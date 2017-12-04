NFL Week 13 Celebration Grades: 'D+' for big man's Lambeau Leap, 'A' for Dirty Bird

It's another Monday and Week 13 is just about in the books, so -- as is tradition -- it's time for our weekly installment of taking NFL player celebrations way too seriously with some full-on breakdowns!

Let's do the damn thing.

Eating that W

Jameis Winston may never live down his cringeworthy pregrame speech that included eating a 'W' earlier in the season. The Ravens clearly haven't forgotten about it and, on Sunday, some of Joe Flacco's teammates dared him to open up his postgame presser by mocking Winston. Flacco went for it and he nailed it. Most importantly -- and here's where Jameis should take some notes -- he waited until AFTER actually getting the win. It's not technically an on-field celebration so I won't give it a grade, but just know this is elite trolling.

Joe Flacco's eating Ws today 😂 pic.twitter.com/u4GKOYLbu4 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 3, 2017

Plus-sized Lambeau Leap

Big men don't often get the chance to score a touchdown, so when they do they have to take advantage with a celebration fit for the occasion. Packers defensive end Dean Lowry got his chance on Sunday and, with the game in Green Bay, there was really only one option -- Lambeau Leap.

Unfortunately for Lowry, his size overshadowed his vertical on the celebration and he struggled to hoist himself up into the crowd. My favorite part is him briefly trying to swing his leg up for leverage, then quickly deciding he was fine with just dangling from the wall instead. It's certainly not the best Lambeau Leap I've ever seen, but it's also not John Kuhn bad either.

Grade: D+

Techno Sundays

The development and progression of the Seahawks' "Techno Thursdays" has been interesting to track, and the movement inspired another celebration on Sunday night against the Eagles. This one wasn't quite as good as the Techno Flute routine earlier in the year, but team-inspired celebrations are always pretty neat. We're going to need The Link to start blaring techno music after touchdowns to really bring it all home.

Grade: C-

Terrell Suggs jumps on it

The Apache dance has been done plenty of times before, so to really impress with it you have to pull out something special. Terrell Suggs didn't exactly do that here, but I will give him credit for a tight, clean showcase. The backup dancing from Willie Henry was pretty solid too.

Grade: C

Sumo!

After a first half touchdown against the Chargers, Browns tight end David Njoku got his sumo stomp on in the end zone. The best part of this is the synchronized jump with his teammates, but I will say I'm disappointed there was no actual sumo wrestling involved. That could have brought the grade to a whole 'nother level. Missed opportunity ... but then again, the Browns are all about missed opportunities.

Grade: C

Return of the King

Bold move by Kenyan Drake to remind Miami of what they once had in LeBron James, but it was a pretty decent celebration. Not quite as good as the Michigan Wolverines player who trolled James after a touchdown against Ohio State, though.

Grade: C

Spin City

This is a case of getting the most out of a very simple celebration. Spinning the football is done pretty much every week, but rarely does it wind up as mesmerizing as this one. The way Josh Doctson snaps the ball out of his hands ... the way it bounces off the turf and into a spin ... the tight spin keeping it upright ... it's all pretty magical. Pedestrian idea but magnificent execution.

Grade: B

he just took the ball to Spin class pic.twitter.com/6SqjpqR7Zp — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 1, 2017

Layup line

Using the uprights as a basketball hoop is nothing new, but in most cases we see players "dunk" the football. On Sunday in Tennessee, not only did we see a layup, we also saw a full layup line -- the Titans are clearly suckers for the technical aspect of basketball rather than going for style points.

Unfortunately, it wasn't the most organized and fluid layup line anyone has ever seen, so we'll have to deduct points for sloppiness. Practice makes perfect, though.

Grade: B

Leonard from the line

While we're on the subject of basketball, Leonard Fournette and his fellow Jaguars teamed up for a free-throw celebration after a touchdown Sunday in Jacksonville. They were clearly well-prepared, as it was executed to near perfection. Players knew where to line up in the paint and they even remembered to box out. Of course, Fournette had to play his part from the line as well ... but his form was great and he nailed it.

Grade: A-

Tug of war

Baltimore's Alex Collins scored a touchdown during the Ravens' big win on Sunday and he followed it up with a strong celebration -- literally. Collins took on four teammates in a tug of war battle and the acting from the entire ensemble may be impressive enough to earn them a nomination at the Academy Awards this spring. They did a great job feeding off one another and had their timing down pat. The result was a very, very good celebration.

Grade: A

Dirty Bird flies home

I'm a huge fan of a celebration synonymous with a player or team being used against them, so Jerick Mckinnon busting out the classic Dirty Bird celebration against the Falcons on Sunday was pretty great. Mckinnon is from Atlanta so it could have been a tribute more than a troll, but either way it had to sting a little bit for Falcons fans. Mckinnon's clearly had a bit of practice with the dance, as it was a very clean, very smooth showing.

Grade: A