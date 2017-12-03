NFL Week 13 Fantasy Football live updates, advice: Rankings, inactives, expert picks
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13 is right here
Week 13 of the 2017 NFL season is here -- and we are tracking all the key injury news and roster moves for Sunday's 14 games.
Below we'll have live highlights, scores, picks, and more as the NFL action unfolds Sunday.
If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.
Here's the schedule, which includes nine games kicking off at 1 p.m. ET:
Schedule
Sunday
Patriots at Bills, 1 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)
Chiefs at Jets, 1 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)
Colts at Jaguars, 1 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)
Texans at Titans, 1 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)
49ers at Bears, 1 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)
Vikings at Falcons, 1 p.m. on FOX (GameTracker)
Broncos at Dolphins, 1 p.m. on FOX (GameTracker)
Lions at Ravens, 1 p.m. on FOX (GameTracker)
Buccaneers at Packers, 1 p.m. on FOX (GameTracker)
Browns at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)
Panthers at Saints, 4:25 p.m. on FOX (GameTracker)
Rams at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. on FOX (GameTracker)
Giants at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. on FOX (GameTracker)
Eagles at Seahawks, 8:30 p.m. on NBC (GameTracker)
Monday
Steelers at Bengals, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN (GameTracker)
-
Aaron Rodgers targeting a Week 15 return
Rodgers is still recovering from a broken collarbone
-
Fisher eager for coaching opportunity
The Browns could be one fit for the ex-Rams coach who reached a Super Bowl with Tennessee
-
Cuts likely coming to NFL league office
Some owners believe cutting spending in the league office could placate Jerry Jones on some...
-
Kaepernick case discovery moves ahead
The NFL has complied in compiling correspondence from Kaepernick's lawyers' list of key search...
-
GMs, scouts preparing for busy offseason
A wealth of quarterbacks could be on the move this offseason, and plenty of teams will be...
-
Giants, Manning appear headed for split
Manning is said to have no thoughts of retiring this offseason, so he could be on the move
