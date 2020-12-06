It took three years, but it finally happened: Taysom Hill threw the first touchdown pass of his NFL career. Sean Payton has insisted for awhile now that Hill has what it takes to be the next Steve Young, and although that claim has raised some eyebrows around the NFL over the years, the Saints quarterback showed flashes of just how good he might be able to become during New Orleans' 21-16 win over Atlanta.

Not only did Hill use his feet to run all over the Falcons, but he also used his right-arm as he threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns. When these two teams met back in Week 11, Hill only threw 23 passes, but for this game, Payton decided to dial things up by having him throw 37 times and Hill responded by completing 27 of those passes.

The most impressive part of Hill's performance is that he constantly came through in the clutch. The Saints converted on six third-down plays of six or more yards in the game and five of those came on throws from Hill. That total included a third-and-13 conversion and a third-and-17 conversion on the same drive in the first half that spanned the end of the first quarter and beginning of the second quarter. The ability to convert on third down was big reason why New Orleans won.

On the Saints' first scoring drive of the game, Hill converted a third-and-6 with a seven-yard pass to Jared Cook and then one play later, he came up with one of the biggest plays of the game for New Orleans.

That's a 43-yard run and it was huge, because one play later, Hill would throw the first touchdown pass of his career.

The scoring throw to Tre'Quan Smith gave the Saints a 7-0 lead that they would never relinquish.

Hill's second touchdown pass would come on a third down late in the second quarter, and it was a big one, because if the Saints don't convert, they may have had to settle for a field goal.

Thanks to in large part to Hill, the Saints have been able to survive without Drew Brees, who has now missed three games due to a rib injury. Although Brees has been out, the Saints have still managed to go 3-0. The crazy thing about the Saints is that this team has somehow found a way to thrive when Brees is out. Since the start of last season, the Saints are 8-0 when someone other than Brees starts at quarterback.

The fact that Hill has gotten some serious playing time over the past three weeks is huge for New Orleans as it gets ready for the postseason. For one, it means that Hill will be comfortable starting if something happens to Brees, and also, if Brees is back, Payton will likely be a lot more comfortable putting in bigger packages for Hill once the Saints get to the playoffs. That will keep opposing defenses honest and make the Saints offense nearly impossible to stop in the postseason. The Hill experiment has been win-win-win for the Saints, and it might lead to a few more wins down the road.

Alright, let's get to the grades for every game from Week 13.

New Orleans 21-16 over Atlanta

A Saints The only way the Saints could've landed a higher grade in this contest was if they stopped leaving points on the field. On more than one occasion, they found themselves in Atlanta territory but failed to come up with any points. Had they done so, they could've put this victory in the bag long before it went down to a final bobbled incompletion in the end zone by the Falcons that would've seen the Saints go home with a loss. That said, they gutted it out defensively both overall -- holding the Falcons to only one TD on the day -- and when it mattered most on the final drive of the contest. And speaking of guts, Taysom Hill proved he has plenty to spare, carving Atlanta up with a career day on both the ground and in the air. The Falcons found out the hard way he can be a quarterback when he absolutely has to be.

C Falcons This grade was much lower through three quarters of play. To put it simply, the Falcons offense was downright anemic for much of the game -- mustering only three field goals on several visits deep into Saints territory -- failing to come alive until it was too little, too late. But when they did come alive, they pushed New Orleans to the brink and came one miraculous catch away from stealing the win away from their bitter NFC South rival. The gassed defense deserves credit for two key stops to set the offense up as the fourth quarter wound down. Had Matt Ryan and Co. woken up just a bit sooner, it might be them celebrating right now instead of having been swept by Taysom Hill.



Miami 19-7 over Cincinnati

D Bengals This game almost turned into a blowout, but the Bengals were able to keep it close thanks to a defense that turned into a brick wall anytime the Dolphins reached the red zone. The Dolphins got inside of Cincinnati's 5-yard line a total of FOUR separate times in this game, but despite the great field position, they were only able to come away with one touchdown. The fact that the defense kept the game close didn't matter, because the Bengals couldn't do anything on offense. The Bengals totaled just 196 yards and 72 of those came on a touchdown pass from Brandon Allen to Tyler Boyd in the first half. C+ Dolphins Yes, Tua Tagovailoa led the Dolphins to another win, but once again, but he did it without wowing anyone. Although the Dolphins rookie quarterback threw for 296 yards, many of those came in situations where he was bailed out by his receivers. The Dolphins offense also had an ugly day in the red zone, scoring just one touchdown on four trips inside of Cincinnati's 5-yard line. Despite the offensive struggles, this game was never in doubt and that's because the Bengals couldn't move the ball on Miami. The Dolphins simply overwhelmed a Bengals offensive line that was no match for a Dolphins front-seven that racked up six sacks, including three from Kyle Van Noy.

