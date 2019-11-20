NFL Week 12 odds, picks: Russell Wilson continues post-bye week dominance, Falcons stay hot against Bucs
Lock in these winners for Week 12, and check out our score predictions for every single game
Week 11 in the NFL certainly started off with a bang as the Steelers and Browns decided to make Thursday Night Football look more like Smackdown as the two clubs got into a melee in the closing seconds. While that was a shocking turn of events in its own right, from the gambling perspective, the 21-7 Browns win was just as surprising.
Heading into Week 12 we'll be looking for a little less of players trying hit each other with helmets and more upsets that increase our win total on the year and fatten the wallets. On this slate there are two teams coming off byes that are in great positions to come out of the break with a win. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons are sneakily becoming one of the hottest teams in the NFL and appear well on their way to a third straight win.
Before we dive deeper into these picks, however, let's see where we stand heading into Week 12.
Picks record
Straight up: 101-60-1
Against the spread: 74-86-2
Missing out on the Falcons road win against the Panthers was the pick that I'm kicking myself the most from. Paid really close attention to their Week 10 win against New Orleans and was impressed at not only how the defense was able to suffocate Drew Brees, but how Matt Ryan and the offense were able to put up points. Kyle Allen's solid performance in Green Bay a few weeks ago coupled with the Falcons' loss of Austin Hooper and Devonta Freeman were the on-paper factors that made me choose Carolina, but should have went with the gut on that one.
The only miss that stings a bit more than that one, personally, is Phillip Rivers not covering against the Chiefs. That was a very winnable game for Los Angeles, but they couldn't stack up enough positive plays.
Alight, let's get to this week's picks.
Buccaneers at Falcons
Point spread: Falcons -4.5
I have absolutely no clue what has gotten into the Atlanta Falcons, but they are looking closer to the team that went to the Super Bowl a couple years ago than the 1-7 team they were entering the Week 9 bye. Since that week off, Dan Quinn's team has impressive back-to-back road wins against the Saints and Panthers where they've allowed a total of 12 points. Meanwhile, the Falcons offense has been able to put up points as well with Matt Ryan completing around 62% of his passes in this winning streak.
As for the Bucs, they seem to be limited with Jameis Winston under center and appear to be hitting a low point with their former No. 1 overall pick after he threw four picks against the Saints last week. Seems like their troubles are going to continue as they go on the road to face Atlanta.
The pick: Falcons 30-20 over Buccaneers
Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 12 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contender goes down? Visit SportsLine to see their Week 12 cheat sheet, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.
Ravens at Rams
Point spread: Rams +3
The Lamar Jackson hype train is simply running too hot to turn away from. Not only does Jackson have this offense cruising, but the Ravens defense has been playing lights out, allowing just seven points to the Texans in Week 11. The Rams offense doesn't instill enough fear in me to think that they'll be able to keep up with Jackson, even if they are getting Brandin Cooks back in the fold and Todd Gurley seemingly turning a corner. Over their last two games, the offense has only been able to muster 29 total points, while the Ravens are averaging 45 points a game over that same two game span.
The Marcus Peters revenge game narrative is also a fun reason to double-down on Baltimore on Monday Night Football.
The pick: Ravens 40-24 over Rams
Giants at Bears
Point spread: Bears -6
The Mitch Trubisky experience seems to be coming to a close in Chicago. The Bears quarterback was put on the shelf in the final moments of their loss to the Rams in Week 11 and, while head coach Matt Nagy noted a hip injury, it had the feel of a benching for the former No. 2 overall pick. How the Bears handle Trubisky going forward is anyone's guess, but I think this situation gets worse before it gets better. They're reeling off that loss, while the Giants have enjoyed their bye week. New York hasn't had a season to remember, but they have enough weapons to put up points against Chicago.
As long as Daniel Jones doesn't turn the ball over -- something that has been a big issue for him this season -- I don't see Trubisky lighting up what is a subpar Giants defense.
The pick: Giants 24-10 over Bears
Dolphins at Browns
Point spread: Browns -10.5
I admit that I may be sipping too much of the Fitzmagic Kool-Aid, but I love the spot they're in this week, especially getting over 10 points against a struggling Browns team. They're coming into this week after that melee revolving around Myles Garrett and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and I just feel like this is a team that is in the midst of a lost season. Cleveland was able to put up points against a strong Steelers defense, but a large part of their offense was thanks to Rudolph throwing four interceptions.
Ryan Fitzpatrick is a much more capable quarterback and should be able to find plenty of success against a Browns defense that mediocre in terms of DVOA.
The pick: Take the Dolphins +10.5, Browns win straight up, 27-20
Seahawks at Eagles
Point spread: Eagles -1.5
While the Eagles desperately need a win this week to keep pace with the Cowboys in the NFC East, they are in a tough spot facing the Seahawks, who are coming off a Week 11 bye. Under Russell Wilson, Seattle is 5-2 after a week off (vis Seahawks Wire) and Wilson has completed 67.9% of his passes with 14 touchdowns and just one interception in those situations. I expect more of the same this week.
The pick: Seahawks 30-24 over Eagles
The rest of the bunch
Colts 24-20 over Texans
Steelers 30-13 over Bengals
Saints 33-10 over Panthers
Patriots 27-20 over Cowboys
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Tips: Bucs on two betting streaks
Get ready for football with everything you need to know about the Week 12 lines
-
Chargers won't discuss QB change
Lynn won't discuss a quarterback change, even though Philip Rivers has seven interceptions...
-
Week 12 NFL picks: 49ers over Packers
The 49ers prove they are the best team in the NFC with a win over the Packers
-
NFL Playoff odds for all 32 teams
Here are the 12 teams we are projecting to make the playoffs, plus every team's chances of...
-
NFL MVP Watch: Jackson overtakes Wilson
For the first time this season, the Ravens quarterback has taken a lead in the MVP race
-
Pete Prisco's Week 12 NFL picks
Also, the Patriots defeat another NFC East opponent and all of Prisco's picks
-
Chiefs vs. Chargers: Recap, highlights
Kansas City has held on to their lead in the AFC West
-
Rams top Bears as offenses struggle
Neither the Rams nor Bears could get much going offensively on Sunday night