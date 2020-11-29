It's the 12th NFL Sunday of the 2020 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 12 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines that we can't wait to watch unfold. Check back often to find everything you need to know.
Schedule
Thursday
Texans 41, Lions 25 (Recap)
Washington 41, Cowboys 16 (Recap)
Sunday
Falcons 43, Raiders 6 (Recap)
Vikings 28, Panthers 27 (Recap)
Patriots 20, Cardinals 17 (Recap)
Browns 27, Jaguars 25 (Recap)
Giants 19, Bengals 17 (Recap)
Titans at Colts (Recap)
Bills 27, Chargers 17 (Recap)
Dolphins 20, Jets 3 (Recap)
Saints at Broncos, (GameTracker)
49ers at Rams, (GameTracker)
Chiefs at Buccaneers, (GameTracker)
Bears at Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)
Monday
Seahawks at Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
Tuesday
Ravens at Steelers, 8 p.m. ET (Preview)
Tyreek Hill is just showing off
If you have Tyreek Hill on your fantasy team this week you're probably celebrating. The wide receiver is absolutely dominating against the Buccaneers.
With seven minutes left in the third, he already has 12 catches for 261 yards and three touchdowns.
Rams scoop and score
Aaron Donald is not to be messed with. He forces a fumble against the 49ers that leads to six points for the Rams.
Saints running over Broncos
In the battle of teams without a typical starting quarterback, the Saints have the edge. Latavius Murray found a hole and was off, putting the Saints up 24-3.
Hill to the house twice in amazing first quarter
Patrick Mahomes found Tyreek Hill with a deep ball for the Chiefs first touchdown of the day. The 75-yard TD was Mahomes' longest completion of the season. Then Mahomes found Hill for another first-quarter TD, as Hill finished the first quarter with an amazing 203 yards on 7 receptions. Not bad.
Patriots win with 50-yard FG as time expires
The Patriots have struggled this season, to say the least, but put on a solid performance against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. A 50-yard field goal from Nick Folk as time expired put the Patriots ahead and gave them the win.
Giants take over first place in NFC East
The Giants are now your NFC East leaders, following a win over the Bengals. Teams in the division have been swapping who is in the first place spit, and at least for now, the Giants have the honor.
New York had a strip sack to seal the W.
Falcons get pick-six to extend their lead
The 3-7 Falcons have life again. They currently have a 20-point lead over the 6-4 Raiders, thanks in part to this pick-6, though we know Atlanta isn't exactly the best at keeping leads ...
Bengals pull of fake punt
The Bengals caught the Giants off guard and successfully executed a fake punt. On fourth-and-5 from deep in their own territory, Cincinnati took a chance and gave the direct snap to Shawn Williams, who got the first down.
Back-to-back defensive touchdowns for Jeremy Chinn
The Panthers' Jeremy Chinn grabbed the ball after a strip sack and took it to the house, but one defensive touchdown just wasn't enough for him. Just mere seconds later it was deja vu all over again, with Chinn running it back for a Panthers TD.
Derrick Henry is having a day
Titans running back Derrick Henry is putting on quite the impressive performance against the Colts. By the second quarter he already had 140 yards and three, yes THREE, touchdowns. He is currently on pace for over 280 rush yards and 6 TDs, which is pretty ridiculous.
He also reached a milestone, passing 5,000 career rushing yards.
Trick play alert
Cole Beasley played the role of quarterback and made it look easy as he connected with Gabriel Davis. Josh Allen might just have some competition.
Brissett takes it in himself
Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett punches it in from the goal line to even up this battle of 7-3 teams. Both teams are fighting for that AFC South title.
A.J. Brown with another long touchdown
A.J. Brown just doing what A.J. Brown does best. His 69-yard touchdown gave the Titans the lead, and was his eighth career TD of 40+ yards.
Baker finally finds the end zone
Don't let the Browns get hot! The 7-3 Browns take the lead over the 1-9 Jaguars, thanks to a TD pass from Baker Mayfield to Jarvis Landry. This is Mayfield's first touchdown pass since Week 7.
Longest touchdown in Bengals history
The longest TD in Cincinnati Bengals history now belongs to Brandon Wilson after his 103-yard kick return. The Giants had just taken the lead on a Wayne Gallman fourth-down run, but one kick later and it was tied at 7-7. Wilson started back in the end zone, broke a tackle in Bengals territory and then he was off to the races.
Bills take early lead over Chargers
Josh Allen found Dawson Knox in the back of the end zone to take an early lead over the Chargers.
Allen to Knox. The @BuffaloBills take an early lead. #BillsMafia— NFL (@NFL) November 29, 2020
📺: #LACvsBUF on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/bEHwkuL043 pic.twitter.com/MVRcGHOaZe
Here's where weather could play a factor
Unlike some recent weeks where rain or insanely strong winds played a role in the outcome, there doesn't look to be any major weather disturbances for Week 12 games on Sunday ... but for the Monday and Tuesday night games, it could be a different story. There's a 100% chance of rain for much of the day Monday in Philadelphia before Seahawks-Eagles according to weather.com, and there will still be around a 25% chance at kickoff. And for Ravens-Steelers, which was postponed twice and will now be on Tuesday night, a wintry mix of snow and rain is expected, with the temperature around 32 degrees and winds between 8-11 mph.
As for Sunday's games, the Bears-Packers night game is expected to see 30 degrees with 11 mph winds and gusts up to 23 mph (of course, that's nothing these teams aren't used to). The only other game where it looks like weather might actually affect play is in Chargers-Bills, where it should be a balmy 52 degrees, but sustained winds are expected between 13-16 mph with gusts during the game between 28-30 mph.