We've made it to Thanksgiving week! Beginning on Thursday, we're going to be jam-packed with NFL football, so get ready for a marathon to pair alongside your turkey, stuffing and gravy.

On the holiday, we have a stellar tripleheader slate, beginning with Packers-Lions, then Chiefs-Cowboys, and concluding in Baltimore with the Bengals taking on the Ravens. Meanwhile, the league's Black Friday standalone game is suddenly a heavyweight matchup between the Bears and Eagles from Philly. Of course, there's still plenty of action during the Sunday slate, and we wrap things up on Monday night in Foxborough where the Patriots host the Giants. That's a five-day stretch where we'll have some variety of the NFL for four days. What a time to be alive!

The only thing that pairs better with football than Thanksgiving is gambling. These matchups are as juicy as the turkey we're all about to eat later this week, but what do the oddsmakers think is going to happen? Below, we'll take our first look at the lines for Week 13 and how the sportsbooks are handicapping these matchups.

Week 13 early odds

All lines via FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 bet; all games on Sunday unless noted.

Game Early line Early total Early moneyline Packers at Lions (Thursday) Lions -3 49.5 Packers +135, Lions -164 Chiefs at Cowboys (Thursday) Chiefs -3.5 51.5 Chiefs -198, Cowboys +166 Bengals at Ravens (Thursday) Ravens -7.5 51.5 Bengals +320, Ravens -405 Bears at Eagles (Friday) Eagles -7 44.5 Bears +290, Eagles -360 Cardinals at Buccaneers Buccaneers -2.5 45.5 Cardinals +114, Buccaneers -134 Falcons at Jets Falcons -2.5 39.5 Falcons -136, Jets +116 Texans at Colts Colts -3.5 44.5 Texans +168, Colts -200 Jaguars at Titans Jaguars -6.5 41.5 Jaguars -370, Titans +295 Rams at Panthers Rams -9.5 46.5 Rams -752, Panthers +530 Saints at Dolphins Dolphins -5.5 42.5 Saints +240, Dolphins -295 49ers at Browns 49ers -6.5 40.5 49ers -300, Browns +245 Vikings at Seahawks Seahawks -9.5 42.5 Vikings +410, Seahawks -549 Bills at Steelers Bills -4.5 47.5 Bills -225, Steelers +188 Raiders at Chargers Chargers -9.5 41.5 Raiders +430, Chargers -592 Broncos at Commanders Broncos -6.5 43.5 Broncos -350, Commanders +280 Giants at Patriots (Monday) Patriots -7.5 47.5 Giants +350, Patriots -450

NFL Week 12 Monday Night Football betting guide: Best bets, props, prediction for Panthers vs. 49ers Will Brinson

Notable movement, trends

Packers at Lions (Thursday)

Detroit opened as a 3-point favorite over Green Bay, and that's held coming out of Week 12 as both NFC North clubs came away with wins. That said, the Packers faced much easier sledding in a blowout win over Minnesota, while the Lions needed overtime to fend off the Giants. The Lions are 3-2 ATS at Ford Field this season, which is far more trustworthy than how the Packers have performed on the road this season. Green Bay is 1-4 as the away team this season, which is tied for the second-lowest cover rate in the NFL.

Chiefs at Cowboys (Thursday)

Jerry Jones will open up AT&T Stadium for Thanksgiving with his team a home underdog, despite a miraculous comeback on Sunday over the Eagles. Dallas is catching 3.5 points against the Chiefs, which is unchanged from the open. Kansas City had an impressive win in its own right, taking down the Colts at Arrowhead to bump them back above .500. However, they are a bit of a different team on the road than they are at home. On the road this season, the Chiefs are just 1-3 ATS (all of which also came with them as an away favorite). The Cowboys are 2-0 ATS as a home underdog.

Bengals at Ravens (Thursday)

Baltimore finds itself in first place in the AFC North after winning its fifth straight game on Sunday, coupled with Pittsburgh falling to Chicago. The Ravens will look to maintain their standing as a 7.5-point favorite over the Bengals, who lost to the Patriots at home. The big intrigue for this game will be the status of quarterback Joe Burrow. Despite practicing last week, he did not suit up in Week 12, but could be in line to make his return for this matchup. Once official word comes in on Burrow, it'll be curious to see if this line dips under the touchdown threshold. This season, Baltimore is 2-4 ATS at home, while Cincinnati is 1-4 ATS on the road.

Bears at Eagles (Friday)

Philadelphia is reeling from a 21-point collapse against the Cowboys on Sunday, but it hasn't shaken the confidence in the oddsmakers. The Eagles remain a touchdown favorite over the Bears, who just beat the Steelers. Chicago has been one of the best teams to back in 2025, owning a 7-4 ATS record, which includes a 4-2 ATS road record. As for the Eagles, they are 3-2 ATS at Lincoln Financial Field this season.

Cardinals at Buccaneers

The odds for this game have seen a rather dramatic shift. Tampa Bay opened as a 5.5-point favorite, but that has since dipped below a field goal to -2.5. That's due to Baker Mayfield suffering a left shoulder injury on Sunday night, where he was unable to play in the second half. If he's sidelined for this upcoming matchup, that'll thrust Teddy Bridgewater in as the starter, and drastically even the scales with Arizona. Moreover, Raymond James Stadium hasn't been kind to the Bucs this season as they are just 1-3 ATS at home in 2025. Meanwhile, the Cardinals have been one of the best road teams to back this season, entering Week 13 with a 4-1 ATS record.

