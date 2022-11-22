Nearly one-third of the players on last week's power rankings were on a bye this week so there was an opportunity for others to rise. A few new names surfaced toward the bottom of the list. But first, let's take a look at a few players who did not make the list.
Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie has missed a lot of time this year but, assuming he stays healthy, he is trending toward making the list in the coming weeks. Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson was effective Sunday against the Lions before his season ended due to a torn ACL. Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, a first-round pick, joined practice for the first time since being drafted and could be a big part of Detroit's offensive game plan down the stretch.
These rankings are not based on statistical performance but rather overall play. Without further ado, here are the cumulative regular-season rookie rankings following Week 11:
|1
Sauce Gardner New York Jets CB
|The defense was certainly not the reason for New York's loss to New England. TruMedia credited Gardner as having allowed two receptions for 19 yards in a 10-3 decision.
|2
Chris Olave New Orleans Saints WR
|Olave has been consistently productive all season and it was time to reward him. He has proven capable of being an impact performer at all three levels of the field, even linking up with Andy Dalton for a 53-yard TD on Sunday against the Rams.
|3
Drake London Atlanta Falcons WR
|London ran a nice route to create leverage to the right before breaking across the back of the end zone buying time for Marcus Mariota to find him for the touchdown.
|4
Tariq Woolen Seattle Seahawks CB
|Seattle was inactive this weekend but he faces a stiff challenge on the other side with Davante Adams.
|5
Garrett Wilson New York Jets WR
|New York's passing game has struggled under the direction of Zach Wilson. No Jets pass catcher had more than two receptions or 35 yards. Wilson had two receptions for 12 yards in the loss to New England. After the game, he voiced his frustrations and, quite frankly, he is not wrong.
|6
Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions DE
|Hutchinson is quietly building a strong Defensive Rookie of the Year resume. He has compiled 5.5 sacks, two interceptions and one fumble recovery for the streaking Lions.
|7
Kader Kohou Miami Dolphins CB
|The Dolphins carried tremendous confidence into their bye week. Kohou has been the greatest value addition from the 2022 NFL Draft class through Week 10.
|8
Dameon Pierce Houston Texans RB
|Pierce had an all-time bad game Sunday against Washington. He was held to 17 total yards on 12 touches. The Commanders dominated the line of scrimmage.
|9
Braxton Jones Chicago Bears OT
|Jones had one of his best performances Sunday against the Falcons. It was his third game of the season with a 0.0 beat percentage and just one hurry allowed.
|10
Abraham Lucas Seattle Seahawks OT
|Lucas has been trending downward in recent weeks while first-round selection Charles Cross has been trending up. Seattle came away with two quality starting offensive tackles.
|11
Kenneth Walker III Seattle Seahawks RB
|The Seahawks were on a bye this week. They return next week against the Raiders, who are ranked in the bottom half of the league, allowing 122.9 rushing yards per game.
|12
Kyle Hamilton Baltimore Ravens SAF
|Hamilton is not playing a large snap share each week but he has been effective. The first-round pick has missed just three tackles over 257 snaps whereas Jalen Pitre and Jaquan Brisker have missed a combined 38 tackles.
|13
Kerby Joseph Detroit Lions FS
|Joseph logged his third interception in as many games jumping a route. He played more of a traditional safety role in the win over the Giants. The Illinois product also has two forced fumbles on the season.
|14
Arnold Ebiketie Atlanta Falcons LB
|Ebiketie is a quick-twitch athlete who shows a developed pass-rush arsenal. The production has not been there to this point but his best days are ahead of him.
|15
Micheal Clemons New York Jets DE
|Clemons plays a smaller percentage of snaps each game relative to other top rookies but he has been effective. In recent weeks, the Texas A&M product is showing improved first step quickness and is now making an impact as a pass rusher, in addition to his responsibilities in the run game.