NFL Week 12 Vegas expert picks and predictions: Vikings, Titans cover

When you're looking for advice on who to pick on game day in the NFL, nobody beats R.J. White. In fact, if you placed $100 on each of R.J. White's NFL picks last season, you would have won nearly $2,000. Smart bettors tail his selections. He also cashed big last season in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, tying for 18th out of 2,748 contestants with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest.

Now, he's back and crushing his SuperContest selections again in 2018. Using the Las Vegas SuperContest lines for Week 12, we can tell you White loves the Vikings (-3.5) to cover at home against the Packers on Sunday Night Football.

"The Vikings have been the better team this year, and they're certainly the healthier team after Jimmy Graham and Mike Daniels joined the walking wounded of key Packers players last week," White told SportsLine. "The Vikings also have a top-tier home-field advantage, which I have at four points. So I think this line needs to be closer to Vikings -6, making this an incredible value. Yes, Kirk Cousins struggles in primetime and Aaron Rodgers is unquestionably the better QB, but the Vikings have an elite, well-rounded defense that can carry them to the win at home."

And a massive shocker: White is backing the Titans (+6.6) to cover against the Texans on Monday Night Football.

"Marcus Mariota suffered a stinger in his team's loss to the Colts last week, but I'm not equating this with his injury issues from earlier in the season where he had problems gripping the ball," White told SportsLine. "As such, I think the Titans' offense will be fine if Mariota suits up, and it appears to be trending toward that after he practiced in full on Friday. The Texans have won seven straight, but don't necessarily look like one of the AFC's best teams, and the Titans had been playing well in the previous two weeks before running into the Colts. This is going to be closer than the line suggests."

White also is calling for a home favorite to get absolutely shocked on Sunday, and who it is will surprise you. Anyone who backs this team could hit it big.

So who is R.J. White backing in Week 12? And which underdog is going to shock the world? Visit SportsLine now to see who you should back in Week 12, plus see which underdog is going to shock the world, all from the expert who keeps crushing the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament.