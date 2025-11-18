The Denver Broncos sent a loud message to their doubters Sunday.

The dreaded Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes came to town, and the Broncos pushed aside any notion they weren't for real by beating the Chiefs 22-19 on a last-second field goal.

That win ups Denver's record to a division-leading 9-2, gives it the top seed right now, and almost certainly ends the Chiefs' chances of winning the AFC West. Denver has ripped off eight straight victories, seven of those being one-score games.

Thanks to a nasty defense, one that leads the league in sacks with 49, and timely fourth-quarter play by Bo Nix and the offense, the Broncos have staked a claim as one of the league's best teams.

In his third season with the Broncos, coach Sean Payton has Denver as a real Super Bowl threat. The offense may be inconsistent at times, but that defense is special.

And we know the old adage: Defense travels in the postseason -- and this one might not need to hit the road until the Super Bowl if it gets the top seed in the AFC.

The Broncos' two losses came on field goals in the final seconds early in the season. Turning that around and winning close games is a great way to prepare for the postseason. They are battle-tested.

The Broncos are now up to fifth in my Power Rankings this week as they head into the bye. After the bye, their schedule has road games against the Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders, then home games against Green Bay and Jacksonville before finishing up at Kansas City and home against the Chargers. The last four will decide if they are the top seed in the AFC.

Bo Nix DEN • QB • #10 CMP% 61.2 YDs 2421 TD 18 INT 8 YD/Att 6.26 View Profile

We know Nix has been inconsistent at times and the running game needs to be better, but Payton has this team believing in the fourth quarter that they can win games, even when behind. That, coupled with the dominant defense, will make them a threat come playoff time to win it all.

They've played the last three games without reigning Defensive Player of the Year cornerback Patrick Surtain II. He is expected back after the bye, which will make them even better.

If you didn't believe in this team before Sunday, you should now. Slowing Patrick Mahomes and beating the Chiefs on Sunday is proof of that.