Falcons at Jets

Atlanta opened as a 1.5-point road favorite over the Jets, and that advantage has only increased since. The spread has jumped up to Falcons -2.5 after Kirk Cousins was able to lead the team to a win over New Orleans, while the Jets failed to upset the Ravens with Tyrod Taylor under center. Atlanta is 3-2 ATS on the road this season, but is 0-2 ATS as road favorites. As a home underdog, the Jets are 2-2 ATS.

Texans at Colts

This is a massive game for the AFC South, with the Texans just two games behind the Colts for first place. It remains to be seen if C.J. Stroud will return for this game after missing the last few weeks due to a concussion. With his status still in doubt, the Colts are laying 3.5 points at home. Indy has defended Lucas Oil Stadium well in 2025, owning a 4-1 ATS record, which is the second-best cover rate (80%) in the league. Meanwhile, Houston is just 1-4 ATS on the road this season.

Jaguars at Titans

Jacksonville opened as a touchdown favorite over Tennessee, but folks seem to like the Titans at that number. The spread has since dipped below the 7-point threshold to Jaguars -6.5. Jacksonville is 2-3 ATS on the road this season, which includes a 1-1 ATS mark as a road favorite. The Titans are 3-3 ATS at home this season.

Rams at Panthers

Carolina still has its Week 12 matchup to play on Monday night, but it is looking at a lofty spread in Week 13. The Panthers are catching 9.5 points at home as they gear up to host the Rams. Los Angeles looks like a true Super Bowl contender after blowing out the Buccaneers on Sunday night, and Matthew Stafford is the MVP front-runner at the moment. Given how well they've played, it's no surprise to see them laying such a big number, especially as they are 3-1 ATS on the road this year. As for the Panthers, they are 3-2 ATS at home and 3-1 ATS as a home underdog.

Saints at Dolphins

Miami was on the bye in Week 12, so the Dolphins have a rest advantage over the Saints, who faced off against the Falcons on Sunday. The Dolphins opened as a 4.5-point favorite, but that advantage has since ticked up to -5.5. Miami is 3-2 ATS at Hard Rock Stadium, while the Saints are 2-3 ATS on the road.

49ers at Browns

San Francisco still has to play its Week 12 matchup on Monday, so this line could see some more movement depending on what happens in that contest. That said, folks seem to be buying in a bit on this Browns team after Shedeur Sanders was able to lead them to a victory in his first career start. The Niners opened as a 7-point favorite on the road, and that has since dropped below the touchdown threshold to -6.5. San Francisco is 5-2 ATS on the road this season, while the Browns are a league-best 4-0 ATS at home.

Vikings at Seahawks

Seattle opened as an 8.5-point favorite over the Vikings, and that has jumped up to 9.5 as of Monday morning. That could be due to Minnesota looking lost at quarterback with the J.J. McCarthy experiment struggling mightily for the organization. Now, he'll need to go throw for throw with Sam Darnold, who is 3-2 ATS at home this season. Meanwhile, Minnesota is just 2-2 ATS on the road.

Bills at Steelers

Buffalo opened as a 4.5-point favorite, and that's held coming into Monday. The Bills played on Thursday night, so they are coming off a mini-bye, while the Steelers fell to the Bears on Sunday in Chicago. This is a monumental game for both clubs, who are fighting for wild card positioning. Buffalo currently sits as the No. 7 seed, and the Steelers are right behind them as the No. 8 seed. On top of the playoff implications, the key storyline will be the status of Aaron Rodgers, who missed Week 12 due to a fractured left wrist. If he plays, it'll be interesting to see if this line tightens. Buffalo is just 2-3 ATS on the road this season, while Pittsburgh is 3-2 ATS at home (1-1 ATS as home underdog).

Raiders at Chargers

Las Vegas is in a bad way, falling to 2-9 on the season after losing to the Browns at home. Geno Smith was sacked 10 times in the losing effort, and that defeat resulted in the firing of offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. Now, they'll need to gear up for a divisional battle against the Chargers, who are coming off the bye. With all that in mind, it's not a surprise to see the Chargers as a 9.5-point favorite. L.A. will look to improve its 2-2-1 ATS record at SoFi Stadium this season against a Las Vegas club that is 2-3 ATS on the road.

Broncos at Commanders

Denver and Washington were both on the bye in Week 12, so the rest advantage is nonexistent. The Broncos are a 6.5-point favorite on the road, where they are 2-1-1 ATS this season. As for the Commanders, they'll look to improve on their 2-3 ATS record at home, which includes a 0-2 ATS record as a home underdog.

Giants at Patriots (Monday)

New England opened as a touchdown favorite over the Giants, but that spread has since jumped to Patriots -7.5. New York just fired defensive coordinator Shane Bowen after the team fell to the Lions in overtime, where they allowed 34 points and 494 yards of total offense. Meanwhile, the Patriots won their ninth straight game after taking down the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday, but that victory did come at a price, with starting left tackle Will Campbell being carted off with a knee injury. New England is 7-4-1 ATS on the season, but is a bit more vulnerable at Gillette Stadium, where it is 2-3-1 ATS. The Giants are 4-3 ATS on the road.