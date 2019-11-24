NFL Week 12 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Devlin 'Duck' Hodges throws big TD to James Washington
All the best highlights from Week 12 are right here
It's the 12th NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 12.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
- Houston Texans 20, Indianapolis Colts 17 (Recap)
Sunday
- Oakland Raiders at New York Jets (GameTracker)
- Detroit Lions at Washington Redskins (GameTracker)
- Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles (GameTracker)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons (GameTracker)
- Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (GameTracker)
- Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns (GameTracker)
- New York Giants at Chicago Bears (GameTracker)
- Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills (GameTracker)
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals (GameTracker)
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
- Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
- Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)
Monday
- Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
Penny goes a long way
Rashaad Penny doubled the Seahawks' lead when he took a handoff on his own side of the field and sliced right up the middle for a 58-yard run to the end zone. The Eagles' defense didn't look great trying to stop that sprint.
Duck chuck
Mason Rudolph has been benched and the Steelers have gone with third-string quarterback Devlin "Duck" Hodges. It took Duck just two plays to exceed Rudolph's production on the day, thanks in large part to this massive connection to James Washington. Get a load of the stiff arm at the end of the play.
Big Man TD alert
There are few things that can brighten an NFL Sunday quite like a Big Man Touchdown. We have to thank the Buccaneers and Vita Vea for making it happen this weekend.
What a catch
Tyler Boyd has a touchdown today but his best catch came on the awesome one-handed snag that helped set up that TD. Look at this magic:
That escalated quickly
Steven Sims had a rough start to this kickoff return, botching the catch and fumbling the ball. But the recovery more than made up for the shaky start as Sims scooped up the ball and scooted 91 yards to the house for a touchdown.
Odell!
Jarvis Landry has a touchdown and now so too does Odell Beckham Jr. Baker Mayfield found an open OBJ in the end zone for the receiver's first touchdown since Week 2. Beckham may have been open, but he was probably Baker's second-best option on that play; Rashard Higgins was completely uncovered down the sideline. Good job, Miami defense.
Godwin slices through Falcons
Jameis Winston has thrown two interceptions early in today's matchup against the Falcons but he also threaded the needle to Chris Godwin for this huge touchdown as well. The man is not afraid to take chances throwing into traffic, you gotta give him that.
Godwin hauled in another touchdown pass later in the half with this great snag in the end zone. Godwin has over 100 yards receiving and two touchdowns before halftime.
Seahawks get tricky
Seattle is on the board early thanks to this bit of trickery from the offense. What a throw by Russell Wilson, what a catch by Malik Turner.
Jarvis stays hot
Jarvis Landry got in the end zone early in the Browns' contest versus his former team. That touchdown reception against the Dolphins makes it four weeks in a row that Landry has hauled in a TD pass. He went the first seven games of the season without getting in the end zone.
Jarvis went on to catch another in the first half.
Russell Wilson, Seahawks take on Philly
In one of the more intriguing early matchups, Russ Wilson and the Seahawks head into Philadelphia to take on the Eagles, who are trying to bounce back from a tough loss to the Patriots last weekend. It won't be as easy task, as Seattle is 8-2 and riding a three-game win streak.
Making it especially tough on the Eagles is that they'll be missing a lot of important players, with inactives including Lane Johnson Jordan Howard, Nelson Agholor and Alshon Jeffery.
