Welcome to the most special week in the NFL. We watched the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday night, and now, we have three exciting Thanksgiving matchups to digest this "Turkey Day."

Football fans suffered through many sleepy Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions Thanksgiving matchups over the years. Now, this 1 p.m. game on Thursday is expected to be one of the most exciting holiday matchups in recent memory. After that, the Dallas Cowboys will welcome Joe Milton III and the Philadelphia Eagles to AT&T Stadium. Both teams are coming off wins, and the Cowboys need this game if they want to keep pace in the NFC East. At the end of the night, we have a potential AFC Championship preview to watch when the Buffalo Bills host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. This is just the second game in NFL history to feature two teams coming off at least three straight 17-point victories.

Which teams should you pick in Week 12, and which should you fade? CBS Sports writers Jordan Dajani and Jared Dubin are here to break down the biggest games of the weekend. For clarity, lines for these selections were taken on Nov. 25 over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Credit to CBS Sports Research

Chicago Bears (-1.5) at Detroit Lions (Thursday)

Dajani (Bears -1.5): I can't remember being more excited for a Thanksgiving Day game, as the Bears and Lions are two of the best teams in the NFL. What I keep going back to is that the Bears are 6-0 while averaging 33.7 points in games where Caleb Williams starts and finishes. Then, factor in how much improved this Chicago defense looks with the addition of Jeffery Simmons. In Weeks 1-7, they ranked dead last in both yards per play (6.3) and yards per attempt (8.7). Over the last four weeks, the Bears now rank in the top 10 in both categories. Chicago has been swept by Detroit in each of the last two seasons. I think the Bears are done with losing to Dan Campbell … Prediction: Bears 30, Lions 28

Dubin (Lions +1.5): These are two incredibly evenly-matched teams, but it seems like Detroit has more matchup advantages offensively against Chicago's improved defense than the Bears do against the Lions' own improved unit. With Detroit also getting the benefit of home-field advantage, we're rolling with the Lions to win a close one as a home underdog. … Prediction: Lions 31, Bears 30

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (-8.5) (Thursday)

Dajani (Cowboys -8.5): I don't think the Cowboys have exorcised all of their defensive demons just because they blew out the Tennessee Titans, but that win at home was just what this team needed. This is one of those cases where I think the Cowboys just simply out-score their opponent. This is still a rivalry, but the Eagles are 2-8 against the spread this season, which ranks second-worst in the NFL behind the Los Angeles Chargers, and are 0-5 against the spread in their last five divisional matchups. The Cowboys should get this cover in the fourth quarter. They have scored NINETY-ONE (91) points over the past two games! That's the most in a two-game span since 1971… Prediction: Cowboys 33, Eagles 20

Dubin (Eagles +8.5): I know they just beat the Titans by 21, but I don't like laying this many points with the Cowboys. Their defense is still too suspect and they are still too prone to games where they don't perform up to expectations for me to be comfortable with an 8.5-point spread. So even while I think they'll dent the scoreboard at home on Thanksgiving afternoon, I can't bring myself to predict that this will be a blowout. … Prediction: Cowboys 30, Eagles 24

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills (-3) (Thursday)

Dajani (Chiefs +3): The craziest part about this rivalry is that the Bills have won the last five regular-season meetings, while the Chiefs have won the last four playoff meetings! You should also know that the weather is supposed to be terrible on Thursday night, so this could come down to which team runs the ball better. James Cook has recorded nine straight games with 75 rushing yards and a touchdown. He and Josh Allen are the second duo to ever account for double-digit rushing touchdowns each through the first 10 games of a season. Meanwhile, on the other side, Emmett Johnson has rushed for 206 yards with 108 receiving yards and three touchdowns over the last two games in place of the injured Kenneth Walker III. I almost think a three-point spread in this matchup is pretty high. That's going to lead me to take the points even though Bills over Chiefs has been an auto-bet in the regular season recently… Prediction: Chiefs 17, Bills 16

Dubin (Bills -3): I have basically the exact same analysis of this game as Dajani but come down on the opposite side of the bet because of the Bills' regular-season history against the Chiefs and the relative strength of their run game. I trust Josh Allen and James Cook to run the ball more than I do Emmett Johnson, even with how good Johnson has been over the last two weeks. Could Patrick Mahomes make this prediction look silly? Of course. But I think that'll prove more difficult in Thursday night's expected weather. … Prediction: Bills 21, Chiefs 17

Denver Broncos (-3.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers (Friday)

Dajani (Broncos -3.5): Aaron Rodgers lobbed a grenade into the Pittsburgh Steelers facility as he exited it this week. Going on national television and calling your coach a narcoleptic, unhealthy, lazy person who doesn't even know the franchise he works for is insane. So, this is a moment that will ultimately rally the locker room, or cause them to completely fall apart. Pick which side you'd like. The Steelers have also won and covered in six straight home games. This seems like an appropriate time for that streak to end … Prediction: Broncos 20, Steelers 13

