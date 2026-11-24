When it comes to the holidays, it's best to expect the unexpected. Rarely do things go smoothly when everyone convenes for Thanksgiving, so it's the right idea to lie back and simply roll with the punches as they come in. For instance, you have no idea what that weird uncle will say at the dinner table, nor can you guarantee the turkey won't be overcooked. It's bound to go off the rails in some capacity, but the one constant that you can lean on is that there will be football to help distract you from the madness, including the dog running outside with one of the turkey legs.

That said, even the NFL is unpredictable, so it's up to us to try and see the forest through the trees and anticipate what could be on the horizon. Below, we're going to highlight a handful of storylines/individual performances from Week 12 that may surprise some people, but not us.

All NFL odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Colston Loveland feasts on Thanksgiving

Colston Loveland CHI • TE • #84 TAR 60 REC 40 REC YDs 392 REC TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

It was a modest day at the office for the entire Bears offense in Week 11, but they edged out a 21-13 win over the Saints. For his part, Colston Loveland was targeted just three times. The tight end hauled in all three passes for 29 yards, but did have a thunderous touchdown in the second quarter. That score should serve as the appetizer for a possible eye-popping performance from the Bears star pass catcher in Chicago's upcoming Thanksgiving matchup with the Detroit Lions.

This is the first of two matchups between these NFC North rivals this season, and first place in the division is hanging in the balance during this holiday contest. The Bears are a slight road favorite, and if they want to prove the oddsmakers right, featuring Loveland would go a long way in that endeavor.

In Week 18 of last season (the last time Loveland played the Lions), the then rookie delivered arguably the best game of his career. He caught 10 of his 13 targets for 91 yards and a touchdown. Those receptions are still his career high. This season, the Lions have been extremely susceptible to tight ends, allowing the most receiving yards (740) and receiving touchdowns (11) to the position in the NFL. They're also giving up the third-most receptions (68) to the position group this season.

This is a tasty matchup that Ben Johnson and company should look to exploit to come out of Thanksgiving thankful for their ninth win of the season.

Gambling angle to note: Colston Loveland's receiving yards prop for Week 12 is 54.5 (-109 to the Over). Loveland is +145 to score a touchdown.

Rams sneak into playoff picture

The vibes surrounding the Rams have been off ever since they kicked off their season opener in Australia. A season marred by injury has seen this once-dubbed "superteam" enter its bye last week at 6-4, on the outside looking in on the playoff picture as the No. 9 seed. As they emerge from the break, however, there is an opportunity in front of them to climb back into the playoff picture, but they'll need a little help.

First and foremost, they'll need to take care of business during the NFL's first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game where they host the Packers. Green Bay is currently clinging to the No. 7 seed in the NFL at 6-4 on the season. A mere win over the Packers on Wednesday would temporarily vault L.A. into the No. 7 seed. However, if they want to hold onto it coming out of Week 12 entirely, they'll need to hold their nose and root for the San Francisco 49ers to defeat the Seattle Seahawks at home.

That won't be a small feat as Seattle is coming off of its bye and the Niners are coming off an international game in Mexico City. That said, if San Francisco can fend off the defending champions, that'd create the necessary breathing room for the Rams to hold onto their spot in the playoff picture. If the Seahawks win, they'd draw even at 7-4 and retain the tiebreaker thanks to their superior divisional record. It's not an impossible needle to thread, but the Rams will need to get some help over the holiday weekend.

Gambling angle to note: The Rams are -104 to make the playoffs. A Rams-49ers moneyline parlay pays out +159.

Drew Lock takeover reaches fever pitch

Drew Lock SEA • QB • #2 CMP% 73.1 YDs 837 TD 7 INT 0 YD/Att 9 View Profile

A QB controversy has been brewing in the Pacific Northwest, specifically between Sam Darnold and Drew Lock. That talk about a QB controversy has been almost exclusively external, however, as the Seahawks have noted that Darnold -- who has missed the previous two games with rib and quad injuries -- will resume his role as QB1 when healthy. Head coach Mike Macdonald also noted that the team is optimistic that Darnold's return under center will come this week as they emerge from their bye and take on the San Francisco 49ers.

