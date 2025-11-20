There are just seven more weeks remaining in the 2025 NFL regular season, and these division races are getting pretty tight. The Buffalo Bills are a couple of games back of the New England Patriots in the AFC East, the Baltimore Ravens are right on the heels of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North, and then it's anyone's race when it comes to the NFC North and NFC West.

This week, Patrick Mahomes and the 5-5 Kansas City Chiefs host Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts, the Dallas Cowboys welcome Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles to AT&T Stadium and the Los Angeles Rams play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football." It's sure to be another wild week in the NFL.

Which teams should you pick in Week 12, and which should you fade? CBS Sports writers Jordan Dajani and Jared Dubin are here to break down the biggest games of the weekend. For clarity, lines for these selections were taken on Nov. 19, via FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users can get $300 in bonus bets:

Buffalo Bills (-5.5) at Houston Texans (TNF)

Dajani (Bills -5.5): The quarterbacks aren't looking forward to this matchup, as Josh Allen has lost on walk-off field goals in Houston twice, while Davis Mills had arguably his worst NFL start against the Bills back in 2021. However, this is a big opportunity for the Buffalo defense to get right against a backup quarterback and bottom 10 rushing attack. Allen has the best Thursday record (8-0) by a starting quarterback since 1950, and I have faith he can rise to the occasion against this vaunted Texans defense. Keep an eye on Tyrell Shavers, who caught four passes for a career-high 90 yards and a touchdown last week vs. the Buccaneers … Prediction: Bills 24, Texans 14

Dubin (Bills -5.5): The Bills got back on track last week against the Bucs, with Josh Allen exploding for six touchdowns -- three on the ground and three through the air. Davis Mills barely put up any offense last week against the terrible Titans defense, and faces a far tougher challenge on Thursday night against Buffalo. It's not like the Texans can just run the ball down the Bills' throats like other opponents have tried; their run game is very inefficient. I'll bet on Allen being able to do more against the elite Texans defense than Houston is able to muster on the other side of the ball. … Prediction: Bills 21, Texans 10

Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears (-2.5)

Dajani (Bears -2.5): My Steelers colleague Bryan DeArdo was trying to make the case to me this week that Mason Rudolph should start over Aaron Rodgers for the remainder of the season. I'm not sure I agree with that, but Rodgers hasn't played well in recent weeks and is now dealing with a small fracture in his wrist. The Bears aren't legitimate contenders and couldn't cover the spread last week, even with J.J. McCarthy missing virtually every throw. But I'll take Chicago with the number under a field goal … Prediction: Bears 23, Steelers 17

Dubin (Bears -2.5): You're not going to get me to pick Mason Rudolph on the road. And if it's Aaron Rodgers playing with a broken wrist, I'm not sure you can get me to take that, either. … Prediction: Bears 24, Steelers 13

Dajani (Vikings +6.5): Which team do you have more faith in? The Vikings or Packers? That's a tough question. J.J. McCarthy is the first quarterback to throw an interception in five straight games to begin a career since Zach Wilson in 2021, and he had his own fans booing last week, while the Packers have lost back-to-back home games and really haven't looked good since Week 8. I'll take the Packers to win this game, but I'm wondering if 6.5 points is too much. McCarthy is 2-0 SU and ATS in his career on the road, so I'm calling a back-door cover … Prediction: Packers 24, Vikings 20

Dubin (Vikings +6.5): The Packers have been playing up or down to their level of competition all season, and I see no reason to think that won't continue here. I trust Brian Flores to scheme up a defense that puts Green Bay in some bad situations, and I'm not sure how much I trust the Packers to respond with a good performance. But do you know what I trust even less than that? The J.J. McCarthy-led Vikings offense. Especially against a Green Bay front that will put him under heavy pressure. … Prediction: Packers 20, Vikings 14

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5)

Dajani (Chiefs -3.5): I guarantee many of you were shocked to see this line, and probably think Colts +3.5 is an auto bet. Not so fast. Yes, I would rather have this number under a field goal, but I'm going to lay the points with the home favorites. The Chiefs are 4-1 at home this season and 1-4 on the road. Patrick Mahomes has NEVER lost three straight regular-season starts. As for Daniel Jones, it's worth noting that he has committed seven turnovers in the last two games, losing to the Steelers and then playing a close game with the lowly Atlanta Falcons. Are the Colts trending in the wrong direction? … Prediction: Chiefs 26, Colts 20