Dubin (Broncos -3.5): After the disaster that hit the Steelers this week, I just can't see them keeping the game close against the Broncos. No, I don't think they'll get the backup quarterback bounce from Mason Rudolph. I don't trust the Broncos as far as Bo Nix or I can throw them, but given the state the Steelers' locker room has to be in right now, I think you have to roll with Denver to cover this one with relative ease. … Prediction: Broncos 24, Steelers 10

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans (-7)

Dajani (Ravens +7): I have the Houston Texans winning this game, but seven points seems a bit high. C.J. Stroud is playing some great football, but his production has been overshadowed by a defense that has fallen from No. 2 in points allowed per game in 2025, to 17th this year. The Texans are 1-8 against the spread in their last nine home games following an ATS win. I'll take Baltimore to keep it close… Prediction: Texans 24, Ravens 18

Dubin (Ravens +7): The Ravens have now lost six straight, but they've lost the two games in the Jacoby Brissett era by a combined five points despite turning the ball over six times in those contests. If they can just limit the giveaways, I think they might even be able to pull off an upset against a Houston team that hasn't exactly lit the world on fire this year. Either way, I think they can keep it close by throwing on a surprisingly vulnerable Texans pass defense. … Prediction: Texans 24, Ravens 20

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (-3)

Dajani (49ers -3): Sam Darnold is expected to return this week, and he's accounted for 10 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions in seven starts this season. If you throw out the season opener that Drew Lock finished and won, Darnold is 2-4 as a starter this season.

Believe it or not, San Francisco is 0-9 against the spread in its last nine home divisional games. With the number at a field goal, the 49ers have a good chance to end that streak this week. What they did to the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City last Sunday night was shocking. The 49ers should be headlining everyone's NFL power rankings if they weren't already. Their 0.19 EPA per play is the best mark since the 2018 Chiefs, and they have the best offensive success rate (54.8%) by any team in a season since at least 2000 … Prediction: 49ers 24, Seahawks 20

Dubin (49ers -3): I reserve the right to flip this prediction to Seattle if Brock Purdy is out with his ankle injury, but if he's in, I just think that this San Francisco offense is a buzzsaw that can't really be stopped — even by the Dark Side defense. Remember, they dropped 32 points on Seattle the last time out. And they've scored 35 or more in each of their three games since returning from the bye. I don't think they can be stopped when everyone is healthy. … Prediction: 49ers 30, Seahawks 23

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns (-4.5) (SNF)

Dajani (Raiders +4.5): Maybe part of me is rooting for Fernando Mendoza in his first primetime start? Last week against the Broncos, he threw for 267 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. It was a solid performance, even though the rookie was sacked five times. The Raiders certainly have their weaknesses. They are on pace to become the first team since the 2022 Texans to finish bottom two in both rushing yards per game and opponent rushing yards per game, but this 6-4 Cleveland Browns team hasn't won a game by five-plus points since LAST YEAR. That gives me some optimism Vegas can cover … Prediction: Browns 24, Raiders 20

Dubin (Raiders +4.5): I will continue to stand on the idea that this Browns team is not good. Every one of Cleveland's wins has required a game-winning drive in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. The Browns have been out-gained in seven of their 10 games and are somehow 6-4. That is not remotely sustainable. I think the Raiders pull off the upset behind Fernando Mendoza and a returning Brock Bowers. … Prediction: Raiders 21, Browns 17

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3) (MNF)

Dajani (Panthers +3): I'm going to take the points with the Panthers because they are playing on the road. If you were unaware, Carolina is 3-2 away from Charlotte, and has a +8 turnover differential. The Panthers have a -4 turnover differential at home, and allow 37.4 points per game at Bank of America Stadium! For whatever reason, the Panthers are a better team on the road.

It's true that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throttled the Panthers in Week 7, 43-13, but I think Carolina splits the season series. The Buccaneers are 1-9 against the spread in their last 10 home games, and 0-7 against the spread in their last seven home primetime games. Baker Mayfield is a shocking 1-13 in primetime since 2021, so I'll back Bryce Young … Prediction: Panthers 28, Buccaneers 27

Dubin (Buccaneers -3): The last time these two teams played, the Bucs racked up 258 rushing yards. The Panthers' run defense then limited the Packers, Broncos and Saints over the next three games, but the Ravens hit them up for 157 yards last week. I don't see much reason to believe that the Bucs will be slowed on the ground, and I don't trust Carolina's offense to score enough to get the Bucs out of their run-heavy orientation. … Prediction: Buccaneers 20, Panthers 16