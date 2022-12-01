Thanksgiving has come and gone and now it's a mad dash down the stretch in the NFL. With each passing week, the playoff jockeying becomes more intensified and a single play could very well determine the fate of a given season. That puts quite a lot of pressure on clubs as they enter a Week 13 slate that has six division head-to-heads. As we look deeper into the weekend, it's also worth pointing out that we have two teams -- the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers -- on the bye. They'll try to use that time off to get healthy and end the year on a strong note.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the final injury report for the Thursday night matchup and go through a rundown of all the initial injury reports that have come out across the league as we look forward to Week 13.

Miller and Dawkins were unable to practice all week, so it's not entirely surprising to see them officially put on the shelf for this game, but significant nonetheless. In the case of Miller, he said that he did damage his lateral meniscus but believes he can play through it and plans to be ready for Week 14.

New England will be without Harris and starting tackle Wynn for this game as neither could hit the practice field this week. With Harris sidelined, Rhamondre Stevenson should see an increased uptick in work out of the backfield. Starting corner Mills was limited all week at practice and is officially listed as questionable, while Peppers -- who did not practice on Tuesday due to an illness -- returned on a limited basis. On Thursday morning, the club also added tackle Trent Brown to the injury report, listing him as questionable due to an illness.

The Steelers officially listed running back Najee Harris (oblique) and corner Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) as nonparticipants during Wednesday's opening session. Harris left Monday's game against the Colts early due to that oblique injury and head coach Mike Tomlin was mum on his status for this week. Pass rusher T.J. Watt (ribs) headlined a group of Steelers that were limited to start the week, including safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (ribs), linebacker Myles Jack (knee), offensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (toe) and running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring).

Atlanta held out defensive lineman Jalen Dalton from practice due to a toe injury. Running back Cordarrelle Patterson also did not participate, but he was given a veteran rest day. Linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (forearm) and offensive lineman Chuma Edoga knee) were limited.

The Packers held out quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday as he continues to deal with a right thumb and rib injury. The rib injury in particular forced him out of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles early, but he did say this week that he expects to play, so this could be looked at as maintenance for the veteran. Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee) and safety Darnell Savage (foot) also did not practice. Running backs Aaron Jones (shin, glute) and A.J. Dillon (quad) were limited, as were linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee) and receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle).

Chicago was missing a handful of players during Wednesday's practice, but that did not include quarterback Justin Fields. He was limited due to the shoulder injury that sidelined him last week. Offensive lineman Larry Borom (ankle, knee), defensive back Jaquan Brisker (concussion), defensive back Kyler Gordon (concussion), wideout Dante Pettis (illness), offensive lineman Riley Reiff (back) and quarterback Trevor Siemian (oblique) were all missing. Receiver Chase Claypool (knee) and defensive back Kindle Vildor (ankle) were limited alongside Fields.

Defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris was the only player missing from practice, as he was dealing with an illness. Running back Travis Etienne (foot) was limited along with receiver Zay Jones (chest) and safety Andre Cisco (shoulder).

The Lions listed center Evan Brown (ankle), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (illness), linebacker Julian Okwara (elbow) and offensive tackle Penei Sewell (ankle) as nonparticipants on Wednesday. Guard Jonah Jackson (concussion), corner Chase Lucas (hamstring), corner Jeff Okudah (concussion), defensive lineman Josh Paschal (knee) and center Frank Ragnow (foot) were limited.

Running back Michael Carter (ankle), safety Ashtyn Davis (hamstring) and offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (groin, illness) were all absent Wednesday for the Jets. Cornerback D.J. Reed was also missing from practice, but the team said it was not injury related. Offensive tackle Duane Brown (shoulder), tight end Kenny Yeboah (calf) and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (elbow) were limited.

Vikings tackle Christian Darrisaw -- who missed last week due to a concussion -- was the lone player missing from Minnesota's practice Wednesday. Safety Harrison Smith (ankle) was limited while defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) -- who also missed Week 12 -- was a full participant.

Washington listed three players as nonparticipants on Wednesday: receiver Dax Milne (foot), corner Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) and guard Trai Turner (knee, ankle). Running back Antonio Gibson (foot), center Tyler Larsen (shoulder), tight end Logan Thomas (rib) and pass rusher Chase Young (knee) were limited.

Defensive back Adoree' Jackson (knee), receiver Richie James (knee), running back Gary Brightwell (illness), offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu (neck) and offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (toe) all did not practice for the Giants on Wednesday. The club also limited tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye), defensive back Dane Belton (clavicle), linebacker Carter Coughlin (thigh), offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (neck), defensive back Cordale Flott (concussion), defensive back Darnay Holmes (shoulder), defensive back Fabian Moreau (oblique) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams.

Tennessee held out linebacker Denico Autry (knee), defensive back Elijah Molden (groin) and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle) from practice to begin the week. Wideout Cody Hollister (neck) was the lone player limited.

