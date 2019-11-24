NFL Week 12 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Jarvis Landry catches TD in fourth straight game

It's the 12th NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 12.

SCHEDULE

Thursday

Sunday

Monday

Odell!

Jarvis Landry has a touchdown and now so too does Odell Beckham Jr. Baker Mayfield found an open OBJ in the end zone for the receiver's first touchdown since Week 2. Beckham may have been open, but he was probably Baker's second-best option on that play; Rashard Higgins was completely uncovered down the sideline. Good job, Miami defense.

Godwin slices through

Jameis Winston has thrown two interceptions early in today's matchup against the Falcons but he also threaded the needle to Chris Godwin for this huge touchdown as well. The man is not afraid to take chances throwing into traffic, you gotta give him that.

Seahawks get tricky

Seattle is on the board early thanks to this bit of trickery from the offense. What a throw by Russell Wilson, what a catch by Malik Turner.

A little @Seahawks trickery in Philly.



TOUCHDOWN, @DangeRussWilson to Malik Turner on the double pass! #Seahawks #SEAvsPHI



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/YLI9jW8U5W pic.twitter.com/5Jk234hHLR — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2019

Jarvis stays hot

Jarvis Landry got in the end zone early in the Browns' contest versus his former team. That touchdown reception against the Dolphins makes it four weeks in a row that Landry has hauled in a TD pass. He went the first seven games of the season without getting in the end zone.

Russell Wilson, Seahawks take on Philly

In one of the more intriguing early matchups, Russ Wilson and the Seahawks head into Philadelphia to take on the Eagles, who are trying to bounce back from a tough loss to the Patriots last weekend. It won't be as easy task, as Seattle is 8-2 and riding a three-game win streak.

Making it especially tough on the Eagles is that they'll be missing a lot of important players, with inactives including Lane Johnson Jordan Howard, Nelson Agholor and Alshon Jeffery.