Much of Week 13's action took place on Thanksgiving, but there's still plenty of quality games on tap on Sunday. The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans meet for an AFC South clash, the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks will play the Sam Darnold Bowl in the Pacific Northwest, and the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers collide in the Steel City. We've built a three-leg parlay at BetMGM with spread picks for each game that pays out at better than 6-1.

NFL Week 13 big games parlay at BetMGM

Colts -3.5 vs. Texans

Vikings +11.5 at Seahawks

Steelers -3 vs. Bills

Final odds: +628 (wager $100 to win $628) at BetMGM



Colts -3.5

Indianapolis came up short at Arrowhead Stadium, but the Colts remain one of the best teams in the NFL. As good as Houston's defense is, this Indy offense should still be able to carry the day here -- even if it means winning by more than a field goal. Look for a big game from Jonathan Taylor and for the Colts to carry the day at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Vikings +11.5

Max Brosmer can't be worse than J.J. McCarthy, right? The former Michigan quarterback has historically bad for the Vikings, who pretty clearly gambled wrong when they let Darnold walk away to Seattle. Darnold will likely be eager to show his former team just how much they screwed up, but this is a lot of points. If Brosmer can actually feed Justin Jefferson, the Vikings can cover -- which they do in 55% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations.

Steelers +3

This is all about the Bills' offensive line issues. Both Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown are out for Buffalo, which isn't what Josh Allen wanted to hear after being sacked eight times in Week 12. Aaron Rodgers will also be suiting up for the Steelers. Buffalo could still win, but the Steelers should at the very least be able to keep this within a field goal at home.