NFL Week 13 best bets: Chiefs expose Raiders with huge win, Patriots stymie Deshaun Watson in win over Texans

We'll get to the picks in a second, but since it's officially Thanksgiving, let's attend to some important business first:

Whole Turkey - $5

Mashed Potatoes - $5

Casserole - $3

Brussel Sprouts - $4

Gravy - $3



You need the whole turkey because that guarantees leftovers and the breakfast after Thanksgiving is almost as good as Thanksgiving dinner itself. Mashed potatoes, gravy, and casserole are requirements. And I'll defend brussel sprouts until the day I die. They're the Jay Cutler of Thanksgiving: massively underappareciated and deeply misunderstood. If they're cooked right, they're essential. Finally, it's not that I don't like dessert. It's just that, the only dessert I really want is pumpkin pie and there was just no way for me to free up $5. So give me the whole turkey and I'll fill myself up that way. No dessert necessary. Gravy is better than pie anyway.

Anyway, onto the football, because something important happened last week: I finally pieced together my first 5-0 week of the season with my five weekly best bets after starting the year 1-9 (seriously) and then getting stuck in 3-2/2-3 purgatory. As a result, I've nearly climbed my way back to .500. More importantly, in the words of Josh Lyman, I've got the big mo, baby.

Onto this week's picks as I look to climb above .500 for the first time all season.

Last week: 5-0

This year: 29-30-1

1. Bears at Lions Under 37

I just don't know how the Lions are going to score. I liked the under even before it was announced that Jeff Driskel would be unable to start. So I love the under now that the Lions named David Blough their starter for Thursday's game against the Bears.

While the Bears' defense has regressed the way almost everyone on the planet expected, they're still a good unit, ranking sixth in DVOA and fourth in points allowed per game (17.1). Without Matthew Stafford the past three games, the Lions are averaging 18.7 points per game. Just three weeks ago, in their first game without Stafford, the Lions faced the Bears and proceeded to put up 13 points. I can't imagine they'll fare much better with Blough, who has never taken a snap in an NFL game.

On the other side of the ball, it's not like the Bears have demonstrated the ability to light up the scoreboard. They're averaging 17.1 points per game -- only four teams have scored fewer points. Even against the Lions' not-good defense three weeks ago, they only managed to score 20 points. Against the Giants' 27th ranked defense this past week, they scored 19 points. It should come as no surprise to hear that eight of the Bears' 11 games have gone under.

Expect more of the same on Thanksgiving.

2. Patriots -3 at Texans

Deshaun Watson is great, but his level of play has tailed off in recent weeks. He finished with only one interception in a win over the Colts last week, but he was lucky at least two more of his passes weren't picked off, one of which would've swung the game. He won't get nearly as lucky against a Patriots defense that ranks first in DVOA, first in points allowed, fourth in sacks, and first in takeaways. The only quarterback to really experience success against New England has been Lamar Jackson and even though Watson has great mobility, he's not Jackson. Perhaps more importantly, his coach is not John Harbaugh. Bill Belichick vs. Bill O'Brien is a gigantic mismatch.

The Texans might be in first place in the division and on track to end up in the postseason with the Patriots, but there's a big gap between these two teams. The Patriots are the league's best team by DVOA. The Texans are 18th. While the Patriots' offense remains a concern, they did just add left tackle Isaiah Wynn back to the starting lineup. This feels like it could be a bounce-back game for the Patriots' offense going up against a defense that is 26th by DVOA.

And again, coaching matters. We just watched Belichick humiliate Jason Garrett's team by emphasizing special teams. He knows how to attack and exploit weaknesses. I trust he'll come up with a game-plan to contain Watson and the offense should be able to do enough against a bad defense.

My editor, R.J. White, had a great stat over at SportsLine: Since 2012, the Seahawks are 21-7-2 against the spread in prime time and 22-15-2 against the spread against playoff teams. On Monday night (prime time), the Seahawks will host the Vikings (a likely playoff team).

Kirk Cousins has demonstrated the ability to beat winning teams and win in prime time this season. This pick isn't about him. I think he'll do just fine against a Seahawks defense that is improving (suddenly up to 16th in DVOA after dominating the Eagles). The pick is more about Russell Wilson. I just trust him more than Cousins in a big spot. Related: Wilson has been the Seahawks quarterback since 2012 and as the stat above illustrates, Wilson usually performs under pressure against good teams. He needs a big performance to catch Jackson in the MVP race and I think that's what he'll get. The Vikings' defense is top-10 by DVOA, but once you look at the actual numbers, you'll see there's a near identical gap between 10th (the Vikings) and first (the Patriots), and 10th (the Vikings) and 32nd (the Dolphins). To put it another way, Wilson is going up against a defense that is susceptible.

The Seahawks have lost only one game this season by double-digits and it came at the hands of the unstoppable Ravens. So at the very least, I feel like Wilson will have the ball in his hands with a chance to win the game. I'll take that scenario every time. Expect a close game. And expect Wilson to lead the Seahawks to an important win as they look to chase down the 49ers in the NFC West.

I was a little worried last week when I realized the Cardinals were on their bye week, because I've been riding their recent wave of success. I managed to go 5-0 even without them, but it feels good to get them back. I love their chances to cover against the Rams this week -- and I think they'll win too.

The Cardinals are 3-7-1, but more importantly -- at least for the purposes of this column -- they're 7-3-1 against the spread, including 7-2-1 as underdogs against the spread. Kyler Murray is already a better quarterback than Jared Goff. In his past seven starts, Murray's averaged 233.1 passing yards and 43.6 rushing yards per game, and has racked up 12 total touchdowns (two rushing) and only one interception. Goff hasn't thrown a touchdown in over a month. In his past three starts, he's averaging 6.5 yards per attempt and has thrown five interceptions. Over the course of the entire season, Murray has been better by a wide margin -- which bears out in the advanced metrics. Murray is ninth in total QBR. Goff is 30th. The point being, the Cardinals have the better quarterback.

As a team, the Cardinals (19th in DVOA) are not that far behind the Rams (15th in DVOA). So, I like them to at least cover and probably win.

Sing it with me:

Andy Reid off the bye. Andy Reid off the bye. Andy Reid off the bye.

In his coaching career, Reid is 17-3 straight up following his team's bye week. But even if the Chiefs weren't coming off their bye week, I'd still love their chances to smash the Raiders for two very simple reasons: The Chiefs are a good team and the Raiders are not a good team.

The Raiders fooled some into thinking they might be good after ripping off three straight wins over the Lions, Chargers, and Bengals, but after their blowout loss to the Jets on Sunday, they now own a negative-56 point differential -- the seventh-worst in the league. They're 6-1 in one-score games, meaning all six of their wins have come by one score. In other words, they're more lucky than good. And I don't think they're going to be within one score of the Chiefs at Arrowhead on Sunday.

For all of their defensive struggles and the two-and-a-half game injury to Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are still 7-4 and, for the sake of comparison, they sport a plus-52 point differential. Mahomes continues to play at an MVP level even if the injury pretty much disqualified him from serious MVP consideration. He's been the league's best quarterback by DVOA, which measures value per play, and only Lamar Jackson has posted a higher total QBR than him. On Sunday, he faces a Raiders defense that is 31st in DVOA. Only the Dolphins have been worse defensively.

Andy Reid off a bye. Mahomes against a terrible defense. And a bad Raiders team on the road against a good Chiefs team. I'll take the Chiefs to win and cover the spread.