after losing to the previously winless Dolphins, and Sam Darnold threw for a career-high four touchdowns against the Redskins last week. It appears they are back to being at least average, but they get one of the hottest teams this week in the Raiders. Oakland's youth is developing at a fast pace. Just last week against the Bengals, rookie pass rusher Maxx Crosby had four sacks, rookie running back Josh Jacobs had 124 scrimmage yards, rookie cornerback Trayvon Mullen had a game-winning interception, rookie tight end Foster Moreau had a touchdown and rookie wideout Hunter Renfrow caught five passes for 66 yards. Logic indicates that we should take the Raiders to cover a measly three points, but I'm going against the grain. The Raiders are one of the few NFL teams that actually have a home-field advantage. Since it's their last year in Oakland, the fans have been showing up and showing out. Now, they have to travel all the way to the other side of the country to take on a team at 10 a.m. PT. The past few weeks have been incredible for the Raiders, but I'm calling an upset on Sunday.

The pick: Jets 27-21 over Raiders

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Eagles -1.5

The Seahawks were off last week, but don't forget about the 27-24 overtime win they registered against the previously undefeated 49ers in Week 10. It was a great team win, and the defense really stepped up after having been inconsistent all season long. Jadeveon Clowney had a sack and a fumble recovery touchdown, Bobby Wagner had his second straight game with 10 or more tackles and Jarran Reed had 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Wilson didn't necessarily play like the MVP frontrunner, but that's a good thing in my opinion. The Seahawks went on the road and beat one of the best teams in the NFL even though their quarterback didn't play incredibly well. The Eagles are a solid team, but the Seahawks had a full week to prepare for this matchup and Wilson is motivated to bounce back. He had three touchdowns in his only career game in Philadelphia back in 2014. Seattle has won the past four against Philly, which is why I'm taking them to win again on Sunday.

The pick: Seahawks 24-17 over Eagles

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Titans -3

As previously mentioned, the AFC South is up for grabs and the Titans are right in the middle of the fight. Joshua Kalu's huge blocked field goal downed the Chiefs in Week 10 and got the Titans to 5-5. They had a bye week to refocus, but Tennessee needs to come out on Sunday and play like that huge win against Kansas City happened just a couple of days ago. Ryan Tannehill passed for 181 yards and two touchdowns against the Chiefs, and has yet to lose a start at home. Running back Derrick Henry had a season-high 188 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Week 10, and recorded 238 yards and four touchdowns in the second game against Jacksonville last year. Four out of the Titans' last six games are against AFC South opponents, with the other two games being against the red-hot Raiders and then the Saints. There could be some major shifts when it comes to the AFC South standings in the next few weeks. As for the Jaguars, Foles' return to the field last week was pretty anticlimactic. He passed for 296 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the 33-13 loss to the Colts, but I think it's fair to say he's the best option at quarterback moving forward. The Titans have won four out of the past five against the Jaguars, and I'm taking them to cover the spread on Sunday.

The pick: Titans 28-21 over Jaguars

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Rams

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Ravens -3

Could it finally happen? Could the Rams end the Ravens' six-game win streak, are they due for a loss? I'm going to say no and here's why: Jackson wants to show out on a national stage. Yes, he has garnered quite the amount of headlines over the past three weeks, but he could take the hype to another level with a big win over the defending NFC champions in prime time on the road. Baltimore has won its last four games by double digits, and I don't see them losing in Week 12. The Ravens lead the NFL in rushing yards and are the first team since the 1978 Patriots to record more than 2,000 rushing yards in the first 10 games of a season. They are just a dominant team, and the defense is starting to play their best ball as well. Three points is a nice spread, jump on it before it increases.

The pick: Ravens 38-30 over Rams

Other Week 10 picks

Browns 26-17 over Dolphins

Bills 31-21 over Broncos

Steelers 23-20 over Bengals

Bears 20-17 over Giants

Saints 34-21 over Panthers

Falcons 31-28 over Buccaneers

Lions 28-20 over Redskins

Patriots 27-23 over Cowboys

49ers 35-30 over Packers