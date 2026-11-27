This is my favorite week in sports. When else can you watch a Wednesday night NFL game before flipping over to college basketball and enjoying Clemson at Colorado State in Maui at 12:30 a.m.? It's magical.

And this Thanksgiving was legendary, as Caleb Williams orchestrated an incredible comeback to defeat the rival Detroit Lions with just seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The Philadelphia Eagles upset the Dallas Cowboys, and Tyler Bass powered the Buffalo Bills to a win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Get ready for more fun.

Here's a look at what I'm thinking this week. As always, credit to the CBS Sports research team for making me sound smart.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Top five picks ATS record: 27-27-1

Overall ATS record: 83-78-2

Straight-up record: 104-58-1

Denver Broncos (-4.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers

Friday, 3 p.m. ET (Amazon)

On Tuesday, Aaron Rodgers was benched. On Wednesday, he was released after going on national television and claiming his head coach was a narcoleptic, unhealthy, lazy man who still thinks he coaches the Green Bay Packers. On Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers have to play the Denver Broncos.

This is a moment where the locker room rallies together and puts out the fire that Rodgers set inside their building, or they completely fall apart, and Mike McCarthy is a one-and-done. Which side are you taking? The Steelers have won and covered in six straight home games. Friday seems like an appropriate time for that streak to end.

The Broncos are coming off one of their best games of the season, as they scored a season-high 38 points while handing the Las Vegas Raiders a 14-point defeat. Rookie running back Jonah Coleman rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns in that matchup. Give me the Broncos in a gross game.

The pick: Broncos -4.5

Projected score: Broncos 20-13

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings (-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

I'm not going to change my tune on the Minnesota Vikings after they were dominated by the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City. Maybe I will if they mess up this get-right opportunity against an Atlanta Falcons team that has lost three straight. Remember, this is a revenge game for Kirk Cousins. He signed a four-year, $180 million deal with Atlanta in 2024, and the Falcons turned right around and drafted Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall that year. Cousins went 7-7 in 2024, then reentered the lineup in 2025 and helped the Falcons finish the year on a 5-2 run.

Seven points is a large number when you consider that the Under seemingly always hits in these Vikings games. The Under has cashed in nine straight games and in 17 of Minnesota's last 19. Still, I think the Vikings get back on track at home in this spot.

The pick: Vikings -7

Projected score: Vikings 24-14

Washington Commanders (-6.5) at Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

How about those Washington Commanders? That 22-20 comeback win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night was impressive. A win on Sunday will get Washington to .500 for the first time this season, and it's important because the Commanders aren't out of the NFC East race just yet.

Despite the 4-5-1 record, I think Jayden Daniels is playing some pretty great football. He has the second-most 20-yard completions (18) in the NFL since Week 8 and is generating an explosive play on 11.8% of dropbacks since that mark. It's the fifth-best rate in the NFL in that timeframe. Washington isn't exactly loaded with weapons, but the rookie Antonio Williams is really coming on. He caught nine of 11 targets for 122 yards last week vs. Cincy and set up the game-winning field goal.

As for the Arizona Cardinals, it looks like Josh Johnson will be starting again with Carson Beck still out with a back injury. The Cardinals have lost their last three games by at least 14 points and their last two by at least 27 points.

The pick: Commanders -6.5

Projected score: Commanders 26-17

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (-3)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

I imagine Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold will return this week after missing the last two games with a quad injury. Drew Lock has created a bit of a quarterback controversy since he's won all four of the games he's played the majority of, while Darnold is 2-4 if we throw out that season opener where he left early. Darnold has accounted for 10 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions.

The 49ers are coming off a trip to Mexico City where they dominated the Vikings by 25(!) points. I had the 49ers as a best bet last week, but I didn't expect that. Brock Purdy did suffer an ankle injury that held him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but I'm banking on him playing. (Plus, Mac Jones is the best backup QB in the NFL).

You should know that the 49ers are 0-9 against the spread in their last nine home divisional games. However, they've only played one divisional game at Levi's Stadium this year, and that came in Week 3 against the Cardinals. The 49ers won by six points, failing to cover the 8.5-point spread. But with this number at a field goal, I think the 49ers have a good chance to end that streak this week.

The pick: 49ers -3

Projected score: 49ers 24-20

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

Through 11 weeks, the Carolina Panthers have established themselves as the top team in the NFC South with a 5-5 record. Everyone else is 3-7. Yet, the Panthers find themselves as underdogs on the road in primetime. There are two reasons why I'm going to take the points with Carolina this week:

The Panthers are playing on the road. Carolina is 3-2 away from Charlotte and has a +8 turnover differential. The Panthers have a -4 turnover differential at home and allow 37.4 points per game at Bank of America Stadium. Baker Mayfield is 1-13 in primetime since 2021, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 0-7 against the spread in their last seven home primetime games. The Bucs haven't even been that great at home, as they are 1-9 against the spread in their last 10 home games.

The Buccaneers did destroy the Panthers in Charlotte last month, 43-13, but I think Carolina evens the season series on Monday.

The pick: Panthers +3

Projected score: Panthers 28-27

Other Week 12 picks

Packers (+2.5) 27-20 over Rams

Bears (-1.5) 30-28 over Lions

Cowboys (-8.5) 33-20 over Eagles

Chiefs (+3) 17-16 over Bills

Jaguars 28-17 over Titans (+14.5)

Bengals 25-18 over Saints (+10)

Giants 23-21 over Colts (+6)

Texans 24-18 over Ravens (+6.5)

Jets (-4.5) 26-20 over Dolphins

Patriots (-2.5) 13-10 over Chargers

Browns 24-20 over Raiders (+4.5)