NFL Week 12 practice squad power rankings: Steelers go practice squad hunting to fill out their offense

The Pittsburgh Steelers need offensive talent anywhere they can get it. And they've snagged a former member of the Practice Squad Power Rankings to get some.

Bears rookie running back Kerrith Whyte, whom I featured just a few weeks ago about possibility of giving Chicago's running game a boost, was poached off Chicago's practice squad by Pittsburgh after its Week 11 loss to the Cleveland Browns. And just like that, he's on a 53-man roster of a team seemingly looking to replace a starter or key role player every week.

What has happened to the Steelers' offense in just one calendar year is a stark reminder of how "Not For Long" the NFL is. Losing Ben Roethlisberger has led to a sizable drop in the quality of the club's quarterback play, but check out the vast differences at receiver, running back, and along the offensive line from 2018's group. These collective developments haven't made it easier on second-year passer Mason Rudolph, who started his first NFL game in September.

You'd be hard pressed to find another team -- especially a contending one -- that experienced such a rapid and drastic drain of offensive talent in one year.

During the loss to Cleveland last Thursday, Pittsburgh lost Smith-Schuster, James Conner, and Johnson to injury. In the backfield, they were already without Snell. It looks like Smith-Schuster and Conner will miss Week 12's outing in Cincinnati, and Pouncey starts a two-game suspension. Johnson is slated to return from a concussion. Snell is expected to be back on the field too.

Whyte very well could take on kick-return duties and get some ball-carrying work immediately. The backs in front of him haven't exactly lit it up. Snell's averaging a solid 4.3 yards per carry on the season. Samuels? 2.6 yards per. Edmunds is at 4.3 yards, but that figure is buoyed by a 45-yard run a few weeks ago. His last seven carries have gone for 12 yards. Tony Brooks-James was only able to muster seven yards on eight carries ... and his longest rush went for eight yards. Goodness.

Whyte is easily the most explosive player in Pittsburgh's running back committee. He ran 4.37 at his pro day, and his 42-inch vertical and 132-inch broad jump would've been the best at the running back spot at the 2019 combine. Also, per Pro Football Focus, the rookie forced six missed tackles on 18 preseason rushes.

The Steelers are in desperation mode at 5-5, and Whyte just might be the injection of life this offense needs down the stretch.

Oh and real quick -- we had another call-up this week, as former University of Miami safety Adrian Colbert was snagged by the Miami Dolphins off the Seattle Seahawks practice squad [insert hat tip]. With that move, the PSPR have hit double digits in call-ups this season with nine different players. You love to see it.

Which teams will cover the spread in Week 12? Pete Prisco and R.J. White join Will Brinson to pick every game, offer gambling advice and more. Listen below and subscribe here for daily NFL goodness fired into your eardrums.

These rankings will be updated throughout the season, as more players move onto practice squads while some get The Call.

1. Robert Davis, WR, Eagles

Hey, Eagles. DeSean Jackson is hurt. So is Alshon Jeffery. Call up Davis. It's time.

2. Kyle Sloter, QB, Cardinals

In the preseason, the 6-foot-5, 217-pound former undrafted free agent quarterback from Northern Colorado completed 76.5% of his throws at a hefty 8.7 yards per attempt with four touchdowns and one interception. He flashed plenty of velocity of his throws -- especially at the intermediate levels -- good pocket patience, and impressive throw-on-the-run ability in the Vikings' play-action, bootleg heavy attack.

3. Jason Cabinda, LB, Lions

Cabinda averaged 89 tackles, 5.6 tackles for loss, 3.6 pass breakups and 2.3 sacks over his final three seasons at Penn State. While he didn't run the 40 during the pre-draft process, he didn't appear to be a super-fast linebacker but was always around the football due to quick processing skills and an always humming motor. He displayed refined block-defeating skills with the Nittany Lions and was not a liability in coverage. After going undrafted last year, my No. 120 overall prospect in 2018 class signed with the Raiders and saw the field late in the season. He didn't dazzle but fared well on the inside, finishing with 21 total tackles and a "high quality" PFF grade of 73.6 on his 164 defensive snaps.

