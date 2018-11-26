NFL Week 13 early odds: Floundering Packers open as double-digit favorites, Raiders huge home 'dogs

With four losses in their past five games, the Packers' season is slowly falling apart, but despite the apparent trouble in Green Bay, oddsmakers still seem to have some faith in Aaron Rodgers.

In the early odds for Week 13, the Packers have opened as a 14-point favorite over the Arizona Cardinals, which is the third-biggest point spread of the 2018 season. The fact that the Packers are favored by two touchdowns is a little surprising and that's mostly because Green Bay has almost never been favored by this much at any point during Rodgers' career.

This game will mark just the fifth time that the Packers have been favored by 14 or more points since Rodgers took over as starting quarterback in 2008. It hasn't happened since 2012 and it happened only once during the Packers' 15-1 season of 2011.

In the four prior games where Green Bay has been favored by this many with Rodgers, the Packers have gone 4-0 straight-up and 2-2 against the spread (ATS).

So why is a 4-6-1 team favored by two touchdowns?

One big reason likely has to do with the fact that Rodgers is basically unbeatable at home in December. Since 2009, Rodgers has gone 15-0 straight-up at Lambeau Field in December and 14-1 ATS. If you combine that with the fact that the Packers are unbeaten at home this year (4-0-1) and the fact that a domed team is going to have to play on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field -- it's supposed to be in the mid-30s on Sunday -- you have all ingredients for a giant point spread.

Rodgers at home in December is normally a lock, and now, oddsmakers are daring you to bet on it.

Of course, the Packers aren't the only heavy favorites in Week 13. One team is favored by 15 points over a division rival. With that in mind, let's get to the early odds and check out every point spread for Week 13.

NFL Week 13 early odds

All lines from Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, all games on Sunday unless noted. Keep in mind, the point spreads you see below represent the opening odds for Week 13. For the most up-to-date line on each game, you can click here)

Saints (10-1) at Cowboys (6-5), Thursday

Opening line: Saints -7

Game info: 12:30 p.m. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network

The Saints continue to be the safest bet in the NFL this year. Not only have they covered nine games in a row, but their 9-2 ATS mark is the best in the league. If you need another reason to like the Saints, they're undefeated on the road this year (5-0) and they've covered in every single one of those games. The Saints have also covered in every primetime game they've played this year (3-0). As for the Cowboys, they've also been kind of hot. Not only have they won three games in a row, but they've covered in each of those games. Since 2011, the Cowboys are 6-1 ATS in games where they're an underdog of a touchdown or more, which includes a straight-up 27-20 win over the Eagles in Week 10 when they were a 7.5-point underdog.

Ravens (6-5) at Falcons (4-7)

Opening line: Ravens -3

Game info: 1 p.m. ET, CBS (stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free)

If you like losing money, then betting on the Falcons should be right up your alley. The Falcons are 3-8 ATS on the season, which is tied for the worst mark in the NFL. They've also failed to cover in three straight games. The Falcons have also been horrible against AFC teams going 0-9 ATS in their past nine games (1-8 straight-up). As for the Ravens. they've been almost as bad against the opposite conference. Since the beginning of the 2016 season, the Ravens are 2-8 ATS against the NFC (3-7 straight-up). The Ravens are also 1-4 ATS in their past five games. One thing to keep an eye on here is who the starting quarterback will be for Baltimore. Lamar Jackson has started the past two games with Joe Flacco (hip) out, but that could change this week. Of course, don't look to John Harbaugh for any clues about who might start, because he's made it clear that he's not going to say.

Broncos (5-6) at Bengals (5-6)

Opening line: NO LINE

Game info: 1 p.m. ET, CBS (stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free)

This is one of two games with no opening line this week. The big reason we don't have a line here is because it's not clear who will be playing quarterback for the Bengals. Andy Dalton left Sunday's game with a thumb injury and didn't return. If Dalton can't go, backup Jeff Driskel will make his first career start. It might not matter who starts though, because the Bengals are in a rut. Cincinnati is just 1-5 ATS in their past six games, while the Broncos are the opposite at 5-1 ATS over their past six games. These two teams played last season in Denver, with the Bengals pulling out a 20-17 win and covering as a 2.5-point underdog.

