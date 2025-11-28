What an unbelievable day of Thanksgiving football we got. Let's ignore most of the bets we put in for those games because they didn't go perfectly. Hopefully your Amon-Ra St. Brown bets all got refunded by injury protection! Fortunately we've got a beautiful Black Friday Game to bounce back, with the Eagles and Bears squaring off in a massive NFC matchup.

We've got a spread pick and props galore for this Black Friday game. Let's go win some bets!

Best bets for Bears vs. Eagles on Black Friday

Bears +7 at Eagles

This is a little terrifying because the Bears, who are somehow 8-3 and leading the NFC North, feel like something of a layup catching 7 points on the road. Imagine giving a first-place team 7 points! It's crazy. But the Eagles are the type of team that can stomp you. Their defense is playing great, and they really started to click offensively -- before the second half against Dallas, that is.

Up 21-0, the Eagles gave up 24 straight points to the Cowboys to lose a stunner last week. That's lingering with me, especially because the Bears are a pretty similar team to Dallas.

Offensively, Caleb Williams is still a little inconsistent, but Ben Johnson has this team rolling. I think we could see great games from Colston Loveland, Rome Odunze and D.J. Moore here, simply because Chicago has myriad weapons to keep a team on its toes.

Defensively, I don't love the Bears at all. But I'm also wary of whether or not the Eagles will actually be able to get things going through the air for a full 60 minutes. Maybe this is a (finally) Saquon Barkley game, but we've got to see it before we can believe it.

Philly has shown life in the passing game several times this year, but not consistently. And if Dallas can storm back from down 21-0, I think the Bears are capable of busting through the back door if they aren't keeping this close throughout.

Bears vs. Eagles player props

Saquon Barkley Over 77.5 rushing yards

There's not much better than buying low on market perception of an NFL superstar, and we're buying about as low on Saquon Barkley as we can.

For large stretches of last season and then again early this year, Barkley's rushing yards props were set in the 90s and even in triple digits. Now we need him to land just shy of 80 rushing yards to hit this one.

Barkley cleared this number two weeks ago on a whopping 26 carries, and I think the Eagles are very much aware that after winning two games with Barkley toting the rock 48 times, they came away with a loss after he got just 10 carries against Dallas despite the hefty lead.

Kevin Patullo is under fire right now and he'll likely go back to his bread and butter, which is giving Barkley the football early and often. We need him to pop one or just grind away a Philly win to pull this off, but both are extremely viable possibilities.

Rome Odunze Over 3.5 receptions

This is a touch juicy, which we don't love, especially considering the reasonably low reception numbers for Odunze in the last few weeks. But Odunze, despite the scarce receptions, has been a target hog for Williams, garnering a whopping 25 looks from his quarterback in a three-week span.

The Bears are likely going to have to pass a reasonable number of times in this one, and I think Odunze has gotten back to being the focal point of the offense, despite the breakout game from D.J. Moore last week.

If this game features any sort of offensive explosiveness, Odunze should benefit in a big way and getting to four catches is not an unreasonable ask at all. If the Bears come out aggressive and pass early, we could get here by halftime.

Luther Burden III longest reception Over 16.5 yards

Burden isn't a volume monster when it comes to the passing game for Chicago, but that's just the nature of being the third wheel behind Odunze and Moore.

He is, however, someone Johnson loves to get involved on plays designed to move the ball deep -- plays that are designed specifically for Burden.

We've seen him bust out several big plays this season, and over the last three weeks he's come on strong as a vertical attacking option, popping over this number in each of the last three games.

Because Chicago is a big road dog in a monster game for the NFC standings, I fully expect Johnson to have some designed downfield stuff for Burden -- and think we could get this early.

Anytime touchdown picks

This is an obvious principle kind of play for me. You put Jalen Hurts at even money to score a touchdown and I'm backing it.

The Tush Push factor here is pretty obvious, and Hurts is more than willing to scramble and create rushing opportunities outside of just the Eagles' signature play.

Barkley is one of the best backs of the last few decades and would be a goal-line monster on any other team, but the Eagles simply won't go away from doing their signature short-yardage play.

Hurts should really never be this cheap, but he's been undervalued again and we're going to ride it.

Colston Loveland

Loveland, who was taken ahead of Tyler Warren in the 2025 draft, has really come into his own the last few weeks. He's shown why Ben Johnson wanted to draft him as high as the Bears did, and while it's a long way away from knowing just exactly what type of player he is, the flashes have been there.

Philly can slow down tight ends, but I think the Eagles will be too busy concentrating on other aspects of the offense to focus primarily on Loveland, and this price is just fantastic for someone who has three touchdowns in his last four games to go along with a robust 20 targets in that same stretch.