4. Deontay Burnett, WR, 49ers

With the Trojans, during his age 18/19 season in 2016, he accounted for an adequate 17.3% of the receiving yards and scored 21.2% of the team's receiving touchdowns -- on a squad with JuJu Smith-Schuster. After that, in 2017, when Sam Darnold was incredibly hyped in draft circles, Burnett upped his market-share figure to 26.6% -- not amazing, but not absolutely brutal -- and scored 34.6% of the receiving touchdowns. He can get open.

Johnson was my No. 61 overall prospect and No. 10 wide receiver in the 2019 class. I loved the completeness of his game at nearly 6-2 and 208 pounds while at Buffalo. He won in traditional chain-mover type ways: shielding with his body, strong hands in tight coverage. He was impressive tracking the football down the field and excelled after the catch in a deceptive way. He accounted for a whopping 39.7% of the Bulls' receiving yards as a junior and 32% in an injury-riddled senior campaign.

Melifonwu played five regular-season snaps for New England a season ago and registered a tackle and allowed one catch for 5 yards. There's plenty of mystery surrounding him, as he barely saw the field with the Raiders after they made him the No. 56 overall selection in the 2017 Draft. It wouldn't shock me in the least if Belichick got the most out of him if and when he sees the field.

7. Dillon Mitchell, WR, Vikings



Mitchell was the unquestioned top target for Justin Herbert in 2018. He accounted for a very encouraging 36.7% of Oregon's receiving yards and scored 10 touchdowns. His game is predicated on slippery movements at the line and especially after the catch. Also, Mitchell is fast down the field. He ran 4.46 at the combine and tracks the football well on those long balls.

8. Antoine Wesley, WR, Ravens

Wesley was a clear redshirt candidate, simply because of his spindly frame. At the combine, he measured in at just over 6-4 and 206 pounds. At Texas Tech, Wesley was as natural of a hands-catcher as I scouted in this past year's draft class. I'm serious. And with incredibly long 34-inch arms, mitts just under 10 inches, and a 37-inch vertical, Wesley boasts a mammoth catch radius.

9. Elijah Holyfield, RB, Panthers

Holyfield was a classic "plays faster than he timed" prospect. At Georgia, finally in a full-time role after Nick Chubb and Sony Michel departed to the NFL, his feet were impossibly light, and his vision was outstanding. His contact balance was consistent each week too. That led to him being my No. 2 back in the 2019 class ... before the combine. Holyfield tanked there. At a little over 5-10 and a bulky 217 pounds, he ran 4.78 and had a vertical jump in the 4th percentile at the running back position.

Those figures were the catalyst for him going undrafted, and while he did lose the No. 3 ball-carrier battle to Reggie Bonnafon in the preseason, Holyfield averaged a respectable 4.0 yards per carry on his 20 rushes. More importantly, he finished second only to Bonnafon among Carolina running backs in yards after contact per rush at a hefty 3.25, per Pro Football Focus. Holyfield is a natural runner who sees blocks before they're made, and he has a nice blend of quickness and functional power to be a contributing No. 3 running back in the NFL, although he won't run away from anyone in the open field.

10. Justin Zimmer, DT, Falcons

Zimmer entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Ferris State, and much of the reason he was able to make that colossal jump in competition was his Aaron Donald-ian athletic talents at the defensive tackle spot. At his pro day in 2016, at 6-2 and 302 pounds, Zimmer ran a blistering 4.86 in the 40 and had a 33.5-inch vertical, a ridiculous 7.01 three-cone drill, and a 117-inch broad jump, all figures in the Donald range.

He flashed as a pass rusher in the past two preseasons with Atlanta too. Per PFF, Zimmer registered a grand total of 11 quarterback pressures on 108 pass-rushing snaps in that span.