It's fitting that this Week 12 slate coincides with the Thanksgiving holiday because it's going to feel like a five-course dinner.

Starting on Wednesday, the NFL will be front and center for five of the following six days. We kick things off with the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams, featuring the return of Micah Parsons. Then, we have games on Thanksgiving, Black Friday, our typical Sunday slate, and, of course, "Monday Night Football." If you're not thankful for that heavy dose of football, then I don't know what to tell you.

Naturally, there will be some twists and turns along the way as we embark on the marathon, which will almost certainly include an upset or two. Last week, we clued you in on the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets as underdogs that could pull off the outright upset, and they proved us right. Now, we'll look to Week 12, comb through this monstrous slate, and highlight five teams that could be on upset alert.

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (+2.5)

When: Thursday, 1 p.m. ET | Where: Ford Field (Detroit, Michigan)

Thursday, 1 p.m. ET | Ford Field (Detroit, Michigan) TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Lions ML odds: +124

As is tradition, the Lions will be on our television this Thanksgiving. Surprisingly, when they kick off from Ford Field this holiday, they'll do so as a home underdog, currently laying 2.5 points to the rival Chicago Bears. The Lions are a perfect 5-0 at home this season, and Thursday's contest will be the first time in 2026 when they'll be a home dog. Historically, Detroit has done pretty well against the Bears, winning seven of their last eight games against them and outscoring them by 9.0 PPG over that stretch.

They're riding a four-game winning streak at home over the Bears, where they've averaged 36.8 points per game and 439.5 total yards per game. More recently, they've swept Chicago in each of the last two seasons, including last year against former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Over that stretch, Jared Goff has thrown 11 touchdowns and just one interception, while averaging 305.5 passing yards per game.

If they want to keep that pristine record, Detroit will once again have to look to Jahmyr Gibbs to help, and the star back does have an advantageous matchup against the Bears. Entering Week 12, Chicago is giving up 4.5 yards per carry this season, which is tied for the sixth-highest in the NFL. Gibbs has tallied at least 100 scrimmage yards in four straight games against the Bears.

If the Lions come anywhere close to these prior averages, they shouldn't be considered a home dog.

Kansas City Chiefs (+3) at Buffalo Bills

When: Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET | Where: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET | Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York) TV: NBC | Stream: (Fubo, try for free)

NBC | (Fubo, try for free) Chiefs ML odds: +127

It's somehow flying under the radar, but Patrick Mahomes looks like he's back to full strength. Of course, the Chiefs quarterback has become a runaway favorite for Comeback Player of the Year after tearing his ACL and LCL last year and starting right out of the gate for Kansas City. That was impressive on its own. Now, Mahomes is not just setting himself up for the CPOY award, but he could even be making a late push for MVP. Over his last four games, Mahomes has been nothing short of dominant, totaling 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Patrick Mahomes -- Last 4 game Stats W-L 3-1 Completion percentage 67.1% Passing YPG 270.9 TD-INT 13-0

Mahomes leveling up comes just in time for Kansas City's pivotal road matchup against the Bills to cap off the Thanksgiving slate. His stellar run will be put to the test, as the Bills' defense has not allowed a touchdown in 15 straight quarters heading into Week 12. That said, the competition that Buffalo has faced over this stellar run hasn't been that fierce. Mahomes is a different animal entirely.

Famously, Mahomes and Josh Allen are knotted at 5-5 against one another entering their 11th duel on Thursday night. Buffalo has seen all of their success against Mahomes come in the regular season, so this would be a rare victory for Kansas City. That said, the defense is playing well enough to possibly contain Allen and Co. just enough to help Mahomes edge out the victory. This season, Kansas City is tied for the third-fewest yards allowed per play (4.9) and has the best red zone defense in the NFL (36% touchdown rate).

Seattle Seahawks (+3) at San Francisco 49ers

When: 4:25 p.m. ET | Where: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California)

4:25 p.m. ET | Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California) TV: Fox | Stream: (Fubo, try for free)

Fox | (Fubo, try for free) Seahawks ML odds: +153

The Seahawks are the more rested team heading into the NFC West matchup, an advantage that shouldn't be overlooked. Seattle was on the bye in Week 11, while the Niners were playing an international game in Mexico City against the Vikings. That alone should give the Seahawks a little bit of a leg up. However, the biggest reason to back them to possibly upset the 49ers is that they're the more desperate team.

