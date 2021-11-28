It's the 12th Sunday of the 2021 NFL season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 12 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Schedule

Thursday

Bears 16, Lions 14 (Recap)

Raiders 36, Cowboys 33, OT (Recap)

Bills 31, Saints 6 (Recap)

Sunday

Falcons 21, Jaguars 14 (Recap)

Dolphins 33, Panthers 10 (Recap)

Jets 21, Texans 14 (Recap)

Giants 10, Eagles 7 (Takeaways)

Patriots 36, Titans 13 (Takeaways)

Bengals 41, Steelers 10 (Takeaways)

Buccaneers 38, Colts 31 (Takeaways)

Chargers at Broncos (GameTracker)

Rams at Packers (GameTracker)

Vikings at 49ers, (GameTracker)

Browns at Ravens, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Seahawks at Washington, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Yet another Ekeler TD

After scoring four touchdowns last week, Austin Ekeler found pay dirt again at the end of the first half Sunday. The Chargers were in dire need of the 12-yard catch and run to cut the deficit to 14-7 before halftime.

Rodgers threads the needle

Linebacker Ernest Jones had to think he was about to intercept Aaron Rodgers early in the second quarter. After all, Rodgers was throwing directly at him. But Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer for a reason, and Jones saw that firsthand as Rodgers' pass sailed just above his outstretched fingers and into the hands of Randall Cobb for what ended up being a 54-yard gain.

Still Thielen good

Adam Thielen entered Week 12 tied for third in the NFL with eight receiving touchdowns. He's already added two more in the first 18 minutes against the 49ers on Sunday -- the second requiring him to contort his body and dive opposite of his momentum for the 20-yard touchdown.

Stafford goes DEEP

Down 10-0, the Rams were in dire need of someone to make a play. Those players turned out to be Van Jefferson, who beat his defender deep down the middle of the field, and Matthew Stafford, who hit Jefferson in stride for a 79-yard touchdown.

Can't stop Deebo

Deebo Samuel entered Week 12 as the NFL's second-leading receiver with 994 yards, but recently Kyle Shanahan has been utilizing his skillset in the backfield. The results has been fruitful, evident by Samuel's 20-yard rushing score to tie the game against the Vikings.

Thielen good



The Vikings defense turned San Francisco over on its first possession, and the offense rewarded the unit by opening the scoring with a touchdown. The Kirk Cousins to Adam Thielen scoring connection continues.

Jimmy G INT

The 49ers want to rely heavily on the run game, but because of a penalty, they were faced with a third-and-long on their opening possession. That turned out to be bad news for San Francisco, as Harrison Smith jumped right in front of Jimmy Garoppolo for the interception.

Bridgewater gets the pylon

Teddy Bridgewater is more than just a pocket passer, and he showed his dual-threat ability on an 11-yard touchdown scramble to open the scoring against the Chargers.

Fournette for the win!



Who needs a potential game-winning field goal when you can all but clinch the victory with a touchdown? That's the Leonard Fournette difference, as the bruising running back barreled 28 yards for the go-ahead score with just 20 seconds to play. Fournette was magnificent in Indianapolis, totaling 131 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns!

Immaculate INT



The Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield Jr. tracked the deep ball, continued tracking it and then tracked it some more until, at the last second, the 5-foot-9 safety leapt over the 6-foot-4 Michael Pittman Jr. for one of the prettier interceptions you'll see this season. The turnover was especially crucial because Tampa Bay took the lead on the ensuing possession.

Bourne supremacy



The Patriots simply cannot be stopped, rolling toward what would be their sixth-straight victory as they face the AFC's current No. 1 seed. Kendrick Bourne has been a big part of the team's latest impressive performance, as his 41-yard, tight-rope touchdown down the right sideline gave New England a 26-13 lead.

Wildcat score

The Dolphins are rolling against Carolina. Already up, 21-10, Myles Gaskin took the direct snap, ran around left end and then split a pair of blocks to waltz in for the score. Miami is well on its way to its fourth straight victory.