Rams (10-1) at Lions (4-7)

Opening line: Rams -8.5

Game info: 1 p.m. ET, FOX (stream on fuboTV, try it for free)

Although the Rams have been one of the best teams in the NFL this year, they haven't been one of the best teams at covering the spread. Los Angeles is just 4-6-1 ATS, which includes a mark of 1-6-1 over its past eight games. Although the Rams haven't been covering, they are 10-0 straight-up under Sean McVay in games where they're favored by seven or more points. On the Lions' end, they're just 1-4 ATS in their past five games.

Cardinals (2-9) at Packers (4-6-1)

Opening line: Packers -14

Game info: 1 p.m. ET, FOX (stream on fuboTV, try it for free)

The Packers are one of two teams in the NFC this year that's still undefeated at home (4-0-1) and in those games, they've gone 3-2 ATS. Even though Aaron Rodgers has been the Packers' starter for the past 10 years, they're rarely favored by this many points. This is the most the Packers have been favored by since 2012. In Rodgers's career, the Packers are 22-2 straight-up when favored by double digits (13-11 ATS). This game will mark the third time this year that the Cardinals have been a double-digit underdog. In those three games, they're 0-3 straight-up, but 1-1-1 ATS.

Bills (4-7) at Dolphins (5-6)

Opening line: Dolphins -6.5

Game info: 1 p.m. ET, CBS (stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free)

The Dolphins are the last team you want to bet on when they're a big favorite. Over the past 10 years, the Dolphins are 2-13 ATS when favored by six or more points (9-6 straight-up). The Dolphins also lost to the Bills twice last year and went 0-2 ATS in those games. On the other hand, the Dolphins are 4-1 ATS at home this season, which is the second-best mark in the NFL. As for the Bills, they've won two straight games even though they were an underdog in both games.

Bears (8-3) at Giants (3-8)

Opening line: NO LINE

Game info: 1 p.m. ET, FOX (stream on fuboTV, try it for free)

With the status of Mitchell Trubisky still up in the air, oddsmakers have decided not to put an opening line on this game. Trubisky missed the Bears' Thanksgiving win over the Lions due to a shoulder injury and it's not clear if he'll be able to play on Sunday. If he can't go, then Chase Daniel will get the start. Even with Daniel on the field, the Bears did cover in Week 12 and they have now covered in five-straight games. Overall, the Bears are 8-3 ATS on the season, which is the third-best mark in the NFL. As for the Giants, they're 3-1-1 ATS in their past five games.

Panthers (6-5) at Buccaneers (4-7)

Opening line: Panthers -4

Game info: 1 p.m. ET, FOX (stream on fuboTV, try it for free)

If there's one road team you probably don't want to bet on this year, it's the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are 1-4 ATS in road games this season, which is tied for the worst mark in the NFL. Dating back to last season, they're 1-6 both straight-up and ATS in their past seven road games. The Panthers have also gone three-straight games without covering. Of course, one reason to like the Panthers is because they've dominated the Bucs over the past few years, going 8-2 straight-up in their past 10 games against Tampa and 7-3 ATS. As for the Bucs, they're just 2-6-1 ATS in their past nine games.

Colts (6-5) at Jaguars (3-8)

Opening line: Colts -3

Game info: 1 p.m. ET, CBS (stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free)

Since the beginning of the 2015 season, betting on the Colts in a game against the Jaguars has been an easy way to lose money. The Colts are 0-6-1 ATS against the Jags with that one push coming earlier this season in Week 10 when the Colts won 29-26 as a three-point favorite. On the Jags' end, they're in the middle of a midseason meltdown for the ages: They've lost seven in a row and they've gone 0-5-2 ATS in those games. Jacksonville's losing streak is currently the longest active one in the NFL. Speaking of streaks, the Colts have won five in a row and are 3-1-1 ATS in those games.

Browns (4-6-1) at Texans (7-3)

Opening line: Texans -4.5

Game info: 1 p.m. ET, CBS (stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free)

With their win on Sunday, the Browns ended a 25-game road losing streak, which was the second-longest in NFL history. Of course, they're still 1-4 straight-up on the road this season and 2-28 straight-up in their past 30 road games (11-18-1 ATS). The Texans have dominated this series over the past 10 years, going 4-0 both straight-up and ATS.

