The Denver Broncos sent a loud message to their doubters Sunday.

The dreaded Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes came to town, and the Broncos pushed aside any notion they weren't for real by beating the Chiefs 22-19 on a last-second field goal.

That win ups Denver's record to a division-leading 9-2, gives it the top seed right now, and almost certainly ends the Chiefs' chances of winning the AFC West. Denver has ripped off eight straight victories, seven of those being one-score games.

Thanks to a nasty defense, one that leads the league in sacks with 49, and timely fourth-quarter play by Bo Nix and the offense, the Broncos have staked a claim as one of the league's best teams.

In his third season with the Broncos, coach Sean Payton has Denver as a real Super Bowl threat. The offense may be inconsistent at times, but that defense is special.

And we know the old adage: Defense travels in the postseason -- and this one might not need to hit the road until the Super Bowl if it gets the top seed in the AFC.

The Broncos' two losses came on field goals in the final seconds early in the season. Turning that around and winning close games is a great way to prepare for the postseason. They are battle-tested.

The Broncos are now up to fifth in my Power Rankings this week as they head into the bye. After the bye, their schedule has road games against the Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders, then home games against Green Bay and Jacksonville before finishing up at Kansas City and home against the Chargers. The last four will decide if they are the top seed in the AFC.

We know Nix has been inconsistent at times and the running game needs to be better, but Payton has this team believing in the fourth quarter that they can win games, even when behind. That, coupled with the dominant defense, will make them a threat come playoff time to win it all.

They've played the last three games without reigning Defensive Player of the Year cornerback Patrick Surtain II. He is expected back after the bye, which will make them even better.

If you didn't believe in this team before Sunday, you should now. Slowing Patrick Mahomes and beating the Chiefs on Sunday is proof of that.

1 Rams The defense came up big in the victory over the Seahawks. The secondary was outstanding. For now, they are the best in the NFC. 1 8-2-0
2 Patriots They just keep on winning. Soft schedule or not, they have the look of a team headed for the top seed in the conference. 1 9-2-0
3 Eagles The offense still isn't great, but they are winning games. The defense has really stepped up the past two weeks. 1 8-2-0
4 Colts They come off their bye with a huge game at Kansas City against a desperate Chiefs team. That will be a big challenge for this group. 1 8-2-0
5 Broncos The fourth-quarter magic is real. They have a true shot to be the top seed in the AFC. 4 9-2-0
6 Bills They set Josh Allen free against the Bucs. That's the right way to play considering the defense is so bad against the run. 2 7-3-0
7 Seahawks Was that a one-game aberration for this version of Sam Darnold against the Rams? Or is it something to worry about? 6 7-3-0
8 Packers Winning ugly on the road against bad teams is OK when you've lost to the Browns and the Panthers earlier this year. But at some point this team has to play better. 3 6-3-1
9 Buccaneers Two straight losses have this team in a bit of a free fall as they head to Los Angeles to play the Rams on Sunday night. Baker Mayfield has to get it back going again. 3 6-4-0
10 Lions The offense didn't do enough in the loss to the Eagles. At 6-4, they have to get it going. One more thing: It's OK to kick field goals once in a while. 3 6-4-0
11 Bears At 7-3, they lead the division. Ben Johnson has done an impressive job in his first year. But now the schedule toughens up. 2 7-3-0
12 Ravens It wasn't pretty at Cleveland, but they found a way. They have to be better on offense going forward. 2 5-5-0
13 Jaguars Coach Liam Coen deserves a lot of credit for leading his team to a blowout of the Chargers after the devastating loss to the Texans. This team would be in the playoffs if they started right now. 6 6-4-0
14 Chiefs The division title is probably out of their reach, so it's time to focus on winning games and getting into the playoffs. Right now, they would be out. 4 5-5-0
15 49ers Getting Brock Purdy back is big for this team. Kyle Shanahan has done an amazing job with this group. 1 7-4-0
16 Chargers What the heck happened in Jacksonville? They head to their bye with a lot of questions. They have to get the offensive line figured out. 4 7-4-0
17 Steelers The Aaron Rodgers broken wrist could wreck their chances of winning the division. Then again, the Ravens are coming. -- 6-4-0
18 Texans They've won two straight without C.J. Stroud, which keeps them alive in the playoff chase. The defense is special. -- 5-5-0
19 Panthers Give Bryce Young credit. He came up big in the victory over the Falcons. They are one game behind the Bucs heading into a big road game at San Francisco. 1 6-5-0
20 Cowboys Dak Prescott was on fire in the victory over the Raiders to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. The defense also looked much better with Quinnen Williams playing for the first time. Now here come the Eagles this week. 5 4-5-1
21 Vikings J.J. McCarthy isn't good enough right now, and it's why they probably won't make the playoffs. It's hard to believe they won 14 games last year, but that was with Sam Darnold. 6 4-6-0
22 Cardinals The preseason optimism has faded as they have lost seven of their last eight. Now they have to start thinking about the future. -- 3-7-0
23 Dolphins The Dolphins have won two straight, and it might be the start of saving Mike McDaniel's job. The schedule isn't daunting after their bye either. 5 4-7-0
24 Falcons They are going in the wrong direction, and now it looks like Michael Penix Jr. is gone for the season. This has been an epic failure for a team with big expectations going into the year. 3 3-7-0
25 Raiders There is some talk that coach Pete Carroll could be in trouble. I don't buy it, even if they are struggling in a big way. 1 2-8-0
26 Commanders Their season is done. The defense isn't good, and without Jayden Daniels they can't overcome it. It's hard to believe this group was in the NFC Championship Game last year. 3 3-8-0
27 Giants So firing the coach really didn't matter. They still aren't winning games. On to 2026. 1 2-9-0
28 Bengals Why bother bringing Joe Burrow back? They are done. Just play out the season and reboot next year. 1 3-7-0
29 Saints The rest of this season has to be about Tyler Shough's growth. They have to find out if he's their guy. -- 2-8-0
30 Jets They were back to being the Jets in the loss to the Patriots. Hope they are spending a lot of time scouting quarterbacks. -- 2-8-0
31 Browns It's a shame this team isn't good because Myles Garrett puts on a show every week. The quarterback situation is bad. -- 2-8-0
32 Titans The offense just doesn't do enough. And now receiver Calvin Ridley is lost for the season. Ouch. -- 1-9-0