INT x 3

It's been a day to forget for Jalen Hurts, who has not one, not two, but three interceptions against New York's 25th-ranked passing defense. He deserved the most-recent interception, too, as he lazily threw the ball up into double coverage. Xavier McKinney came away with the easy turnover to preserve the Giants' 10-0 advantage.

Jets lead!

After a completely unnecessary leverage penalty on the Texans gave the Jets a first-and-goal, Zach Wilson made them pay with a four-yard scramble that gave New York back the lead.

Hilliard to the house



On Tuesday, the Titans promoted Dontrell Hilliard from the practice squad. On Sunday, Hilliard burst through the line of scrimmage and ran away from everybody en route to a 68-yard scoring scamper. The 2018 undrafted free agent went over 100 rushing yards in the first half on just eight carries, giving Tennessee a much-needed offensive boost.

Full extension!

Catch of the day candidate for the Jaguars' Marvin Jones, who made a full-extension, one-handed snag for a nice gain against the Falcons.

Carson's Colts rolling



The Colts finally moved over .500 after pummeling the Bills last week, and now they're handling Tom Brady and the Buccaneers -- at least in the first half. Carson Wentz has thrown two touchdowns while Tampa Bay has committed two turnovers, allowing Indianapolis to build a double-digit advantage against the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Alabama connection



Tua Tagovailoa has 126 yards passing with about four minutes left before halftime. Former Alabama teammate Jaylen Waddle has 101 of them on five receptions, including a nine-yard score, and the Dolphins are in control versus the Panthers.

Welcome back Cordarrelle Patterson!

Without Cordarrelle Patterson, the Falcons were shut out in a blowout loss to the Patriots in Week 11. Patterson returned Sunday, though, and has picked up right where he left off before his injury, scoring the game's first two touchdowns and racking up 91 total yards.

You Got Mossed!



That's probably what Tee Higgins said to fill-in cornerback James Pierre after catching a 32-yard touchdown over him to give the Bengals a 17-3 lead in the second quarter.

Ridiculous INT



There's not much to say about this Zach Wilson interception aside from...WHAT WAS HE THINKING?

Cam Newton = TD machine

All Cam Newton has done since re-signing with the Panthers is score touchdowns. He's now got six in fewer than 100 offensive snaps after barreling into the defensive line, twisting and having one of his offensive lineman pull him into the end zone from one yard out.

Blocked punt TD!

Winners of three straight, the Dolphins are off to a great start against the Panthers thanks to linebacker Duke Riley. After coming on to the field late, Riley came off the right edge and blocked the punt, which Justin Coleman recovered before getting across the goal line (with the help of his teammates).

Big man tip drill!

The Texans looked prime to score on their first possession, but John Franklin-Myers had other ideas. With Tyrod Taylor attempting a screen pass, Franklin-Myers swatted the ball high into the air, came down with it and then rumbled all the way inside Houston's 40-yard line. The giveaway led to a Jets field goal to open the scoring.

Burrowing into the end zone

The Steelers want revenge for their Week 3 loss to the Bengals, but they're off to a poor start in Cincinnati. Joe Burrow capped an opening-drive touchdown for the hosts with a nifty eight-yard touchdown run.

Bucs tasked with stopping NFL's leading rusher

Second-year running back Jonathan Taylor has been nearly unstoppable over the past six games, gobbling up 132.5 yards per contest and finding the end zone a whopping 12 times, five of which came in the Colts' shellacking of the Bills last week.

On Sunday, the Buccaneers will be tasked with slowing down Taylor -- a prospect they reportedly held in high regard ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Taylor was on the "short list of candidates" Tampa Bay considered taking with the No. 14 overall pick. Had promising offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs not been available, the Colts may very well have been preparing to stop Taylor this week instead of tailoring their game plan around him.

As it turned out, Indianapolis liked Taylor a lot, too, but it was able to trade up a few spots to grab him in the second round (41st overall). He's been one of the best all-around running backs in the league since, and now he'll have the opportunity to show the Bucs exactly what they missed by passing on him.