Minnesota 27-24 over Jacksonville (OT)

B Jaguars Going into this game, Mike Glennon had only made one start since 2017; against the Vikings, he played like a QB who had only started one game since 2017. Although Glennon actually looked great at times, especially early, he struggled in the second half. Not only did he lose a fumble in the third quarter, but he threw an ugly interception in overtime that end up costing Jacksonville any shot at the win. Despite Glennon's struggles, the Jaguars almost pulled off the upset thanks to a defensive performance that include four sacks and a pick-six from Joe Schobert. B- Vikings At multiple points in this game, it looked like the Vikings were going to blow it against the lowly Jaguars, but Minnesota was able to rebound thanks to fantastic second half from Kirk Cousins, who bounced back with two touchdown passes after throwing a pick-six on Minnesota's opening possession of the third quarter. The Vikings also got off to a rough start on defense, but like Cousins, the D bounced back in the second half with a fumble recovery, a safety and an interception in overtime that helped set up Dan Bailey's game-winning field goal, a redeeming kick after a performance that included two missed extra points and a missed field goal. Like everyone else on the team, Dalvin Cook (120 rushing yards) had his ugly moments, including a fumble at the Jaguars' 1, but then he redeemed himself in OT with eight carries for 39 yards on the drive that set up Bailey's field goal. The Vikings' best performances arguably came from two rookies: Justin Jefferson (nine catches for 121 yards and a TD) and Cameron Dantzler, who picked off a pass and recovered a fumble. The win wasn't pretty, but ugly wins count the same as pretty ones and this victory will keep Minnesota in the NFC playoff race.

Las Vegas 31-28 over N.Y. Jets

C Raiders After getting off to a rough start in this game, Henry Ruggs totally redeemed himself by catching a 46-yard TD pass with just five seconds left to clinch the win for Vegas. Before that catch. Ruggs lost a fumble and bobbled a pass that led to an interception. Defensively, the Raiders struggled to slow down what is usually an inept Jets offense, but Vegas did make several big plays including an interception and two strip-sacks from Clelin Ferrell. Those three turnovers led to 10 points for the Raiders and in a game this close, it proved to be the difference. B Jets Leave it to the Jets to steal defeat from the jaws of victory. For 59 minutes and 55 seconds, it looked like the Jets were going to pull off the upset, but then they made one of the worst coaching decisions in football history: They left the Raiders' fastest offensive player (Henry Ruggs) in single coverage in a situation where Vegas needed a long touchdown, and that decision blew up in their face when Ruggs caught a 46-yard TD to win. Before the play, the Jets played nearly flawless football, especially Ty Johnson, who rushed for 104 yards and a TD on just 22 carries. Of the mistakes the Jets did make in the game, most of them came from Sam Darnold, who turned the ball over on three straight possessions in the first half (two lost fumbles and an interception).

Indianapolis 26-20 over Houston

C+ Colts If there's one team T.Y. Hilton always shows up to play, it's the Houston Texans. Hilton has been torching them for his entire career and that continued on Sunday as he caught eight passes for 110 yards and a touchdown. Hilton led a diverse offensive attack from the Colts that not only saw nine different receivers catch a pass, but also saw Jonathan Taylor lead the team in rushing. For the Colts, their biggest concern following this game is probably the fact that their defense got torched for the second straight week. The Colts defense gave up nearly 400 yards but did come through with several key plays including a safety, five sacks and a fumble recovery with under two minutes left that iced the win. C Texans If you want to know what it looks like when a team constantly shoots itself in the foot, just watch the second half of this game. The Texans could have absolutely beaten the Colts, but they made way too many big mistakes in the second half. The first mistake came on an interception by Deshaun Watson in Colts' territory that only happened because Brandin Cooks let Kenny Moore wrestle the ball away. The second mistake was a safety with just six minutes left to play that gave Indianapolis a 26-20 lead. The third and final mistake was the biggest: On a play from the Colts' 2-yard line with under 90 seconds left, Watson fumbled the snap -- and the game -- away. It wasn't a great snap, but with the game on the line, you have to make sure the ball ends up in your hands.

Detroit 34-30 over Chicago

B- Lions Detroit was never able to establish any consistency on the ground but that didn't end up mattering at all. Matthew Stafford was highly effective despite the absence of Kenny Golladay, D'Andre Swift and Marvin Hall. The defense was able to come up with a big turnover and stop Chicago late to seal this victory, making the NFC North franchise 1-0 in the post-Matt Patricia era. The NFL playoffs are way off in the distance but the dream is technically alive.

C+ Bears The Bears did everything right leading up to the final three minutes of the game. They minimized penalties, took care of the football, established the run and carefully attacked the Detroit zone defense. All of their hard work was undone late with a fumble by Mitchell Trubisky that allowed the Lions to score twice in a 41-second span to take the lead. Matt Nagy's seat is sinking lower and lower into lava. His job is certainly under question, and the same is true of general manager Ryan Pace. It is safe to say their quarterback of the future is currently not on the roster.



Cleveland 41-35 over Tennessee

A Browns Baker Mayfield completed 20 of his first 25 passing attempts for 290 yards and a whopping four touchdowns in the first half. It was a historic mark, as he became the first Browns quarterback since Otto Graham in 1951 to throw four touchdowns in the first half of a game. That's a big deal considering that this offense has been carried for the majority of the season by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. The Browns officially locked up their first winning season since 2007 and showed that they are capable of putting up points in a hurry.

D+ Titans The Titans' loss to the Browns on Sunday was eye-opening in many different ways. Still, they don't deserve a failing grade because they mounted a 28-3 run in the second half and came just an onside kick away from making this interesting. But for the majority of the matchup, Tennessee was overwhelmed defensively. The Titans' offense turned the ball over three times and the secondary made Baker Mayfield look like Patrick Mahomes. Once again, the Titans' third-down defense was embarrassing, as Mayfield and Co. converted on 10 of 16 third downs.



