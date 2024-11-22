The NFL is nothing if not unpredictable. Just look at Week 11, when the Pittsburgh Steelers outdid the Baltimore Ravens on a day Justin Tucker missed multiple field goals, Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos rolled over the Atlanta Falcons, and the Green Bay Packers needed a last-second field-goal block to edge the Chicago Bears. With Week 12 up next, which teams actually register as safe bets?

We've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

All NFL betting odds for CBS Sports' expert picks via SportsLine consensus.

Vikings at Bears



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Current odds: Vikings -3.5, O/U 39.5 (via DraftKings)

SportsLine's projection model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. We can tell you the Bears (+3.5, 39.5) cover the spread almost 60% of the time in SportsLine's forecast, which has the Bears and Vikings playing within one point, making Chicago one of the top plays of the week.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Vikings (-3.5) at Bears Vikings Bears Bears Bears Vikings Bears Vikings Vikings

Lions at Colts

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Current odds: Lions -7.5, O/U 50.5 (via BetMGM)

SportsLine's simulation model offers weekly best bets for big-time parlays, including a five-team wager that could lead to a 25-1 payout. One part of the Week 12 parlay we can reveal: The model projects the Lions (-7.5, 50.5) to cover in well over 50% of simulations, making it an especially strong Week 12 bet. Detroit has won eight straight, and nine of its first 10 games, for the first time since 1934.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Lions (-7.5) at Colts Lions Colts Lions Lions Lions Lions Colts Lions

Patriots at Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Current odds: Dolphins -7, O/U 46 (via Caesars)

The SportsLine projection model enters Week 12 on a 20-8 hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. This Sunday, we can tell you the simulations love the Dolphins (-7, 46) to take care of business against the rival Patriots, projecting a 26-18 victory for the home team. The Dolphins have dominated this matchup in recent years, winning seven of their last eight. Miami is also 12-2 in its last 14 November games.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Patriots at Dolphins (-7) Dolphins Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins

Buccaneers at Giants

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Current odds: Buccaneers -6, O/U 41 (via Fanatics)

"While they're facing a team that may be tanking the rest of the year, I would avoid taking the Buccaneers against the Giants. ... This has the potential to be a high-wind game, which could negate the advantage Tampa Bay has in the passing game. It's also possible Mike Evans doesn't make it back this week, or is limited in his return, which then makes the weapons involved on each side a bit of a mismatch favoring the Giants. And finally, I worry about a solid Giants defensive front consistently winning the battle in the trenches, particularly if Bucs left tackle Tristan Wirfs is unable to play due to an MCL sprain."

That's CBS Sports Fantasy and betting editor R.J. White, who went 636-534-34 (+4899) on ATS picks from 2017-2023, and doesn't love the Buccaneers as a stone-cold lock for survivor pools, even with Tommy DeVito taking over under center in New York. Find all of White's analysis right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Buccaneers (-5.5) at Giants Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers

Cowboys at Commanders

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Current odds: Commanders -10.5, O/U 44.5 (via FanDuel sportsbook)

"This is a rough spot for the Cowboys in more ways than one. First, they are faced with a major rest discrepancy. They are working on a short week after playing on Monday night and will now visit a Washington team that is coming off its mini-bye after playing last Thursday. That alone creates massive hurdles, but then there's the massive talent gap between the NFC East rivals. Cooper Rush vs. Jayden Daniels is a David vs. Goliath matchup at quarterback, and the Dallas offense continues to look lost with Rush under center. Oh, and Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has institutional knowledge of how to attack this team after serving as Dallas' defensive coordinator the previous three years."

CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan is not afraid of the double-digit spread here, calling the Commanders a safe bet to rout the Cowboys in this Week 12 affair.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cowboys at Commanders (-10.5) Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders

Chiefs at Panthers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Current odds: Chiefs -10.5, O/U 43 (DraftKings sportsbook)

"This is a nightmare spot for the Carolina Panthers. ... The worst possible opponent is coming to town in the form of the Kansas City Chiefs. And not just the regular Chiefs either. It's the Chiefs after a matchup against the Bills in which they suffered their first loss of the year and Patrick Mahomes couldn't keep pace with Josh Allen and their primary AFC rival. Now the Chiefs have to keep their foot on the gas to try and get the No. 1 seed and they should be able to do just that against a Carolina defense that offers little resistance to a competent offense. ... K.C. is gonna get to 30 here out of spite."

CBS Sports senior NFL writer Will Brinson is all over the defending champions in this one.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs (-11) at Panthers Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs

Titans at Texans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Current odds: Texans -7.5, O/U 40.5 (via BetMGM sportsbook)

SportsLine's projection model has a recommendation for survivor pools: Steer clear of the Texans, despite Houston being more than touchdown home favorite over Tennessee. The Texans will enter off a short week, and they're just 2-5 straight-up over their last seven. Even though they're projected to win in well over 70% of simulations, the model is saving Houston for another week.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Titans at Texans (-8.5) Texans Titans Texans Texans Titans Texans Texans Texans

Broncos at Raiders

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Current odds: Broncos -6, O/U 41 (via Caesars sportsbook)

SportsLine's advanced NFL model has revealed its exact NFL score predictions for every game of Week 12. One tease: The model likes the Broncos to beat the Raiders, 23-17, on the road. The Broncos are coming off a dominant 38-6 victory over the Falcons, while the Raiders suffered their sixth consecutive loss in last week's setback against the Dolphins.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Broncos (-5.5) at Raiders Raiders Raiders Broncos Broncos Broncos Raiders Broncos Broncos

49ers at Packers



Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Current odds: Packers -3, O/U 46.5 (via Fanatics sportsbook)

"Against the Seattle Seahawks last week, Brock Purdy's unit scored 17 points, racked up a grand total of 277 yards and averaged 4.9 yards per play. All of those numbers ranked worst or tied for worst in a game for the 49ers this season. I don't have any mind-blowing facts to support my pick for this game, but the 49ers have to get something going right now. SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh's simulations say the 49ers have just a 32.1% chance to make the playoffs. They need this win."

CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani believes the do-or-die nature of this one should propel San Francisco to victory.

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg 49ers at Packers (-2.5) Packers Packers 49ers Packers 49ers Packers Packers Packers

Cardinals at Seahawks

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Current odds: Cardinals -1.5, O/U 47.5 (via FanDuel)

"The Cardinals are off a bye, while the Seahawks are off a tough, physical victory over the 49ers. That wears on a team. Seattle looked good on defense in that game, but Kyler Murray is playing well right now. He will in this one as the Cardinals win a key division game to stay in first place."

CBS Sports senior NFL columnist Pete Prisco is buying Arizona as the frontrunner in the NFC West.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cardinals at Seahawks (-1) Cardinals Seahawks Cardinals Seahawks Cardinals Cardinals Seahawks Cardinals

Eagles at Rams

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Current odds: Eagles -2.5, O/U 49 (via DraftKings)

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. After analyzing every game in Week 12, the AI PickBot says the Rams cover comfortably as three-point home underdogs against the Eagles on "Sunday Night Football," calling Los Angeles an "A+" pick thanks to Matthew Stafford's aerial success when both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are in the lineup.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Eagles (-3) at Rams Rams Rams Rams Eagles Rams Eagles Eagles Eagles

Ravens at Chargers

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Current odds: Ravens -3, O/U 51 (via BetMGM)

SportsLine expert Mike Tierney is particularly in tune with the Ravens. Does he like Lamar Jackson to rebound on the road and help John Harbaugh beat his brother, Jim, in a potential AFC playoff preview? Or is Justin Herbert primed to steal the spotlight with another prime-time win?

