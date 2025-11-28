The NFL's 2025 Thanksgiving Thursday action couldn't have provided a spicier start to the Week 13 action. All three underdogs -- the Green Bay Packers (three-point underdog and won 31-24 at the Detroit Lions), the Dallas Cowboys (three-and-a-half-point underdog and won 31-28 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs) and the Cincinnati Bengals (eight-point underdog and won 32-14 at the Baltimore Ravens).That's about as wild of a way to kick off Week 13 as anyone could have asked for.

What other stunning surprises could go down in Week 13's weekend NFL slate? Let's take a gander with five bold predictions.

Tennessee Titans upset Jacksonville Jaguars to end 10-game home losing streak

The Tennessee Titans have failed to protect their home field as they are currently on a 10-game home losing streak. That's going to change on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars have been playing with fire against inferior opponents in three of the last four weeks: they needed overtime to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9, they blew a 19-point lead in a loss at the Houston Texans in Week 10 and they needed overtime to defeat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12.

This week, Jacksonville will get burned in Tennessee. First overall pick quarterback Cam Ward is starting to find his stride with over 250 yards passing in four of his last seven starts and no giveaways in two of his last three starts. Ward also produced two touchdowns (one passing and one rushing) in a one-score loss (30-24) against the 8-3 Seattle Seahawks in Week 12. He'll produce similar statistics in Week 13 against the Jaguars, and this time, Ward and the Titans will win.

Bears upset defending Super Bowl LIX champion Eagles in double-digit road win

The NFC North division leader entering Week 13 wasn't the Green Bay Packers. Nor was it the Detroit Lions, the team that has held the division crown at the end of each of the last two seasons. It's the Chicago Bears, who are off to an 8-3 start under first-year head coach Ben Johnson. They've won eight of their last nine games.

However, each of the last four wins -- at the Cincinnati Bengals (47-42), vs. the New York Giants (24-20), at the Minnesota Vikings (19-17) and vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers (31-28) -- have been by somewhere between one and five points and against teams that would all miss the playoffs if the season ended today. That's going to change on Friday when they head to Philadelphia to face the Eagles (8-3), who entered the week as the NFC East division leaders and the conference's No. 2 seed.

This week, quarterback Caleb Williams and Chicago prove their legitimacy by knocking off the defending Super Bowl champions in their own building thanks to a laser show from Williams to wide receiver Rome Odunze and DJ Moore not unlike what Dak Prescott, George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb did to the Eagles last week in Dallas. Not only will the underdog Bears, seven-point underdogs according to FanDuel, win, they'll win by double-digits for a signature victory.

Cleveland Browns All-Pro edge rusher Myles Garrett is on pace to make NFL history. He currently leads the league with 18.0 sacks this season, his single-season career-high and the Browns' franchise record, which is a 27.5-sack pace. That would be five more than the NFL's single-season record of 22.5 held by Hall of Famer Michael Strahan and Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro edge rusher T.J. Watt. Garrett also has 13.0 sacks in the last four games, which is the same amount of sacks that the player in second place -- New York Giants Pro Bowl edge rusher Brian Burns -- has for the entire season.

However, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will evade his clutches. Purdy's blindside protector at left tackle remains 11-time Pro Bowler Trent Williams, and he is still performing at an elite level this season. Williams' 87.9 Pro Football Focus offensive grade is the second-best in the NFL among offensive tackles this season, trailing only Detroit Lions All-Pro Penei Sewell (95.9). San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan will have Purdy getting the ball out quickly with plenty of checkdown opportunities for running back Christian McCaffrey, who leads the NFL in both scrimmage yards (1,581) and touches (298) this season.

That will lead to Garrett having just his fourth game of the season without a sack.

Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson snaps six-game streak under 100 yards vs. Seahawks

Normally, predicting 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson hitting 100 yards receiving wouldn't be a bold prediction. However, he's on a six-game streak under 100 yards receiving, which is the longest such streak of his career. That's not because Jefferson has forgotten how to play football -- he's the NFL's all-time receiving yards per game leader with a 93.5 average.

It's because of the struggle of his quarterback, 2024 10th overall pick J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy ranks last among all qualified quarterbacks this season in completion percentage (54.1%), touchdown-to interception ratio (6-10, 0.6) and passer rating (57.9). How big of a bust is McCarthy through his first six starts? He ranks 853rd out of 854 qualified passers in the 21st century in expected points added (EPA) per dropback (-0.34). The player McCarthy is ahead of is JaMarcus Russell's -0.41 EPA per dropback in 2009, according to The Ringer.

Jefferson will overcome McCarthy's struggles, if he plays on Sunday (he's been limited in practice with concussion symptoms), or the inexperience of undrafted quarterback Max Brosmer (three career games, no starts) to go over 100 against one of the NFC's legit contenders in the Seattle Seahawks.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford throws INT vs. banged up Panthers secondary

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has thrown 27 consecutive passing touchdowns without an interception to pass Tom Brady for the longest such single-season streak, per CBS Sports Research. Brady did throw for 26 passing touchdowns in a row. Stafford has 25 passing touchdowns and no interceptions across the last eight games.

Even with top cornerback Jaycee Horn (concussion) not practicing this week, Carolina will intercept Stafford. Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown, whose Pro Football Focus defensive grade (77.7) is tied for the eighth-best in the league among defensive tackles, will create some interior pressure to get the 37-year-old quarterback to make an errant throw into the arms of a Panthers defender.