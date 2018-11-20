NFL Week 12 Power Rankings: Cowboys are the team to beat in the NFC East after two impressive road wins

Two weeks ago, there were many out there ready to bury the Dallas Cowboys and fire coach Jason Garrett.

After two impressive road victories over the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons, they head home for a Thanksgiving Day game on a roll and with the look of the team to beat in the NFC East.

At 5-5, the Cowboys are still a game behind the Washington Redskins, who they play Thursday (4:30 p.m. ET, Fox, stream on fuboTV, try for free), but the Redskins lost quarterback Alex Smith for the season with a broken leg.

The defending Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles are also reeling and the New York Giants aren't very good.

So Dallas is the class of the NFC East right now.

Who saw that two weeks ago?

The Cowboys are up to 12th in my Power Rankings this week, but I think they will be higher in the coming weeks. The defense is getting better by the week, the offensive line and running game with Ezekiel Elliott have come alive and Dak Prescott is making enough plays now.

Garrett was blistered for the first few months, with owner Jerry Jones constantly being asked about his future. Now the Cowboys look poised to make a real push to win the division.

After the Redskins, they play a tough game at home against the 9-1 Saints, but the rest of the schedule isn't daunting.

So this week's game is enormous. I can hardly wait to see the cameras on Jones and his family all during the game on Thanksgiving.

The emotions on their face each and every week – win or lose – are priceless, but lately they've been doing a lot of smiling – and with good reason.