Dubin (Chiefs -3.5): Oh, look, I'm taking the Chiefs again despite the fact that they keep failing me. Yes, I am going to go down with the ship on this one. If Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid lose to Daniel Jones and Co. at home, then I am perfectly fine feeling silly about having taken them in the first place. I can't see the Chiefs losing three in a row in this spot. … Prediction: Chiefs 31, Colts 26

Dajani (Browns +3.5): The Shedeur Sanders talk is tiring at this point. We have one side gloating about the fact that he had one of the worst debuts in NFL history, while the other side is talking about how a backup quarterback should have taken first-team reps in practice. I'm going to pick the Raiders to win by exactly three points. To me, Sanders' most negative tendency is that he holds the ball too long. That's just simply something you can't do in the NFL. However, Geno Smith's offensive line stinks, and Myles Garrett will have three sacks. There's a part of me that's excited for this game, but it's going to be gross … Prediction: Raiders 17, Browns 14

Dubin (Raiders -3.5): The Browns are a different team on the road than they are at home. Seriously: they've allowed a maximum of 23 points in their home games and have given up 23 or more in every game away from home. The Raiders are bad, but I'm not sure the Browns can field a viable offense against a Raiders defense that was actually playing well before getting lit up by the Cowboys on Monday night to beat the Raiders on the road. … Prediction: Raiders 20, Browns 10

Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5) at Dallas Cowboys

Dajani (Cowboys +3.5): I'm a sucker for the home dog with the hook in a divisional matchup. This will be the Cowboys' first home game following the tragic passing of Marshawn Kneeland, and I know the fans are going to show out. Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark are capable of slowing down Saquon Barkley, while CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens can find separation vs. this secondary. Keep in mind that Lane Johnson has a Lisfranc injury and Cam Jurgens is currently in concussion protocol. Cowboys keep it close … Prediction: Eagles 24, Cowboys 21

Dubin (Eagles -3.5): Philadelphia's defense is playing at such a high level right now that I can overlook what is happening to the Eagles offensively. Even if A.J. Brown can't, the Dallas offense is spectacular, but the Lions offense that the Eagles just shut down is pretty spectacular, too. What's to say they can't at least hold Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Co. in check? Is the Cowboys' defense better now than it was pre-trade deadline? Sure. But you can still throw all over them. I think the Eagles finally get something of a passing attack going here. … Prediction: Eagles 24, Cowboys 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams (-6.5) (SNF)

Dajani (Rams -6.5): Despite the win over the Seattle Seahawks, I think the Rams are out to set the record straight about their offense. Matthew Stafford and Co. converted just two third downs, and were out-gained by Seattle, 414 yards to 249. The Buccaneers are 1-7 in prime time with Baker Mayfield at quarterback, and I have concerns about this Bucs defense after watching last week's loss against the Bills ... Prediction: Rams 27, Buccaneers 20

Dubin (Buccaneers +6.5): The Buccaneers always seem to find a way to score -- even against the best defenses, of which the Rams are one. But their own defense is a significant pass funnel (i.e., it's easier to throw against them than it is to run), and that's dangerous against a team with Matthew Stafford playing at as high a level as he's hit in nearly every game this year. I think the Rams win this one, but the Bucs, as is their wont, either keep it close or find a way to backdoor into a cover. … Prediction: Rams 31, Bucs 26

Dajani (49ers -7): Do we still have a quarterback controversy in San Francisco? Brock Purdy put up a season-high 41 points in his return to the lineup this past week. Bryce Young, on the other hand, is one of the toughest quarterbacks to figure out. He will look helpless against the New Orleans Saints one week, and then put up a franchise-record 448 passing yards against the No. 1 pass defense the next. Ultimately, I think the 49ers have more firepower than the Panthers. Plus, this is Christian McCaffrey's first game against his former team! How could you not take the 49ers at home in this situation? … Prediction: 49ers 31, Panthers 20

Dubin (49ers -7): The Niners looked great in Brock Purdy's return to the field last week, and as Dajani mentioned, that was against a better defense than the one they'll face on Monday night. I know the Panthers finally figured out a way to throw the ball all over the yard themselves last week, but that's still an aberration when it comes to their season-long performance. If San Francisco can hold Rico Dowdle in check, I think the Niners should roll. … Prediction: 49ers 27, Panthers 16