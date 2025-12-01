And then there were 45. Circa Survivor, the world's largest legal gambling competition with an $18.7 million prize, saw a historic bloodbath in Week 13. Several big underdogs won outright, and now the record field that began with 18,718 entries is down to 45. Each surviving entry ($1,000 cost before the season) carries an implied value of $415,955.

First, all four dogs won outright on Thanksgiving and Black Friday -- its own separate week, 13a, in the contest. The Ravens and Eagles went down as 7.5-point favorites, while the Lions and Chiefs fell as field-goal favorites. That cut the remaining field all the way from 900 to 49.

Remarkably, two people did not submit a pick for Week 13a, erasing their chance at millions. It is unclear if they did not understand the rules requiring a Thanksgiving pick, simply missed the deadline. or failed to submit a pick for another reason. The 49 entries that survived to Week 13b were actually fewer than the 53 that survived the Thanksgiving mini-week last season.

Then on Sunday, the Panthers intercepted MVP favorite Matthew Stafford twice, beating the Rams outright as 10.5-point dogs. Four more entries bit the dust. Those were the only casualties of Week 13b, with one entry pending on New England.

"What an incredibly simple yet beautifully complex contest," said Jeff Benson, Circa Sports' director of sportsbook operations. "All four dogs win outright [on Thanksgiving and Black Friday] and totally turn the contests upside down. This is a holiday weekend people will remember for a long time."

Grandissimo ends abruptly

The inaugural Circa Grandissimo, which drew 69 entries at $100,000 apiece, ended abruptly on Black Friday: Of the six surviving entries to Week 13a, three took the Ravens and three took the Eagles.

Those six entries received $1.15 million apiece.

"We never thought we would get 69 people to participate in a $100,000 entry-fee contest," Circa owner Derek Stevens said. "With the highest entry fee football contest ever, we were simply hoping to get 15 entrants."

Stevens called it "an unbelievable ending," not to mention the incredible sweat for the three entries that were alive until Friday's Philly loss to Chicago. They had an easy opportunity to hedge during the 24-15 Bears' win.

MVP shakeup

The Rams' Matthew Stafford saw his MVP chances take a hit with his two-interception performance in L.A.'s 31-28 loss at Carolina. Stafford had thrown an NFL-record 28 touchdown passes without an INT until Panthers safety Nick Scott picked off Stafford's first-quarter tipped pass in the end zone.

Stafford fell from -250 to +110 to win MVP at Caesars Sportsbook, with New England's Drake Maye close behind at +135. Dak Prescott (+1000), Jordan Love (+1400) and Josh Allen (+1800) are not out of it. Maye plays on Monday night against the 2-10 Giants.

"The biggest mover has been Dak Prescott, surging from 150-1 to 10-1 in just a week," said Joey Feazel, Caesars Sportsbook's head of football. "As the Cowboys fight to stay relevant in the playoff hunt, Dak backers are hoping for a strong finish over the next few weeks."

Prescott has accounted for nine touchdowns (one rushing) during Dallas' three-game win streak. He has a relatively favorable schedule remaining: at Detroit, vs. Minnesota, vs. Chargers, at Washington, at Giants.