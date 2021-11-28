It's the 12th Sunday of the 2021 NFL season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 12 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.
Schedule
Thursday
Bears 16, Lions 14 (Recap)
Raiders 36, Cowboys 33, OT (Recap)
Bills 31, Saints 6 (Recap)
Sunday
Falcons at Jaguars (GameTracker)
Panthers at Dolphins (GameTracker)
Jets at Texans (GameTracker)
Eagles at Giants (GameTracker)
Steelers at Bengals (GameTracker)
Buccaneers at Colts (GameTracker)
Titans at Patriots (GameTracker)
Chargers at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Rams at Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Vikings at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Browns at Ravens, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)
Monday
Seahawks at Washington, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
Hilliard to the house
On Tuesday, the Titans promoted Dontrell Hilliard from the practice squad. On Sunday, Hilliard burst through the line of scrimmage and ran away from everybody en route to a 68-yard scoring scamper. The 2018 undrafted free agent went over 100 rushing yards in the first half on just eight carries, giving Tennessee a much-needed offensive boost.
"68 YARDS! From the practice squad to the big time." - Ian Eagle— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 28, 2021
Dontrell Hilliard shows off his speed for the TD. pic.twitter.com/O0WEN98tJw
(via @NFL)
Full extension!
Catch of the day candidate for the Jaguars' Marvin Jones, who made a full-extension, one-handed snag for a nice gain against the Falcons.
.@MarvinJonesJr with one hand 😤 #DUUUVAL— NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2021
📺: #ATLvsJAX on CBS
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/OKtjYN2EXf
Carson's Colts rolling
The Colts finally moved over .500 after pummeling the Bills last week, and now they're handling Tom Brady and the Buccaneers -- at least in the first half. Carson Wentz has thrown two touchdowns while Tampa Bay has committed two turnovers, allowing Indianapolis to build a double-digit advantage against the reigning Super Bowl champions.
DULIN GOES DEEP. 🚀— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 28, 2021
📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/PeZRCffdaK
Doyle Rules. 🙌— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 28, 2021
📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/mBUTeUAhnl
Alabama connection
Tua Tagovailoa has 126 yards passing with about four minutes left before halftime. Former Alabama teammate Jaylen Waddle has 101 of them on five receptions, including a nine-yard score, and the Dolphins are in control versus the Panthers.
.@tua 🤝 @D1__JW 🐧— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 28, 2021
📺: Watch #CARvsMIA on @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/bLZmS4LjSL
Jaylen Waddle is very fast. @D1__JW #FinsUp— NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2021
📺: #CARvsMIA on FOX
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/YhEGbZo5eM
Welcome back Cordarrelle Patterson!
Without Cordarrelle Patterson, the Falcons were shut out in a blowout loss to the Patriots in Week 11. Patterson returned Sunday, though, and has picked up right where he left off before his injury, scoring the game's first two touchdowns and racking up 91 total yards.
HE'S BAAAACK‼️— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 28, 2021
📺: FOX | @ceeflashpee84 pic.twitter.com/H9l9uIWixj
CP is UNSTOPPABLE today!— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 28, 2021
📺: FOX | @ceeflashpee84 pic.twitter.com/z0YUsxHSQb
You Got Mossed!
That's probably what Tee Higgins said to fill-in cornerback James Pierre after catching a 32-yard touchdown over him to give the Bengals a 17-3 lead in the second quarter.
MOSS'D HIM. WOW, @teehiggins5!— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 28, 2021
Watch on CBS pic.twitter.com/a77Bcnk2oh
Ridiculous INT
There's not much to say about this Zach Wilson interception aside from...WHAT WAS HE THINKING?
This Zach Wilson INT…— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 28, 2021
(via @HoustonTexans)pic.twitter.com/yv4foR12Xm
Cam Newton = TD machine
All Cam Newton has done since re-signing with the Panthers is score touchdowns. He's now got six in fewer than 100 offensive snaps after barreling into the defensive line, twisting and having one of his offensive lineman pull him into the end zone from one yard out.
WE LOVE THIS STUFF!!— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 28, 2021
CAM NEWTON TOUCHDOWN 🙌
📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/38l0NOX250
Blocked punt TD!
Winners of three straight, the Dolphins are off to a great start against the Panthers thanks to linebacker Duke Riley. After coming on to the field late, Riley came off the right edge and blocked the punt, which Justin Coleman recovered before getting across the goal line (with the help of his teammates).
OH MY. 😱— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 28, 2021
📺: Watch #CARvsMIA on @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/nIVmuPZMCk
Big man tip drill!
The Texans looked prime to score on their first possession, but John Franklin-Myers had other ideas. With Tyrod Taylor attempting a screen pass, Franklin-Myers swatted the ball high into the air, came down with it and then rumbled all the way inside Houston's 40-yard line. The giveaway led to a Jets field goal to open the scoring.
Go ahead, big fella!!! @J_FranklinMyers#NYJvsHOU on CBS pic.twitter.com/7EnpXTWcu7— New York Jets (@nyjets) November 28, 2021
Burrowing into the end zone
The Steelers want revenge for their Week 3 loss to the Bengals, but they're off to a poor start in Cincinnati. Joe Burrow capped an opening-drive touchdown for the hosts with a nifty eight-yard touchdown run.
JOE BURROW!— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 28, 2021
The Bengals are on the board first.pic.twitter.com/pWyh3umGMU
(via @NFL)
Bucs tasked with stopping NFL's leading rusher
Second-year running back Jonathan Taylor has been nearly unstoppable over the past six games, gobbling up 132.5 yards per contest and finding the end zone a whopping 12 times, five of which came in the Colts' shellacking of the Bills last week.
On Sunday, the Buccaneers will be tasked with slowing down Taylor -- a prospect they reportedly held in high regard ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Taylor was on the "short list of candidates" Tampa Bay considered taking with the No. 14 overall pick. Had promising offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs not been available, the Colts may very well have been preparing to stop Taylor this week instead of tailoring their game plan around him.
As it turned out, Indianapolis liked Taylor a lot, too, but it was able to trade up a few spots to grab him in the second round (41st overall). He's been one of the best all-around running backs in the league since, and now he'll have the opportunity to show the Bucs exactly what they missed by passing on him.