Jets (3-8) at Titans (5-5)

Opening line: Titans -9.5

Game info: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS (stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free)

Not only are the Jets 3-8 overall, but they're also 3-8 ATS, which is tied for the worst mark in the NFL this year. That ATS mark includes a 1-4 showing on the road, which is also tied for the worst mark in the NFL. The Jets are also on a five-game losing streak and they didn't cover in any of those games. If you're thinking about taking the Jets in an upset, the might be a bad idea. The Jets are 0-10 straight-up in the past 10 games where they've been an underdog of eight or more points (4-6 ATS).

Chiefs (9-2) at Raiders (2-9)

Opening line: Chiefs -15

Game info: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS (stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free)

Since hiring Andy Reid in 2013, the Chiefs have gone 8-2 straight-up against the Raiders and 7-3 ATS. It's not just the Raiders though, the Chiefs have basically dominated the entire division under Reid. In their past 20 games against AFC West teams, the Chiefs have gone 19-1 straight-up and 15-5 ATS. The Chiefs are also 8-2-1 ATS on the season, which is the second-best mark in the NFL. Kansas City is one of just two teams that has covered in every road game this year (5-0-1). As for the Raiders, this game marks just the ninth time in the past 10 years that they've been an underdog of 14 or more points. In those eight games, Oakland has gone 3-5 straight-up and 6-2 ATS.

Vikings (6-4-1) at Patriots (8-3)

Opening line: Patriots -7

Game info: 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX (stream on fuboTV, try it for free)

The Vikings could be in trouble on Sunday and that's because not only are the Patriots undefeated at home this year, but they're also 4-1 ATS, which is tied for the second-best home mark in the NFL. The Patriots have also covered in six of their past eight games. The Patriots also know how to cover a large spread: In the past 10 games where they've been favored by seven or more points, they've gone 8-2 both straight-up and ATS. On the Vikings' end, the team is an impressive 14-4 ATS against AFC teams since hiring Mike Zimmer in 2014 (11-7 straight-up). The Vikings are also 5-2-1 ATS in their past eight games.

49ers (2-9) at Seahawks (6-5)

Opening line: Seahawks -10

Game info: 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX (stream on fuboTV, try it for free)

This series has been pretty one-sided over the past few years with the Seahawks going 9-1 straight-up in their past 10 games against San Francisco (7-2-1 ATS). Also, the 49ers have been one of the worst road teams in the NFL this year, going 0-6 straight-up and 2-4 ATS. it's probably also worth mentioning that the 49ers have lost six-straight games in Seattle and gone 1-5 ATS in those games. Of course, the 49ers have actually done a pretty good job of covering when they're a huge underdog. The past five times they've been an underdog of 10 points or more, they've gone 4-1 ATS (0-5 straight-up). On the Seahawks' end, they're 5-1-1 ATS in their past seven games.

Chargers (8-3) at Steelers (7-3-1)

Opening line: Steelers -3.5

Game info: 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC (stream on fuboTV, try it for free)

Although the Steelers' six-game winning streak ended over the weekend, they've still been a pretty safe bet over the past few weeks, going 5-1-1 ATS in their past seven games. Of course, the Steelers' biggest advantage this week might be the fact that this game is being played at night. The Steelers are 12-1 straight-up in their past 13 primetime games (9-4 ATS) while the Chargers are just 2-8 straight-up in their past 10 games at night (4-5-1 ATS). One thing to like about the Chargers is that they're 4-1 ATS on the road this year, which is the second best mark in the AFC (4-1 straight-up). This will be the Chargers' third game in the eastern time zone this season with L.A. going 2-0 both straight-up and ATS in the two prior games.

Redskins (6-5) at Eagles (5-6), Monday

Opening line: Eagles -6.5

Game info: 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

The Eagles swept this series last season and covered in both games, and now they'll get to face a Redskins team that won't have Alex Smith. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean you should bet Philly and that's because they've had somer serious trouble covering the spread this year. The Eagles are 3-8 ATS on the season, which is tied for the worst mark in the NFL. They're also 0-4 ATS in the past four games where they've been favored by six or more points (3-1 straight-up). As for the Redskins, they're 7-4 ATS on the season, which ranks fifth in the NFL. On the other hand, the Redskins have been horrible in road primetime games. Over the past 10 years, they've gone 2-10 straight-up and 3-9 ATS.