Seattle enters Week 12 on the fringe of the playoff picture as the No. 8 seed. Depending on what happens during the Thanksgiving Eve contest between the Packers (the No. 7 seed) and Rams (the No. 9 seed), there could be a window for them to rise up in the standings. If they lose, their hopes of repeating as Super Bowl champs could start to slip away.

When these two faced one another back in Week 5, the 49ers rolled into Lumen Field and picked up a win. Sam Darnold, who is scheduled to make his return this week after missing two games with injury, wasn't his best in that contest. He completed 18-of-29 for 195 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Despite that, Seattle hung around and nearly put themselves in an opportunity to go for the win or force overtime, but a controversial spot on a fourth-down completion to Cooper Kupp ended the game.

This time around, the Seahawks should get much better production from their rushing attack now that Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price are back in the fold. Without either of them in Week 5, they averaged 3.4 yards per carry as a team. If they can get more of a consistent ground attack, that'll only help Darnold in the passing game.

Las Vegas Raiders (+4.5) at Cleveland Browns

When: 8:20 p.m. ET | Where: Huntington Bank Field (Cleveland, Ohio)

8:20 p.m. ET | Huntington Bank Field (Cleveland, Ohio) TV: NBC | Stream: (Fubo, try for free)

NBC | (Fubo, try for free) Raiders ML odds: +184

It hasn't been perfect, but I like what I've seen out of Fernando Mendoza over his first two starts. The No. 1 overall pick was put in a rough spot in his first two games as QB1, with home games against the Seattle Seahawks and then the Broncos in Denver. Last week he completed just 48.6% of his passes, but there were flashes as he also tossed for 267 yards and three touchdowns as he tried to keep Las Vegas in the game. He also didn't have Brock Bowers as the starting tight end, who was sidelined with an ankle injury. Cleveland gives up the same amount of yards per play (5.2) as the Broncos, so this will be another tough test for Mendoza on Sunday.

However, the Browns have almost exclusively been in one-score games. All six of their wins have been by four points or less, while eight of their 10 games have been decided by one score. With it constantly coming down to the wire, all Mendoza may need to do is make one or two special throws late, which he's more than capable of when accounting for his heroics at Indiana last year.

On top of being intrigued by Mendoza, I'm also curious to see if Ashton Jeanty can build off of arguably his best game of the season. Against Denver, Jeanty rushed for 79 yards and caught five of his eight targets for 90 yards and a touchdown. This season, the Browns are giving up 126.3 rushing yards per game, which is the ninth-highest in the NFL. Their 4.6 yards per carry allowed is tied for the fifth-highest. If Jeanty can take advantage of this matchup, that only makes things easier for Mendoza, who is eyeing his first career win as a starter.

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins (+3.5)

When: 1 p.m. ET | Where: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

1 p.m. ET | Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida) TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Dolphins ML odds: +178

For whatever reason, the Dolphins own the Jets. Miami is 1-9 on the season and that lone victory came back in Week 7 when they rolled up to East Rutherford and took down New York, 28-25. While Kyle McCord will now be at quarterback compared to Malik Willis, who started that game earlier this year, the Dolphins' success against the Jets goes beyond 2026.

They enter Week 12 on a 10-game winning streak at home against the Jets. Funny enough, the last road win the Jets had against the Dolphins came back in 2014 when ... Geno Smith was the quarterback. More recently, the Dolphins are 17-4 against the Jets since 2016, tied for the third-best record among division matchups over that span. Over the last two seasons, Miami is 3-0 against the Jets and 5-19 against every one else. That's the definition of having someone's number.

Moreover, Aaron Glenn hasn't proven that he can beat any division rival, as the Jets head coach is 0-9 in his career against the AFC East with a -16.8 PPG differential. He'd become the fourth head coach in NFL history to start a career 0-10 vs. divisional opponents. Until he proves otherwise, it's wise to roll with the trend and take the value with Miami.