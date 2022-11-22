Nearly one-third of the players on last week's power rankings were on a bye this week so there was an opportunity for others to rise. A few new names surfaced toward the bottom of the list. But first, let's take a look at a few players who did not make the list.

Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie has missed a lot of time this year but, assuming he stays healthy, he is trending toward making the list in the coming weeks. Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson was effective Sunday against the Lions before his season ended due to a torn ACL. Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, a first-round pick, joined practice for the first time since being drafted and could be a big part of Detroit's offensive game plan down the stretch.

These rankings are not based on statistical performance but rather overall play. Without further ado, here are the cumulative regular-season rookie rankings following Week 11: