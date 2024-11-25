Are you ready for some football? You better be because you're about to be jam-packed with NFL action throughout Thanksgiving week, with a trio of games on Thursday, a Black Friday game, and then our usual dosage on Sunday and Monday. That's four days of NFL over a five-day span, which seems like the ideal way to spend time after eating our body weight in turkey and stuffing.

The league is also heating up over the last few weeks, which makes sense as the calendar is set to flip to December. It's at this juncture that we are starting to get a true sense of the contenders and how the playoff picture will ultimately shake out, which makes each week that much more fascinating. As we turn our attention to the upcoming holiday slate, we will take our first look at the odds and get our impression on the early lines to see if there is anything they can tell us about who the betting markets believe will come out on top.

Week 13 early odds

Game Early line Early total Early moneyline Bears at Lions (Thursday) Lions -10.5 48.5 Bears +410, Lions -549 Giants at Cowboys (Thursday) Cowboys -4 38 Giants +164, Cowboys -198 Dolphins at Packers (Thursday) Packers -3.5 47.5 Dolphins +145, Packers -175 Raiders at Chiefs (Friday) Chiefs -13 42.5 Raiders +525, Chiefs -752 Cardinals at Vikings Vikings -4 46.5 Cardinals +164, Vikings -198 Texans at Jaguars Texans -5.5 43.5 Texans -238, Jaguars +195 Chargers at Falcons Chargers -1.5 47 Chargers -125, Falcons +105 Seahawks at Jets Seahawks -1.5 42 Seahawks -125, Jets +105 Titans at Commanders Commanders -6 44 Titans +205, Commanders -250 Colts at Patriots Colts -2.5 43 Colts -148, Patriots +124 Steelers at Bengals Bengals -2.5 47 Steelers +124, Bengals -148 Rams at Saints Rams -2 46.5 Rams -130, Saints +110 Buccaneers at Panthers Buccaneers -6 46 Buccaneers -270, Panthers +220 Eagles at Ravens Ravens -2.5 50 Eagles +120, Ravens -142 49ers at Bills Bills -6.5 46 49ers +250, Bills -310 Browns at Broncos (Monday) Broncos -5.5 41.5 Browns +190, Broncos -230

Notable movement, trends

Bears at Lions (Thursday)

The Lions opened as a 3.5-point favorite, but that number has since ballooned up to 10.5 as they are set to open up the Thanksgiving tripleheader by hosting the Bears. Detroit has been the best team to back against the spread this season as they enter Week 13, covering a remarkably 81.8% of their games. They also own a 16.1 average margin of victory, which is by far the highest in the league. They host a Chicago team that is coming off an overtime loss to Minnesota, but which was able to cover in that defeat. The Bears are a respectable 5-4-2 ATS on the season but struggle on the road. Away from Soldier Field, they are 0-3-1 ATS.

Giants at Cowboys (Thursday)

The Cowboys opened as 8-point favorites, but that has since dwindled to Cowboys -4. Both of these NFC East teams are enduring forgetful seasons, but Dallas is coming off a remarkable win against the Commanders on Sunday. As for the Giants, they were throttled by the Buccaneers at home in the first game post-Daniel Jones' release. While New York is just .500 on the road against the spread (2-2), it's far better than how Dallas has fared at home. The Cowboys are just one of two teams in the NFL that have yet to record an ATS win at home (0-5).

Dolphins at Packers (Thursday)

Thanksgiving night wraps up at Lambeau Field, where the Packers host the Dolphins. Green Bay opened as a 3-point favorite but has since added the hook, with the line sitting at Packers -3.5, which is notable. Both of these teams are coming off convincing wins in Week 12, both topping 30 points. The Packers are 3-3 ATS as the home team this season, while Miami is 3-2 ATS on the road.

Raiders at Chiefs (Friday)

The standalone Friday game takes place at Arrowhead, and there's a chance this could be a blowout. The Chiefs opened as a touchdown favorite, and that line has since leaped up Kansas City -13 in the wake of Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew going down for the year with a broken collarbone. That'll thrust either Aidan O'Connell (eligible to come off IR) or Desmond Ridder under center for Las Vegas against the defending champs. This is something of a break for a K.C. team that isn't playing its best ball despite a 10-1 record. The Chiefs narrowly escaped Week 12 with a win against a lowly Panthers club. That ATS loss now brings them to 5-6 ATS on the year. The Raiders, however, are 4-7 ATS overall and 2-4 ATS on the road.

Cardinals at Vikings

Minnesota opened as a 1.5-point favorite, and that line has since crossed multiple key numbers and now sits at Vikings -4. The Cardinals struggled to move the ball in a loss to Seattle on Sunday, while the Vikings outlasted Chicago in overtime to eke out a win. Arizona is 3-2 ATS on the road this season, but they take on a Vikings team that is among the best in the league against the number at home. Minnesota is 3-1 ATS at U.S. Bank Stadium this season with an average margin of victory of 9.8 points.

Texans at Jaguars

The Jaguars are coming off of their Week 12 bye and initially opened as a 1-point favorite at home for this matchup with Houston. That has since changed, however, and the Texans are now favored, laying 5.5 points on the road. The last we saw the Jaguars, they were hitting rock bottom, and it looked like a coaching change may be on the horizon. No such change came down over the break, so Doug Pederson will still be lurking on the sidelines in the AFC South head-to-head. Meanwhile, the Texans will be looking to rally after an improbable loss to the Titans at home on Sunday. The Jaguars are 2-2 ATS at home this season, while the Texans are 3-3 ATS on the road. As a road favorite, Houston is 2-2 ATS, and Jacksonville is 2-0 ATS as a home dog.

Chargers at Falcons

Atlanta is another team coming off its bye week, giving the Falcons a massive rest advantage over a Chargers team that is playing on Monday night to wrap up Week 12. Even with that disparity, Los Angeles has become a 1.5-point favorite after this line opened at Falcons -2.5. Atlanta is 2-4 ATS at home this season and failed to cover its lone game as a home underdog. The Chargers have been solid on the road this year with a 3-2 ATS record, which includes a 3-1 ATS mark as a road favorite.

Seahawks at Jets

The Jets are coming off a bye, but the vibes around the organization couldn't be any lower, with rumblings of Aaron Rodgers possibly being placed on injured reserve. They emerge from this break now as home underdogs to Seattle, which is laying 1.5 points after New York opened as a 4.5-point favorite. The Seahawks, who are currently in first place in the NFC West, are 0-0-1 ATS as a road favorite this season and 2-1-1 ATS away from Lumen Field overall. The Jets are 2-3 ATS at MetLife Stadium and 0-1 ATS in their lone game as a home dog.

Titans at Commanders

The Commanders ruined a lot of moneyline parlays in Week 12 after falling to the Cowboys after missing an extra point that would've sent the game to overtime. However, that isn't stopping the oddsmakers from making them nearly a touchdown favorite over the Titans, who are fresh off an upset win over the Texans on Sunday. This line opened at Commanders -1.5 and now sits at Commanders -6. Tennessee is a league-worst 2-9 ATS this season, but both of those ATS wins have come on the road. Meanwhile, the Commanders are 4-2 ATS at home.

Colts at Patriots

The Colts opened as a 2-point road favorite, and that advantage inched closer to them laying a full field goal as the line now sits at Colts -2.5. Indy couldn't do much of anything in a double-digit loss to the Lions, and the same can be said for New England, who were beaten soundly by the Dolphins in Miami. The Patriots are 1-3-1 ATS in Foxborough this season. They were also underdogs in each of those games. Meanwhile, the Colts have been a good road team to back, owning a 4-2 ATS record away from Lucas Oil Stadium. That said, the Colts did fail to cover their only game as a road favorite this season.

Steelers at Bengals

Cincinnati opened as a 5-point favorite, but that has since dropped below the field goal threshold and is now laying 2.5 points at home against Pittsburgh. The Bengals were on the bye in Week 12, but Pittsburgh will also be somewhat rested for this game after playing last Thursday. The Bengals have struggled to play within the number at home this season, as they are 1-4 ATS. As for the Steelers, they've been solid on the road heading into this game with a 4-2 ATS record away from Pittsburgh.

Rams at Saints

The Rams are coming off a loss to Philadelphia in prime time on Sunday night, but they are still a 2-point favorite over the Saints as they gear up for this road matchup at the Superdome. The Saints are coming off a bye week, so they'll have the rest advantage over L.A., along with playing at home, where they are 3-3 ATS on the year. The Saints are 2-2 ATS as home underdogs. With the Rams, they are 2-3 ATS on the road this year but are 2-0 ATS as away favorites.

Buccaneers at Panthers

The Buccaneers opened as a 2-point road favorite, and that has since increased to 6 points as they head to Carolina. The Panthers gave everything they had against the Chiefs on Sunday and nearly pulled off the upset, while the Bucs thrashed the Giants on the road. Carolina is 4-7 ATS on the season and 2-3 ATS as a home underdog. The Bucs, who are still trying to leap ahead in the NFC South standings, are 4-1 ATS on the road this season.

Eagles at Ravens

The Ravens still have their Week 12 matchup on Monday night, so these odds could continue to shift. That said, Baltimore is already starting to lose ground to the Eagles in this matchup. The Ravens opened as a 4-point favorite, and that has since dipped under the field goal threshold and sits at Ravens -2.5. As we saw on Sunday night, Philadelphia has been one of the best road teams to bet on this season and is 5-1 ATS as the away team entering Week 13. Baltimore is 2-2-1 ATS at home.

49ers at Bills

With the Niners quarterback situation in flux, it's no surprise to see the odds shift dramatically in this head-to-head. Initially, San Francisco was a 2-point road favorite over the Bills, but Buffalo is now laying 6.5 points leading into this matchup. Once Brock Purdy's status becomes a bit clearer, it wouldn't be surprising to see these odds move again. As things stand currently, Buffalo is 3-2 ATS at Highmark Stadium this season, while the 49ers are 1-4 ATS on the road.

Browns at Broncos (Monday)

Week 13 wraps up in Denver, where the Broncos host the Browns. We've seen a shift in the odds for this head-to-head as Cleveland initially opened as a 2-point favorite, but Denver has since become the favorite and is laying 5.5 points. The Broncos are 3-2 ATS this season at home, while the Browns are 2-3 ATS on the road.