Darnold has been sidelined for essentially four games so far (injured himself on the opening drive of the season opener), so we've seen what the offense looks like with Drew Lock at the helm. He's led Seattle to four wins (3-0 as the starter), while completing 73.1% of his passes and a 125.6 passer rating. By the numbers, Lock has outplayed Darnold from what we've seen so far in 2026, thus bringing up the question of whether or not to keep Lock as the starter.

Seahawks QBs in 2026 Sam Darnold Drew Lock W-L 3-4 3-0 Completion percentage 60% 73% Yards per attempt 7.0 9.0 TD-INT 10-9 7-0 Passer rating 79.5 125.6

Again, Darnold will be the guy whenever he's ready to return, so there is no real controversy yet. However, if/when he returns this week, he might be set up for failure, as the 49ers are playing as well as any team in the NFL right now.

If Darnold struggles and the Seahawks lose to the Niners to drop them to 6-5, that chatter to slot in Lock as QB1 will likely reach a fever pitch, particularly with the division and wild card races starting to slip away from them.

Steelers fall out of the playoff picture

I flagged this in my Cover 32 column for Week 11, but it's worth highlighting yet again. The Pittsburgh Steelers are dangerously close to seeing their season fall out from under them. They were 6-2 entering Week 9, and upon their return to the field, have looked nothing like the club that appeared destined to make the playoffs amid Aaron Rodgers' final season. Pittsburgh has dropped two straight games over the past two weeks, which now has them starting to fall down the wild card standings.

At 6-4, they're clinging to the No. 7 seed in the conference, which makes Friday's matchup at home against the Denver Broncos as close to a must-win as you'll find in Week 12. The Broncos are a 3-point road favorite in this game, so the oddsmakers are projecting Pittsburgh to fall to 6-5. If they do, they run dangerously close to falling out of the playoff picture entirely.

Temporarily, that'd happen if the New England Patriots go to Los Angeles and beat the Los Angeles Chargers. New England would draw even at 6-5 with Pittsburgh but they own the head-to-head tiebreaker thanks to a Week 2 win. Of course, the Patriots will be without Drake Maye (fractured fibula), but things might be evened out on the QB front as Justin Herbert is currently in concussion protocol coming out of Week 11. That possibly sets up a Tommy DeVito vs. DJ Uiagalelei matchup that is a true coin flip.

While the Patriots could oust them from a playoff spot for this weekend, the bigger long-term concern is the Houston Texans. They are hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and are 6.5-point favorites. The double whammy for Pittsburgh would be for them to lose on Friday, see the Patriots beat the Chargers to shoot them down to the No. 8 seed, and then the Texans beat the Ravens to push them to 5-6. That's set up a Week 13 matchup between Pittsburgh and Houston that could very well be the nail in the coffin for their season if they don't turn things around.

Gambling angle to note: A Texans, Patriots, Broncos moneyline parlay is +329.

Quinshon Judkins rushes for a career-high

Quinshon Judkins CLE • RB • #10 Att 126 Yds 423 TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

It hasn't been the sophomore surge that folks hoped to see from Judkins this season, as the Browns back has struggled to be consistent. His 3.4 yards per carry average is a tick lower than his 3.6 yards per carry over his rookie season and is averaging just 47 rushing yards per game (59.1 yards per game in 14 games as a rookie in 2025). However, Cleveland's "Sunday Night Football" matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders set Judkins up with a true bounce-back opportunity.

The Raiders' run defense has been horrid so far in 2026. Coming into Week 12, Las Vegas is giving up the most rushing yards to running backs in the NFL this season (130.5 yards per game). Their 13 rushing touchdowns allowed are tied for the second-most in the league. The Raiders defense is coming off of a Week 11 loss to the Broncos, where rookie back Jonah Coleman steamrolled them for 111 yards on the ground and three rushing touchdowns.

As he enjoyed his bye week, Judkins was probably licking his chops seeing Coleman post those numbers, knowing full well that he'll get to face them this coming week. Judkins, a 2025 second-round pick, has rushed for at least 100 yards just once in his young career. Well, it wouldn't shock us if he not only notched his second-career game with 100 yards on the ground, but surpassed his 110-yard rushing game from Week 5 last season for a new career-best mark. The Raiders have allowed a 100-yard rusher three times this season already.