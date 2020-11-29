It's the 12th NFL Sunday of the 2020 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 12 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines that we can't wait to watch unfold. Check back often to find everything you need to know.

Schedule

Thursday

Texans 41, Lions 25 (Recap)

Washington 41, Cowboys 16 (Recap)

Sunday

Raiders at Falcons (GameTracker)

Panthers at Vikings (GameTracker)

Cardinals at Patriots (GameTracker)

Browns at Jaguars (GameTracker)

Giants at Bengals (GameTracker)

Titans at Colts (GameTracker)

Chargers at Bills (GameTracker)

Dolphins at Jets (GameTracker)

Saints at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

49ers at Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Chiefs at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Bears at Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Seahawks at Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Tuesday

Ravens at Steelers, 8 p.m. ET (Preview)

Longest touchdown in Bengals history

The longest TD in Cincinnati Bengals history now belongs to Brandon Wilson after his 103-yard kick return. The Giants had just taken the lead on a Wayne Gallman fourth-down run, but one kick later and it was tied at 7-7. Wilson started back in the end zone, broke a tackle in Bengals territory and then he was off to the races.

Bills take early lead over Chargers

Josh Allen found Dawson Knox in the back of the end zone to take an early lead over the Chargers.

Here's where weather could play a factor

Unlike some recent weeks where rain or insanely strong winds played a role in the outcome, there doesn't look to be any major weather disturbances for Week 12 games on Sunday ... but for the Monday and Tuesday night games, it could be a different story. There's a 100% chance of rain for much of the day Monday in Philadelphia before Seahawks-Eagles according to weather.com, and there will still be around a 25% chance at kickoff. And for Ravens-Steelers, which was postponed twice and will now be on Tuesday night, a wintry mix of snow and rain is expected, with the temperature around 32 degrees and winds between 8-11 mph.

As for Sunday's games, the Bears-Packers night game is expected to see 30 degrees with 11 mph winds and gusts up to 23 mph (of course, that's nothing these teams aren't used to). The only other game where it looks like weather might actually affect play is in Chargers-Bills, where it should be a balmy 52 degrees, but sustained winds are expected between 13-16 mph with gusts during the game between 28-30 mph.