Eagles cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson was the only player listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice. He is out indefinitely after suffering a lacerated kidney in Week 12. Linebacker Patrick Johnson (ankle) along with receivers Zach pascal (groin) and DeVonta Smith (groin) were limited.

Denver had eight players out from practice: linebacker Dakota Allen (hamstring), fullback Andrew Beck (hamstring, illness), receiver K.J. Hamler (hamstring), defensvie lineman Jonathan Harris (knee), safety Kareem Jackson (not injury related), receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle), defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (illness) and corner K'Waun Williams (wrist, elbow, knee). Guard Dalton Risner (shoulder) was limited.

Baltimore was without offensive tackle Patrick Mekari (illness), tight end Nick Boyle (illness), tackle Daniel Faalele (illness) and corner Marlon Humphrey (ankle) at practice. Quarterback Lamar Jackson (quad) was limited alongs with tight end Isaiah Likely (ankle), tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), and safety Kyle Hamilton. The Ravens did get running back J.K. Dobbins back on the practice field, opening up his 21-day window to come off injured reserve. Dobbins was put on IR after having his knee scoped in October.

Cleveland gave veteran rest days to a number of players. The only player missing from Wednesday's practice due to injury was tight end David Njoku (knee). Cornerbacks A.J. Green (head - concussion protocol), Greg Newsome II (concussion), and Denzel Ward (ankle) were all limited.

The Texans listed eight players as nonparticipants on Wednesday, but only half were due to actual injury. Running back Rex Burkhead is dealing with a concussion, linebacker Blake Cashman has a knee injury, defensive lineman Maliek Collins is nursing a chest injury and the club says cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is dealing with a hamstring. Linebacker Christian Harris (shoulder) and defensive lineman Kenyon Green (illness) were limited.

An illness seems to be going through the Seattle locker room, as it was missing four players because they were sick: guard Damien Lewis, running back Travis Homer (also listed with a knee injury), guard Phil Haynes and nose tackle Al Woods. Linebacker Bruce Irvin (knee) and safety Ryan Neal (elbow, shoulder) were also absent.

Los Angeles already ruled out Aaron Donald for this matchup due to a knee injury. Naturally, he was not at practice, nor was quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion, neck), receiver Lance McCutcheon (shoulder), linebacker Terrell Lewis (back), linebacker Ernest Jones (back), linebacker Travin Howard (hip), running back Cam Akers (illness) and guard Oday Aboushi (illness). Corner Troy Hill (groin), corner Brian Allen (thumb), and tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle) were limited.

Miami held out offensive tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pec), offensive lineman Austin Jackson (ankle) and running back Myles Gaskin (shoulder/ankle) from practice Wednesday. Linebacker Melvin Ingram also did not practice, but was merely given a rest day. Linebacker Jerome Baker (hip), quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee) and running back Raheem Mostert (knee) were limited. Miami also did list Tua Tagovailoa with an ankle injury on this opening report, but the quarterback was a full participant at practice.

The 49ers did not have running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) and Elijah Mitchell (knee) to begin the week of practice. Mitchell is expected to be sidelined for six to eight week due to his injury, while McCaffrey is a bit more up on the air as he is dealing with knee "irritation", according to Kyle Shanahan. Naturally, his participation throughout the week will be worth monitoring. Meanwhile, guard Spencer Buford 9ankle) and defensvie end Charles Omenihu (knee) were also held out of practice. Defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (quad) were limited.

Receivers JuJu Smith Schuster (illness) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) did not practice with the Chiefs to begin the week, nor did running back Jerick McKinnon (hamstring). Safety Deon Bush (elbow) was limited.

Offensive tackle La'el Collins was given a rest day for the Bengals, who otherwise had perfect attendance at practice. Wideout Ja'Marr Chase (hip), running back Joe Mixon (concussion) and defensive tackle D.J. Reader (ankle) were all limited.

The Chargers held out wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle), tackle Trey Pipkins III (knee), center Corey Linsley (concussion), safety Derwin James Jr. (hip) and cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin) from practice. Linebacker Khalil Mack also did not participate, but it was simply a rest day for him. Safety Nasir Adderley (thumb) was limited.

Las Vegas conducted a walkthrough Wednesday, so the practice reports is an estimation. Tight end Jesper Horsted (concussion) was the only player listed as a nonparticipant. Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (fibula), running back Brandon Bolden (calf), running back Josh Jacobs (calf), tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder) and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers (back) were limited.

Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys (-11)

After playing Monday, the Colts ran a walkthrough on Wednesday, so their initial practice report is an estimation. That said, receiver Keke Coutee (illness), cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle) and tight end Jelani Woods (shoulder, quad) were listed as DNPs. Defensive end Ben Banogu (abdomen) and center Ryan Kelly (knee, ankle) were limited.

Dallas began the week of practice without cornerback Trevon Diggs and wideout Michael Gallup, as they both dealing with an illness. Linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring), safety Jayron Kearse (shoulder) and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) were limited.